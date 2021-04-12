The ONLY solution to the Great Reset

If no one power can enforce order, our world will suffer from a global order deficit…

As the present state of affairs makes plain, truer words were never spoken. With nearly the entire world fixated on the dangers of COVID-19, real or imagined, the better part of humanity, it seems, finds itself mired in an unprecedented state of uncertainty, chaos and confusion.

Never before have so many persons across the globe consented to conform their lives in obeisance to irrational fear, driven as it is with impunity and purpose by the social engineers of our day – corrupt international organizations, despotic civil authoritarians, dishonest media, technocrat censors of information, malevolent corporate enterprises, “expert” purveyors of fake science – each of whom is laboring to bring about, and vying for a place of honor in, the globalist New World Order to come.

The daily lives of those who refuse to give mental assent to their diabolical designs, recognizing the COVID fueled “Great Reset” presently underway for the evil that it is, are impacted nonetheless, perhaps even more painfully so.

From how and where people are able to congregate and the way in which their children are educated, to the freedom to worship Almighty God and even the right just to breathe fresh air, few are able to escape the tyrannical regulatory burdens crafted by men who refuse to acknowledge the only power capable of creating order, their unjust demands weighing heavily on practically every segment of our increasingly disordered society.

As readers of this space are most certainly aware, that singular power is Christ the King to whom all authority in heaven and on earth has been given; for He alone possesses universal dominion over all men and all nations.

Writing in the 1925 Encyclical Quas Primas, Pope Pius XI called to mind the words of his predecessor, Pope Leo XIII:

His empire includes not only Catholic nations, not only baptized persons … but also all those who are outside the Christian faith; so that truly the whole of mankind is subject to the power of Jesus Christ. Nor is there any difference in this matter between the individual and the family or the State; for all men, whether collectively or individually, are under the dominion of Christ. (cf., Quas Primas 18)

The Holy Father described the power of Christ in some detail, saying:

It is a dogma of faith that Jesus Christ was given to man, not only as our Redeemer, but also as a law-giver, to whom obedience is due … He claimed judicial power as received from his Father … In this power is included the right of rewarding and punishing all men living, for this right is inseparable from that of judging. Executive power, too, belongs to Christ, for all must obey his commands; none may escape them, nor the sanctions he has imposed. (cf., ibid., no. 14)

For American readers, this may call to mind the three branches of the U.S. Federal Government, legislative, judicial and executive. It must be said, however, that this is not to be understood as an indication that the United States Constitution is reflective of the divine will, but rather do the ordering principles set forth therein propose to usurp the power that belongs to Jesus Christ alone; it is the blueprint for a society wherein humanist notions, such as the Great Reset, are able to flourish and take hold. [See HERE ].

In June of 2020, the World Economic Forum (WEF) hosted a virtual meeting to present its “COVID action platform,” describing it as a “launchpad for the Great Reset.” The event featured remarks delivered by a Who’s Who of globalist movers and shakers including Prince Charles; UN Secretary General, António Guterres; Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, and, of course, WEF Founder and Executive Chairman, Klaus Schwab, architect of the Great Reset.

During his presentation, Schwab sounded the alarm on COVID-19, the pre-planned scamdemic that serves as the centerpiece of the “ Decade of Action ” that was announced by the UN’s Guterres in September 2019, three months before the virus made its debut on the world stage.

Doing his part to keep the charade going, Schwab somberly began, “It is obvious that we are in the midst of the most severe crisis the world has experienced since World War II.”

He concluded his presentation with a rallying cry for the troops:

Now is the historical moment of time, not only to fight severe virus but to shape the system for the post corona era … In short, we need a Great Reset!

And the Academy Award for Best Actor in the category of Science Fiction goes to…

In the book, COVID-19: The Great Reset (July 2020), co-authored by Klaus Schwab and fellow globalist, Thierry Malleret, we find a far more honest exposition on the severity of the virus:

However, at a global level, if viewed in terms of the percentage of the global population effected, the corona crisis is (so far) one of the least deadly pandemics the world has experience over the last 2000 years. In all likelihood, unless the pandemic evolves in an unforeseen way, the consequences of COVID-19 in terms of health and mortality will be mild compared to previous pandemics. At the end of June 2020 (at a time when the outbreak is still raging in Latin America, South Asia and much of the US), COVID-19 has killed less than 0.006% of the world population. (ibid., pg. 247)

“To put this low figure into context in terms of lethality,” Schwab and Malleret went on to cite the percentage of world population that was killed by such outbreaks as the Spanish flu (2.7%), HIV/ AIDS (0.6%), and the Black Death (30% – 40%). Their conclusion:

“The corona pandemic is different,” they wrote. “It does not constitute an existential threat, or a shock that will leave its imprint on the world’s population for decades.” [Emphasis added] (ibid.)

As noted, this portion of the text was written at the end of June 2020, at roughly the same time that Schwab looked into the WEF camera and declared that COVID is “the most severe crisis the world has experienced since World War II.”

As I write, the “official” COVID death toll (not even taking into account the fact that it has been grossly and deliberately inflated) represents roughly .03% (.0003) of the world’s population; i.e., it remains mild in terms of health and mortality.

And yet, the WEF is pushing “an annual program to vaccinate billions,” stressing the supposed necessity of making and distributing “enough vaccines for every person in the world – around 15-20 billion doses” every single year. And all of this for a virus that they plainly admit poses relatively little threat to humanity, lasting or otherwise.

No, WEF Founder, Klaus Schwab, isn’t merely an actor; he and his fellow cast members in this dreadful Sci-Fi production are servants of none other than the Master Deceiver and Father of Lies; they have known all along that COVID-19 is not the catastrophic healthcare emergency that they, and others, are making it out to be.

So, if not a genuine calamity, how does the globalist cabal really look at COVID-19? In a word, they consider it a magnificent opportunity.

In the view of the WEF and their allies, the time is at hand to capitalize on their successful campaign to bring humanity to heal under the weight of the scamdemic. Like a predator licking its chops at the sight of wounded prey, the globalists stand ready to pounce, determined to disrupt and destroy the social order as once we knew it, and to do so while entire communities are beaten down and wearied by the government mandated lockdowns, masking and distancing regulations that have rendered so many among us unemployed, lonely, anxious and fearful.

Even if one refuses to consider all of the evidence indicating that the “severe crisis” was pre-planned and orchestrated, there can be no doubt that the WEF and others are taking full advantage of the situation in order to accelerate their plans for a Great Reset.

Schwab and Malleret make this plain in the Introduction to their book:

“The spread of infectious diseases has a unique ability to fuel fear, anxiety and mass hysteria,” they write. (ibid., pg. 14)

A unique ability… Note very well that Schwab and Malleret are not simply pointing out how human beings often behave; they are essentially saying that the threat of infectious disease can be used to fuel an irrational response.

And to what end?

After citing the degree to which Black Death mania served to usher in the “era of Enlightenment,” the authors ask rhetorically:

If such profound social, political and economic changes could be provoked by the plague in the medieval world, could the COVID-19 pandemic mark the onset of a turning point with long-lasting and dramatic consequences for our world today? (ibid., pg. 15)

The answer, in their view, is obvious.

Given the fear, anxiety and mass hysteria they’ve managed to create surrounding the virus, they are convinced that the greater portion of the world is now ready to go along with just about anything they might propose, provided only that it hints of a limited return to “normalcy.” With millions upon millions of people willingly lining up for their dose of the experimental COVID cocktail (a “vaccine” it is not), one must admit that they damn well may be right.

Schwab and Malleret are unabashed COVID opportunists, and they make no bones about it, writing:

Some leaders and decision-makers who were already at the forefront of the fight against climate change may want to take advantage of the shock inflicted by the pandemic to implement long-lasting and wider environmental changes. They will, in effect, make ‘good use’ of the pandemic by not letting the crisis go to waste … The European Green Deal launched by the European Commission is a massive endeavor and the most tangible manifestation yet of public authorities deciding not to let the COVID-19 crisis go to waste. (ibid,, pgs. 145, 149)

The shock inflicted by the pandemic… Recall, however, that just one-hundred or so pages later they admit, as noted above, that the virus itself does not constitute a shock that will leave its imprint on the world.

To be perfectly clear, a shock has been delivered, not by the virus, but by the scoundrels themselves! Now they wish to leverage the manufactured crisis in order to remake society according to their own, self-serving, designs.

Make no mistake, the Great Reset has nothing to do with the aims that are stated in globalist propaganda pieces – public health, widespread prosperity, inclusion and fairness. It’s truly nothing more than an effort to bring about a New World Order wherein an ever-increasing amount of wealth and power will be concentrated in the hands of a small, self-appointed clique of elites who wish to lord over the economic, civil and personal lives of every man, woman and child who manages to survive their efforts to cull the human herd.

This brings us back to the opening quotation:

“If no one power can enforce order, our world will suffer from a global order deficit.”

Readers may be surprised to discover that these words were taken, not from a pre-conciliar magisterial text, but rather from COVID-19: The Great Reset (pg. 105).

What this suggests is that Klaus Schwab and his cronies intuitively understand that human society, by the Creator’s most wise design, is inherently hierarchical, with all authority being derived from but one source to which all others are beholden, apart from which only disorder will follow. Their error lies in the belief that they, the globalist elite, are the enlightened ones in whom this power rests.

In other words, they are savvy enough to recognize that their vision of a New World Order will never come to fruition unless the World Economic Forum and other such elitist organizations assume for themselves universal dominion – the exclusive right to determine what is good and just and true – the same that belongs to Our Lord and Redeemer alone. In other words, the Great Reset is an audacious effort to put man in the place of God; it is a direct attack against the Sovereign Rights of Christ the King.

The globalists intuitively grasp this, but do we understand it? Are we who call ourselves Catholic truly aware of the fact that demanding freedom of our civic leaders is not enough to eliminate the looming threat, whether it be via public demonstration, the courtroom or the ballot box? Do we genuinely realize that the present state of affairs is such that no matter how many patriotic, God fearing citizens band together to make their voices heard, the battle will still be lost?

Don’t get me wrong, every single one of us has a solemn duty to fight evil and to resist its influence at every turn – in ourselves, our families and our communities. We must also be clear, however, about the limits of our abilities in the face of such a foe.

While many political conservatives are quick to acknowledge our need for God’s assistance, a generic call to prayer is far more akin to the problem than the solution.

The only effective defense against the proposed Great Reset was articulated by Pope St. Pius X in his inaugural Encyclical, E Supremi, more than a century ago:

Instaurare Omnia in Christo, to restore all things in Christ, to lead men back to submission to God, to bring about the utter disappearance of the enormous and detestable wickedness, so characteristic of our time – the substitution of man for God.

And how is such a restoration accomplished?

The Holy Father writes:

It behooves Us to devote Our care – to lead back mankind under the dominion of Christ…

Now the way to reach Christ is not hard to find: it is the Church … It was for this that Christ founded it…

You see, then, Venerable Brethren, the duty that has been imposed alike upon Us and upon you is that of bringing human society, now estranged from the wisdom of Christ, back to the discipline of the Church. (cf., nos. 8, 9)

In spite of this exhortation, some two decades later, Pope Pius XI would describe an evil that, at the time, had spread to various parts of the world. In our day, it is no exaggeration to say that this evil has infected every nation on earth:

The empire of Christ over all nations was rejected. The right which the Church has from Christ himself, to teach mankind, to make laws, to govern peoples in all that pertains to their eternal salvation, that right was denied. Then gradually the religion of Christ came to be likened to false religions and to be placed ignominiously on the same level with them. It was then put under the power of the State and tolerated more or less at the whim of princes and rulers. (Quas Primas, no. 24)

The Holy Father, as did his predecessors, went on to describe the only proper response:

While nations insult the beloved name of our Redeemer by suppressing all mention of it in their conferences and parliaments, we must all the more loudly proclaim his kingly dignity and power, all the more universally affirm his rights.

Note very well that the aforementioned Encyclicals of both Pope St. Pius X and Pope Pius XI were addressed specifically and exclusively to the Patriarchs, Primates, Archbishops, Bishops and Other Ordinaries in Peace and Communion with the Apostolic See.

The takeaway should be clear: It is necessary that they who speak with the authority of Christ such that he who hears them hears Our Sovereign Lord do so, and now. Needless to say, chief among such men is the Vicar of Christ the King, the Pope!

But far from leading mankind under the dominion of Christ and loudly proclaiming His kingly dignity, the putative popes of the last sixty years, with the support of nearly the entire episcopacy, have done nothing but encourage those who would infringe upon the universal rights of Christ the King. With the poisonous precepts of the Second Vatican Council as their guide, they have literally insisted that States grant to the false religions rights that belong to the religion of Christ alone!

How can anyone with eyes to see fail to recognize what is so lacking in our world today?

In future articles, we will look at more detailed examples of how every single post-conciliar claimant to the Chair of St. Peter not only failed to correct worldly leaders and globalist elites who would encroach upon the Sovereign Rights of Christ the King, but rather have they encouraged and emboldened them. For now, a few examples:

– John XXIII, Paul VI, John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis; each has praised, in one way or another, the UN’s “Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” a manifesto for those who seek to substitute man for God.

– In 1964, Paul VI famously relinquished the papal tiara, and in so doing, as history would testify, signified his unwillingness to defend the Rights of Christ the King. His successors followed suit.

– Lastly, let us consider the most blatant humanist among them, the current CEO of the conciliar church, “Pope Francis,” who as readers may recall has even gone so far as to declare that man is “King of the Universe!”

It may also interest readers to know that Francis has sent earthbound messages addressed to Klaus Schwab in advance of the World Economic Forum annual meetings held in Davos, Switzerland, each of which extols the dignity of man, and none of which make any reference whatsoever to Our Lord Jesus Christ.

When we consider the one Power that alone can enforce order in this world, it is right that our thoughts turn immediately to Christ the King, but let us not forget that Our Sovereign Lord appointed a Vicar on earth through whom He reigns such that the Roman Pontiff and Christ rule as one. (cf., Pope Pius XII, Mystici Corporis)

As Pope Pius XII teaches:

That Christ and His Vicar constitute one only Head is the solemn teaching of Our predecessor of immortal memory Boniface VIII in the Apostolic Letter UnamSanctam; and his successors have never ceased to repeat the same. (ibid., no. 40)

Indeed, ordinary faithful have a role to play in proclaiming Christ, but it is His Vicar on earth, the Pope, who is principally charged with, and singularly enabled by grace to, defend His Sovereign rights. As much as we may hate to admit it, apart from him, we are destined to subjugation at the hands of men like Klaus Schwab.

It is Christ who imparts the light of faith to believers; it is He who enriches pastors and teachers and above all His Vicar on earth with the supernatural gifts of knowledge, understanding and wisdom, so that they may loyally preserve the treasury of faith, defend it vigorously, and explain it and confirm it with reverence and devotion. [Emphasis added] (ibid., no. 50)

As is the Devil’s way, there is a glimmer of truth to be found in the call for a Great Reset. Indeed, for decades on end the world has been growning increasingly unjust, with the disparity between the quality of life enjoyed by the upper and lower classes ever increasing.

Instaurare Omnia in Christo, to restore all things in Christ… this is the answer, as Pope St. Pius X taught, and the way to Christ is the Church, under the headship of His Vicar, the Pope. This restoration pertains not only to eternal welfare, the Holy Father assures us, rather will it “contribute to the temporal welfare and the advantage of human society.”

For when these conditions have been secured, the upper and wealthy classes will learn to be just and charitable to the lowly, and these will be able to bear with tranquility and patience the trials of a very hard lot; the citizens will obey not lust but law, reverence and love will be deemed a duty towards those that govern, whose power comes only from God. (E Supremi, no. 14)

Let us appeal to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, that the Lord may see fit to grant us a holy pope who will lead the Catholic Church out of the shadows presently cast by the counterfeit church in Rome.