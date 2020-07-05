Pope Marcellinus: Saint, Martyr and “Apostate”?

Yes, you read the title correctly. As the argument goes, there was a time when the Holy Father – in this case, Pope St. Marcellinus (reigned from 296-304) – publicly offered incense to the emperor, thus openly committing acts of idolatry and apostasy. And guess what? No one imagined that in so doing he had ceased to be a member in good standing in the Holy Catholic Church, much less had he relinquished the pontificate.
One of the people making this claim is Fr. Philip Wolfe, FSSP, who is well known for his many excellent sermons as made available on Youtube.
If the claim is true, then men like me who are convinced beyond all doubt that Jorge Mario Bergoglio, by virtue of his pertinacious and notorious departures from sure Catholic doctrine, has (to quote Fr. Pietro Ballerini) “in a certain way abdicated the Pontificate” (if indeed he ever had it), would have a problem. At minimum, we would have to reconsider our position; we might even have to join Michael Matt and others in calling Jorge our “Holy Father!”
But is the story true? In the video below, John Lane and I dissect the claims made about Pope Marcellinus as presented in a sermon delivered by Fr. Wolfe.
The thing is, at the time of Marcellinus…there was no notion of “Pope” as most people understand it today.
Much less was there any sort of notion of “infallibility” whatsoever. That came MUCH later- more than a thousand years later. Most importantly of all, infallibility has it has exactly ZERO basis in Apostolic Tradition. Zero.
Therefore it doesn’t really matter whether Marcellinus offered his pinch of incense or not. Maybe he did. Maybe he didn’t. We really don’t know with absolute certainly.
The intentions of you and and your Ozzie correspondant Mr. Lane are good, but you’re both on the wrong track, Mr. V. As is Fr. Wolfe. You’re both trying to uphold a papalism/hyperpapalism which has seen its day as a legitimate foundation for the institutional church.
The real foundation is faith in Jesus based in the Apostolic Tradition.
Here’s how to spot a completely meaningless statement –
“there was no notion of “Pope” as most people understand it today.”
Notice the qualifiers – ‘as most people understand it today’
Let’s apply this logically by substituting other words:
“there was no notion of “Church” as most people understand it today.”
“there was no notion of “Christian” as most people understand it today.”
“there was no notion of the “Mass” as most people understand it today.”
“there was no notion of “priesthood” as most people understand it today.”
By leading with this, the heretic/apostate/infidel “as most people understand them today” then goes on to insert whatever nonsense they wish to fill in the blanks via excuse to what they think hypothetical people of the past may or may not have believes or been informed about, and it shouldn’t be of a surprise when the heretic/apostate/infidel dearly dearly insists that they obviously believed what the heretic/apostate/infidel today believes.
Then upon this entirely false premise, the heretic/apostate/infidel then constructs an argument.
Unfortunately the heretic/apostate/infidel has failed to consider that is there was “no notion of “Pope” as most people understand it today”, then this entire incident wouldn’t at all be the big historical controversy that it was, that even people to this day remember. The only reason it is, is precisely because the people of then, as the people between then and today, all believed certain notions of “Pope” that precisely meant it was a scandal far beyond what the average bishop/priest/layperson would’ve otherwise gotten away with as a footnote amongst other nameless people.
So as usual, the heretics/apostates/infidels of today, continue to operate and behave, as people have always understood them throughout the Church’s existence. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
There are many R&R types out there who rely on the historical record produced by protestants, Gallicans, and eastern schismatics when it comes to searching for an heretical Pope. They would rather side with enemies of the Church to prove their point.
From 20:57 to about 24-odd minutes into the video are somewhat worthwhile food for thought (thought I think Lane ends up getting it all wrong by presuming the interior motive of Marcellinus).
Here’s a link, beginning at 20:57-
https://youtu.be/8qU7oMfr9Lw?t=1257
What you have to keep in mind is that you can commit any mortal sin or break any commandment as many times as you want and your simply a Catholic in the state of mortal sin. That goes for even breaking the 1st commandment. Did Pope St. Marcellinus say publicly that idolatry is not a sin or not against the Catholic faith? That would be heresy, and that is what is necessary to lose office if a validly elected Pope was not protected by the Prayer of Jesus and could lose office. If someone said that publicly they could not be validly elected to the papacy.
Get a grip Mr. Verrecchio, even your argument that you would have to call the bishop in white “Holy Father” is dependent on more things then you imply in this article, like Pope Benedict actually resigning and the St. Galen Mafia not forcing his retirement. Your normally more defined and precise then this, and wouldn’t use a fear trigger so carelessly. When you 1st posted a talk by Mr. Lane, you said you were not a Sedevacantist, are you one now? If your not a Sedevacantist, why don’t you ever try to refute them? Is it money, is it readership, is it friendship, what is it? To me it simply does not add up, because its an imitation if what you claim and find repulsive about Mr. Matt.
You, like Mr. Verrecchio and Mr Lane and Fr. Wolfe, haven’t the foggiest idea of what you are talking about.
You’re a “sedevacantist”, This is to say that you…like Verrecchio, Lane, and Wolfe…ultimately think that the papacy is some divinized oracular thing via “infallibility”.
And you…you all…seek to uphold this papal ideology even when all history, all facts, all logic and all reality contradict this ideology.
I’m saying this in earnest to everyone who will hear it: dump the papacy as an ultimate foundation for the church. It’s not Traditional, it was not the original, Apostolic understanding of the church, and it will very likely bring about the annihilation of the institutional church if it continues.
Individual, personal, public reasoned faith in Jesus is the foundation of the visible, institutional church. Reasoned faith which based in Apostolic Tradition.
I don’t know how many ways I can say all of this.
I’ve noticed a number of posters here complain that you won’t disclose your religious affiliation. I think this is very disingenuous especially as you’re posting on a Catholic blog while never explicitly denying that you are, in fact, a Catholic – which could easily scandalize and mislead people into believing your papal minimalism is an acceptable stance for a Catholic to take (it isn’t). Only if you come clear, without ambiguity, about your affiliation, then it’ll be much easier for everyone to recognize where you’re coming from.
He is some sort of wacky cross between Gallican Old Catholics (constantly using terms like hyperpapalist) and schismatic Eastern Orthodox (constantly pushing Apostolic Traditon). Either way he is laden with heresies about the Papacy as taught in Pastor Aeternus.
“—>>> MY <<<— Individual, personal, public reasoned faith in Jesus is the foundation of the visible, institutional church."
Fixed this for you to be more accurate.
"I don’t know how many ways I can say all of this."
That's because you're confused about what you're talking about. Being confused, you fall back on the limits of your personal rationality, which ain't Apostolic, nor Traditional, nor even qualifies as schismatic Orthodox.
The only thing you keep repeating here is that you've built your own personal little church and are in need to members, and everyone else from the past was wrong, except for the very few who existed in the first few years of Christianity that everyone else failed to pass on their teachings, but your time machine helped you go back in time to discover why.
I bet that if we dig deep enough, there are likely certain moral teachings that you also believe are also "not what most people understand today.” Such things always logically follow on the heels of Papal rejection. Because there's no reason to get rid of the Pope otherwise!
I suspect that Louie banned NQP, and QeyLIs was born. Otherwise, I see no need for the QeyLIs account. If correct, I do hope that the heretic-schismatic NQP/QeyLIs is banned again.