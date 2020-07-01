Is Archbishop Viganò inching toward sedevacantism?

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s continuing journey toward authentic Catholic tradition – one that in some ways resembles my own – took another major step forward in June as he publicly took aim at “the principles enunciated or implied by Vatican II.”
In a missive dated June 9, 2020, Viganò accused the Council vis-à-vis its treatment of religious liberty of “contradicting the testimony of Sacred Scripture and the voice of Tradition, as well as the Catholic Magisterium which is the faithful guardian of both.”
He said that the Council’s concept of ecumenism “was configured in a way that was in direct opposition to the doctrine previously expressed by the Magisterium.”
He even went so far as to identify Satan as the true author of “the Council presided over by John XXIII and Paul VI,” saying:
Just as the Truth comes from God, so error is fed by and feeds on the Adversary, who hates the Church of Christ and her heart: the Holy Mass and the Most Holy Eucharist.
In a follow up letter dated June 14, Archbishop Viganò sharpened his criticism, charging the Council with behavior “intended and conceived for its subversive value, and which as such has caused many evils.” He said that rather than selectively condemning its errors, “it is preferable to let the whole thing drop and be forgotten” and to “declare its oblivion.”
These are strong words from Archbishop Viganò, and they necessarily lead to some very important questions concerning ecclesiology and the papacy.
With regard to the former, he leaves little room for confusion as he identifies the acts of the Council as “voluntarily different and opposed to the Catholic Church.” In other words, he makes it clear enough that the Second Vatican Council did not come from the one true Church of Christ. As Our Lord said:
Every kingdom divided against itself shall be made desolate: and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand. (Mt 12:25)
Furthermore, the Catholic Church is a Holy Mother who always and everywhere nurtures her children in that which is good. The Council, as Archbishop Viganò stated, was “intended and conceived for its subversive value,” and it “has caused many evils.”
With this evidently in mind, Archbishop Viganò says as plainly as possible:
From Vatican II onwards a parallel church was built, superimposed over and diametrically opposed to the true Church of Christ.
And yet, in spite of so much clarity, Archbishop Viganò’s conception of the papacy remains clouded and confused. For example, he refers to the Bergoglian Reign of Terror as coming from “the highest Throne” and “the present Pontificate.”
This is the same man that Archbishop Viganò excoriates for having signed and promoted the infamous Abu Dhabi Declaration, a text that he calls a “triumph of the Masonic plan in preparation for the kingdom of the Antichrist!”
He even suggests that Bergoglio is little more than a Masonic puppet, referring in the same discourse to “the directions he has received.”
Are we really to believe that such a man reigns from the Throne of St. Peter, the occupants of which have been divinely endowed with the gift of truth and a never failing faith, that the entire flock of Christ may be protected from the poisonous food of error? (cf First Vatican Council, Dogmatic Constitution Pastor Aeternus)
More broadly speaking, are we to imagine that the man at the helm of the “parallel church” – the same that Archbishop Viganò correctly identified as being “diametrically opposed to the true Church of Christ” – is at one and the same time the Holy Roman Pontiff and Vicar of Christ?
The very thought that this describes the man known as “Francis” is growing more absurd with every passing day.
But why stop there?
Bergoglio is just one of half-a-dozen men who, whilst laying claim to the papacy either presided over or promoted the conciliar revolution, leading the parallel church in its diametric opposition to the true Church of Christ.
At this, we have arrived at the most noteworthy aspect of Archbishop Viganò’s essay.
You see, in spite of his unsustainable ideas concerning the Bergoglian “pontificate,” it appears that he isn’t stopping there in his assessment of the papacy as a whole. Rather, there are signs that he is privately exploring some of the same sedevacantist arguments that I am currently weighing.
We’ll return to those signs momentarily, but first I wish to point out that which is far more obvious; namely, the fact that Archbishop Viganò is evidently entertaining doubts as to the legitimacy of conclave 2013.
Referring to the events of 13 March 2013, he mentioned “the first appearance of the ‘newly elected’ Pope,” with the words newly elected conspicuously placed within quotation marks.
This can only mean one of two things; either he is not convinced that the resignation of Benedict XVI was valid and/or he believes that the activities of the so-called St. Gallen Mafia may have nullified the outcome even if it was.
About those events, Archbishop Viganò stated:
The mask fell from the conspirators, who were finally free of the inconvenient presence of Benedict XVI and brazenly proud of having finally succeeded in promoting a Cardinal who embodied their ideals, their way of revolutionizing the Church, of making doctrine malleable, morals adaptable, liturgy adulterable, and discipline disposable. And all this was considered, by the protagonists of the conspiracy themselves, the logical consequence and obvious application of Vatican II, which according to them had been weakened by the critiques expressed by Benedict XVI.
The logical consequences of Vatican II were weakened by Benedict XVI? No, that dog won’t hunt; in fact, that beast won’t even get out of bed and, deep down, I think knows it.
Benedict was a staunch defender of the Council’s version of religious liberty; he was also a dyed-in-the-wool ecumenist who convened his very own Assisi abomination – the very two conciliar errors Archbishop Viganò chose to condemn by name.
So, what gives? My guess is that Archbishop Viganò is struggling to come to terms with the disastrous tenures of both John Paul II and Benedict XVI for the simple reason that he had a personal relationship with both men and genuinely liked them.
Even so, I believe that he is sincere in his efforts to find and speak the truth, whatever it may be, in preparation for the day of reckoning that awaits us all. As such, I think it is reasonable to imagine that he is privately and prayerfully applying everything that the popes, councils and theologians taught about the papacy in the centuries leading up to Vatican II to the scoundrels who laid claim to the Chair of St. Peter both during and after the event.
Sure, I may be projecting my own experience on the Archbishop, but I sense that there’s more to it than that.
For one, he mentions by name John XIII, Paul VI, John Paul II, Benedict and Francis (who he more often calls “Bergoglio”) – some of them multiple times. Curiously, however, he doesn’t refer to any one of them as “Pope,” nor does he refer to any of the former three as “Saint.”
One also notes the fact that when Archbishop Viganò first made a splash with his testimony of August 2018 concerning Uncle Ted McCarrick, he was very careful not to say anything that might reflect poorly on either John Paul II or Benedict XVI in spite of their obvious responsibility for allowing the predator to roam more or less freely.
Now, almost two years later, we see that the gloves are slowly coming off.
In his latest essay, Archbishop Viganò openly pointed to the example of “John Paul II surrounded by charmers-healers, Buddhist monks, imams, rabbis, protestant pastors and other heretics” as that which led to “the point of seeing Bishops carrying the unclean idol of the Pachamama on their shoulders.”
Elsewhere in the text, he wrote about the hermeneutic of continuity that Benedict XVI invented as a means of interpreting and implementing the Council, openly admitting that it had “shipwrecked miserably.”
In August of last year, I wrote in this space: It would seem only a matter of time before Archbishop Viganò will be moved to admit that both John Paul II and Benedict XVI were not only agents in, but leaders of, the gigantic subversive operation that was launched at Vatican Council II.
Now that there is evidence that this moment is at hand, I will leave you with this:
It would seem only a matter of time before Archbishop Viganò will be moved to openly postulate whether or not any of the men who served at the helm of the parallel church that was born at Vatican Council II have any legitimate claim to the Roman Pontificate. This is, after all, the next logical step in his journey toward tradition.
Well now, Louie. I guess you haven’t abandoned the blog! Welcome back!
I hope he doesn’t. The last thing the Church needs is for one of its most sober minds lost to the circus of sedevacantism – whichever one of its who-knows-how-many-million varieties he decides to promote. Hopefully Louie’s speculation turns out to be no more than wishful thinking.
Novusordoism and its line of heretic-popes is no circus, and is a monolithic entity with no variation at all?
Unfortunately when I was researching sedevacantism I couldn’t find a single strain of sedes with anything remotely approaching a plurality of overall sede support. It’s a matter of picking your poison and hoping it doesn’t burn too bad because this is who you have to choose from:
CMRI
SSPV
Feeneyite sedes (Most Holy Family Monastery)
home-aloners (eg Gerry Matatics)
“Pope” Michael
The Palmarian crazies
Ecclesiavacantists apparently including AKACatholic’s very own InCaritas
Papal minimalists (NQP)
Richard Ibranyi of “the throne’s been vacant for 1000 years” fame
Novus Ordo Watch
And on and on
So, who represents “true” sedevacantism?
Who wants anyone to represent sedevacantism? It’ not even a thing, it’s just a state of being sane and recognizing that an anti-Catholic is obviously not the Pope. What you failed to find in researching sedevacantism was the Pope. Me too. What we need is the Pope of the Catholic Church. How do we get a Pope?
Dear wise guy Vermeullarmine: Does the SSPX enjoy the “support” of the novus ordo so-called “Catholic Church”?
Let’s see how many varieties of Lefebvrism you get in the SSPX:
SSPXers who accept the validity of the new rites
SSPXers who occasionally go to the Indult/Motu Mass
SSPXers who would never go to the Indult/Motu Mass
SSPXers who don’t accept the validity of the new rites at all
SSPXers who believe in novus ordo Eucharistic miracles
SSPXers who don’t believe in novus ordo Eucharistic miracles
SSPXers who pray before novus ordo tabernacles
SSPXers who would never pray before novus ordo tabernacles
SSPXers who never eat meat on Fridays and fast for 3 hours before Communion
SSPXers who sometimes eat meat on Fridays and fast for 1 hour before Communion
SSPXers who say the Luminous mysteries of the Rosary
SSPXers who don’t say the Luminous mysteries of the Rosary
SSPXers who pray the Divine Mercy prayers
SSPXers who don’t pray the Divine Mercy prayers
SSPXers who accept canonisations up to 1983
SSPXers who accept canonisations up to 1962
SSPX priests who say the 1962 missal
SSPX priests who use (parts of ) earlier missals
SSPXers who are happy when the local bishop visits their schools
SSPXers who are livid when the local bishop visits their schools
SSPXers who accept the canonisation of John Paul II
SSPXers who don’t accept the canonisation of John Paul II
SSPXers who say Bergoglio is a Modernist
SSPXers who say Bergoglio is a heretic
SSPXers who say Bergoglio is not a heretic
SSPXers who are sedevacantist
SSPXers who are anti-sedevacantist
SSPXers who want recognition from Rome
SSPXers who don’t want recognition from Rome
SSPXers who go to the SSPX marriage tribunals
SSPXers who go to the diocesan marriage tribunals
SSPXers who believe in Fr Paul Robinson’s big bang theories
SSPXers who don’t believe in Fr Paul Robinson’s big bang theories
Resistance who support Bp Williamson
Resistance who don’t support Bp Williamson
Resistance who support Fr Pfeiffer
Resistance who support Fr Hewko
Resistance who go back to the SSPX
Resistance who support priests ordained in the new rite
Resistance who don’t support priests ordained in the new rite
That’s for starters. Talk about picking your poison. The differences between different sedevacntists is minimal compared to this.
Maybe there’s no unity among Catholics because there’s NO POPE.
At one time or another Bp Fellay has held each one of those positions.
That was probably the best and thorough response to that sophomoric argument that I have ever came across. This is what we get when “Sheep are scattered”.
“So, who represents “true” sedevacantism?”
I’d say no one.
Sedevacantism isn’t anti- or un-Catholic per se. It can be VERY Catholic in fact.
It is just a reaction to recent circumstances and events and people within the institutional church. One which, in turn, is in my experience based on a misunderstanding of what the pope and the papacy actually are.
I hope he does embrace sedevacantism. Then even fewer will bother to pay him attention than do now.
So-called “Pope Francis” could install in St. Peter’s Square a twenty-foot-tall statue of a man-bull hybrid with a raging furnace in its base and an infant-sized trap door in its lap and Ganganelli would attack anyone questioning the catholicity of “Pope Francis” after such an outrageous act!
Ganganelli, if you deny that you would be taken in by such devilry, there is no meaningful difference from a Catholic perspective between installing Moloch in St. Peter’s Square and participating in a pagan service in a Vatican garden with Pachamama at its center. They are both acts of idolatry and apostasy.
I wonder if someone as afflicted as you in the spiritual realm has problems seeing in the physical realm. Do you often bump into objects right in front of your nose?
Hypotheticals aren’t useful. Maybe the Pope will declare Mary the 4th person of the Trinity…..useless speculation.
In the case of Pope Francis, *everything* he has done was anticipated by his immediate predecessors including Pachamama as JP2 allowed a statue of Buddha to be placed on the altar during the 1st Assisi prayer meeting.
Ganganelli is everywhere and nowhere; expounding, distinguishing and speculating; agreeing and disagreeing. It is obvious why you attack others who have adopted more definite positions – you are afraid to adopt a position yourself. Ganganelli take Our Lord’s admonition and let your yes be yes and your no be no.
St Cyprian- In other words, what you’re saying is that commenter Ganganelli tries to use his intellect to parse fact from fiction and truth from untruth rather than posit some ham-fisted “position” on anything and everything.
That’s commendable. I happen to support this modus operandi myself. Heh.
So kudos to you, Ganganelli, even if I don’t always agree with you.
“In the case of Pope Francis [sic], *everything* he has done was anticipated by his immediate predecessors including Pachamama as JP2 allowed a statue of Buddha to be placed on the altar during the 1st Assisi prayer meeting.”
Very true – and *they* weren’t popes, either (eye-rolling emoticon).
“In the case of Pope Francis, *everything* he has done was anticipated by his immediate predecessors including Pachamama as JP2 allowed a statue of Buddha to be placed on the altar during the 1st Assisi prayer meeting.”
True. Many ardent traditionalist Catholics recognize that Bergoglio is of a piece, of course. But many less “traditionalist” Novus Ordite Catholics are surprised by him- as if he came out of nowhere. Or they invent the logical and theological equivalents of epicycles to “explain” him and what he says and does.
To my mind, Bergoglio is just the most perfect flowering of the idea that the Pope is literally the vox dei (not to be confused with the Vox Day character that our colleague AlphonsusJr likes to hold up as a serious public intellectual).
He refers to JPII as “Saint” in his letter to President Trump. I think he believes Benedict is still the pope. Perhaps Vigano can convince Benedict to choose his own successor and we can be free from this Bergolian tyranny and any other apostate they “elect” after him.
Since when can a pope choose his own successor? The period of actual sedevacantism will occur to fulfill the prophecy of Marie Julie Jahenney after Pope Benedict dies in Portugal. Most likely the bishops who remained Catholic and didn’t formally join the “Church of Man” will choose the next pope once the dust settles perhaps even still while underground, or perhaps after the 3 days of darkness.
This is the dumbest take. In a battle between Pius XII sedevacantists and BenXVI sedevacantists, there is no way the BenXVI sedevacantists can win. Imagine having to defend communion to non-Catholics(jp2), religious liberty(V2) and the new mass(Paul VI).
This position is a non-starter.
He can choose his successor, but obviously can’t assure that his wish is fulfilled with the election taking place after his death. I believe Vigano will be at the forefront of this effort. With Benedict separating the See of Peter from the bishopric of Rome, the stage is set to move the papacy to Fatima.
Is there anything that Bergoglio can say or do that can convince you R&Rers that he cannot be the Pope? With Ratzinger, the guy actually said he is no longer the Pope and many still won’t beleive him. The conciliar popes have uttered one heresy after another for decades and still the R&Rers make excuses. One excuse is to deny that the heresy isn’t actually a heresy but only some error or misinterpretation. The other excuse is to make the more blasphemous claim that Holy Mother Church can and did teach errors and heresies. All this nonsense just to have a Pope.
Here’s an anecdote. My husband is brilliant and works very hard. This being said, he doesn’t like to do yard work. We moved to a house that has a very high maintenance yard, not just grass but extensive garden areas w/rhododendrons, azaleas, camellias, etc. So, he lived as if we had no yard. He drove into the garage entered the house & in his mind the yard, back and front, didn’t exist. For many years I badly attempted to maintain it myself until bracing loopers against my chest to cut a high branch I pulled a muscle that made me feel like I broke my heart for several weeks. Then, I said “Honey, I’m going to hire a lawn service, okay?” And he said, “Sure.” SSPX is pretending that the Papacy doesn’t exist and I’d like to suggest to them that we elect a Pope because even though they are pretending that the Papacy doesn’t exist, it does and the fact that it is vacant does need to be addressed. I think that it would be super helpful if they’d stop pretending because I can’t just go hire a Pope; if I could I would. SSPX needs to get engaged in this. They are not doing the right thing and are shirking their duty. If they are true Bishops, they need to get us a Pope. I don’t believe for a second that any of them believe these New Orders are Popes, I think that they are just driving into the garage pretending the yard doesn’t even exist.
And yet the SSPX continues to offer the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in union with their heretic-apostate “pope”. Anyone who truly thinks this is how one goes about saving the Church doesn’t have their head screwed on right.
The maintenance of society requires a variety of legal fictions. The classic legal fiction is the Objectively Reasonable Man (now, “person,” of course), he who stalks the halls of tort law. Perhaps there are necessary legal fictions regarding popes. Plato was quite correct in proposing the need for certain noble lies.
I once heard a homily from an SSPX Priest in which he told us that Padre Pio told a woman who lied to sneak Rosaries and other holy objects across Communist borders, that it was never okay to lie.
Padre Pio was wrong about that. Sometimes lying is the right thing to do, and conversely, telling the truth would be wrong, gravely wrong.
For example, suppose a home invasion crew demands to know where my wife is hiding so they can gang rape her. Instead of telling them where she’s hiding, I tell them that she’s not at home, thus gang rape avoided. It would’ve been very wrong for me to tell the truth in that instance.
This one example is sufficient to show that, assuming Padre Pio actually said that, he was quite wrong.
Perfect example, AlphonsusJr. Instead of lying to a home invasion crew, you should be shooting the home invasion crew. The home invasion crew is going to find your wife eventually. Instead of pretending that some communist goon is the Pope, the Bishops of the Catholic Church should be electing a Pope. What is difficult to understand here?
It’s very hard to see clearly in the murky waters of Vatican II. Tricky tricky tricky…diabolically tricky. Much is hard to understand.
What matters is, the SSPX has Bishops with succession. They have given the faithful a valid Mass since 1970. Is is crazy ugly out in the SSPX Hinterland, yes!
With the SSPX you are keeping that bond with Eternal Rome, while spiritual distancing. That is all any of us can do right now. If you head out on your own, you’re done for.
Except that the SSPX now allows NO “priests” to join their ranks without conditional ordination.
This is an a priori objection based on the assumption that NO ordinations are inherently invalid, which is certainly not a position that I or the SSPX subscribe to.
We only have the word of modernists that NO ordinations are valid. Rush claims that SSPX is spiritually distancing from the errors of the NO. I am simply pointing out his mistake. The SSPX risks contamination the more they interact with the NO apostates. While we can argue ad infinitum about the official status of Bergoglio and Ratzinger, all of us should at least agree on one simple Catholic practice: have nothing at all to do with heretics (ie the NO). Too bad Abp Lefebrve tried to appease them in 1988. Look what it got him.
We have the SSPX vouching for these newcomers! The SSPX is binding and loosing in a sense. Our Lord promised to be with the Church and He is.
What is most significant about this is that Archbishop Vigano has not yet stated that one has the right to operate outside normal jurisdiction when a prelate fails to condemn error or teaches heresy, which was the primary reason Archbishop Lefebvre was falsely called schismatic. Yet according to Anthony Stine of “Return to Tradition” he is being called schismatic! Get that? He is being called schismatic simply because he wants to condemn the Second Vatican Council. A council where it was stated publicly ahead of time, that it was going to remain pastoral, meaning, not even the (authentic) or fallible level of the magisterium was engaged, nor the 2 other infallible levels of the magisterium, and that all doctrine of the council is simply unintentional, though marketed as super-dogma! This seems to be another case where the desire to hang Archbishop Vigano, for something, anything, has left his false accusers caught in their own trap.
Interesting. Every time Abp. Vigano writes, it rings like a bell of truth.
This is difficult to articulate, but at this point in history, it does appear that everything except Christ might be up for reconsideration. There are psychological factors at work for all of us, what is that, normalcy bias? Twenty years ago if someone told us the world and the church would fall apart the way that it has and we’d see what we are seeing, we’d jump out the window. My sister who passed 6 years ago wouldn’t recognize her own country. I’m actually glad my sister and my parents aren’t here to see it. So when I look at things today I realize everything except Jesus Christ is up for re-evaluation. I’ve got to put aside my prior assumptions about all of it. Maybe it’s my failing, but I’m not married to any written in stone ideas about what is or isn’t possible in the church or the world. Not at this point. It may feel secure in a world gone mad, but what good is it if it isn’t the truth?
Bergoglio is a demon worshiper and the church is filled to the top with men who despise Catholicism and appreciate sodomy and young boys. This being the case everything except Christ the King is up for re-interpretation. He’s the Rock, the sure foundation. Everything else seems like it’s slipping away like sand.
I know what you mean. Just one example of the diabolical transformation:
In 2016 in Anaheim I was stopped at a crosswalk at about 2:00 p.m. The children were walking home from school. They were about 300 of them. Were they actual Americans? No. They were all dark mestizos. I have nothing against them…in their own countries. But in my own country, I had become a stranger, a stranger surrounded by dark aliens bent on sapping my country dry. Then Orange County, formerly a conservative bastion, went blue in the 2016 election. Incredible. Why? Because of the dark invader horde, having invaded both illegally AND LEGALLY, along with the white ethnomasochists psychologically transformed to hate themselves and thus to vote for their own displacement. Complete madness.
That was when I knew for sure that it was time to move to Idaho.
You use the most inflammatory rhetoric possible but the fact is Mexicans are coming here in large numbers and they vote Democrat. Democrats are evil liberals. Liberalism is a sin. Liberalism destroys everything it touches and this country is being destroyed by liberal Democrats and liberal Republicans. The US was the last stand so temporally speaking we are completely doomed. I’d just like to go out with a Pope.
Demography is destiny. Throughout history, wherever there have been large migrations, war has followed. Indeed, mass migration itself is a war tactic, as Muslims in Europe are showing. Unless the invaders are repulsed, the resident population is eventually wiped out, at least effectively so.
80% of darks vote Democrat. Why? Because Democrats provide the most handouts, and because they maximally support grievance against and displacement of the Evil White Man. But whatever the reasons, this means that the ongoing holocaust of legalized fetal infanticide will become increasingly entrenched and bloody.
Hence, on this infanticide basis alone, the invasion of darks—via both illegal AND LEGAL immigration—must not only be stopped, but also reversed. Also, of course, whites must stop contracepting themselves to death. And it goes without saying that all suicidally xenophilic white ethnomasochists must be permanently exiled, in the nude, to inner Antarctica.
To the extent that any reader of these words feels the impulse to squeal “RAAAAAAAAAYYCCISS,” to that extent has said reader been psy-op’ed.
The great-great-great grandson of Comanche Chief Bad Eagle, an excellent man, has some wise words here on immigration and the need to fight it:
Comanche Rejects Open Borders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=li2QWcBk_ZE
Also see this by the same Comanche:
What’s Up With White Women — and White Men?
https://youtu.be/1LbJRxw0kTo
And don’t miss this:
What’s Wrong with White Women?
https://youtu.be/AypyqCAHi5A
I’d like to add that I’m Irish Catholic from Boston originally and all of my relatives hate God and vote Democrat too so I don’t have anything against Mexicans, some of them don’t even hate God. Probably, if no new people were coming here the people who were here already might out of self preservation vote conservative. This is not going to happen. We should just concentrate on getting a Pope.
And certainly see:
Why You No Longer Recognize Your Country
https://youtu.be/P1fu9XkCKiE
And finally, see:
What the Riots Mean
https://youtu.be/qeYdpfIjfCs
And certainly don’t mess:
An Orgy of Self-Righteous Sentimentality
https://lawliberty.org/an-orgy-of-self-righteous-sentimentality/
Notice all of the white ethnomasochists in the top picture, along with the avowed Satanist among them. Pitiful. Just plain pitiful.
Just when I thought we had an interesting discussion going, the Daily Stormer has to come along and spoil all the fun.
Pitiful! Just plain pitiful!
This is a version of the “RAAAAAAAAAYYYCCCISSS” squeal. You just couldn’t resist your programming. Pitiful!
California was part of Mexico you moron till the Americans stole it in their sleazy imperialist war of 1848
Complete nonsense. There was no theft. Hence they signed the treaty.
They signed the treaty because Mexico City was occupied and the nation had a Yankee knife to its throat. An imperialist war is still an imperialist war no matter how you dress it. But kick out all the Mexicans from their homeland and force the slaves back to Africa because Alphonsus says it should be so!
Vermeullarmine- very true.
While Americans like to pride themselves on being democratic and freedom-loving, and certainly many individual Americans are in fact, historically America has actually acted a varying degree just as “imperialist” as any other power.
Does “manifest destiny” ring a bell, perhaps? It was no different than Rhodesian imperialism in 19th century Africa. It was, I suppose one could say, the spirit of the age.
Vermeullarmine- you’ve probably figured out already that this AlphonsusJr character is a rankled fool who almost certainly has some larger emotion/psychological issues unrelated to the ideas he promotes here.
I mean, who the hell would honestly, seriously support transporting dark skinned people in America “back to Africa” wholesale. That’s crazy talk by a crazy person.
I wouldn’t take him too seriously.
Louie said:
You seem to imply that a papal claimant cannot err. But Pastor Aeternus does not say an occupant of the Throne of St. Peter cannot err. It limits the gift of infallibility to the following:
So his “gift of truth” is limited to the following conditions:
1. He defines [definit] a doctrine
AND
2. concerning faith or morals
AND
3. to be held by the whole Church
The Latin word definit is the third-person singular present active indicative of the verb definio, which can mean:
1. I bound, set bounds to; I limit.
2. I define, explain, designate by limiting.
3. I terminate, finish.
Therefore, in order for the statement to possess infallibility, the Pope must state that his doctrinal formulation is the end of the discussion on the matter for the whole Church.
Can you give me an example of any papal claimant ending discussion on a matter since Pius XII? If not, then it would seem that your reasoning, in the quote from you above, would be misleading, no?
Please don’t get me wrong. I’m not a fan of any of the papal claimants since Pius XII. But we need to be accurate when we speak about the dogmatic claims of Pastor Aeternus. I agree with everything else you say in the post.
“…the statement to possess infallibility…”
How can a statement “possess infallibility”?
Only an agent can possess that. It’s simply a poor use of the word to attribute it to a statement or utterance. Statements and utterances are expressions of an idea or ideas which an agent has. They’re not the agent itself.
In the most proper sense of the word then, the only agent who can possess infallibility is God Himself.
( p.s.: needless to say, ideas are always imperfect and therefore somewhat fallible. Unless it so happens that the ideas are God’s own. Especially His Idea- which is to say His Word – about Himself.)
Poor Vermeullarmine. You actually thought the people here care about Catholicism? C’mon dude you can’t be that dense. They are first and foremost right wingers. They *thought* that Catholicism was a vehicle to impose right wing ideology but then the V2 popes came along….
Although this is actually unfair to the pre-V2 popes who would be just as horrified by right wing ideology as the post-V2 popes. Remember, it was Pius XI who fired Cardinal Billot for his association with the right wing Action Francaise. It was also Pius XI who authored the famous encyclical against racism Mit Brennender Sorge. It was Pius XII who condemned capitalism *by name*. And there is literally a statue is Muslim Turkey in honor of the World War I pope Benedict XV.
Ultimately, this website has been going around and around for the last 7 years without any resolution because God Himself is not a right winger. Remember, Pope Francis can’t take a single breath without God allowing it.
What is it that right wingers like to say? Facts don’t care about your feelings? So suck it up snowflakes. You’re on the losing side.
And there’s more where that came from:
Condemnation of slavery (Gregory XVI, In supremo apostolatus, 1839
Prohibition of the enslavement of Indians in the new world (Paul III, Sublimus Dei, 1537)
Condemnation of anti-Jewish pogroms during the Black Death (Clement VI, Quamvis perfidiam, 1348)
Condemnation of the antisemitic blood libel canard (Innocent IV, Mandate of 5 July 1247)
And I could go on and on!
Are you, by chance, a sodomite?
Ah, so condemning slavery and rejecting the blood libel for the hogwash it is makes one a sodomite.
I’ll keep that in mind! And let everyone else who agrees know.
As those who have actually read it know, Mit Brennender Sorge does not condemn “racism.”
Speaking of which, see:
What Is “Racism”?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1RTlvYAvcs
“They are first and foremost right wingers. They *thought* that Catholicism was a vehicle to impose right wing ideology but then the V2 popes came along….”
Indeed.
“Ultimately, this website has been going around and around for the last 7 years without any resolution because God Himself is not a right winger.”
Yes. And because as far as I can see no one who writes comments here, much less the owner/author of the blog itself, seems to understand the root and true nature of the crisis the church is in. It is most definitely not Vatican II or the Novus Ordo fundamentally. Those are merely effects and not the cause itself.
Formalism and canon law only get you so far. They only function as well as what ostensibly informs them is intact: faith which is based in Tradition and an understanding and conformity with the natural law.
The likely sodomite and wretched heretic NQP is back under yet another name. Sad!