Benedict XVI: Superhero, Villain or Victim?

Was the 2013 renunciation of Benedict XVI a valid act of resignation?
Almost immediately after issuing the Declaratio of 10 February 2013, there were serious scholars, clerics and religious – men holier and more learned than I – calling its validity into question. Their arguments were largely based upon the Latin text of the Declaratio wherein it is evident that BXVI did not intend to resign the papal munus (understood by canonists to mean office), but rather only the ministerium (that is, the active exercise thereof).
In May of 2016, Archbishop Gänswein, himself a Doctor of Canon Law, confirmed as much when he publicly stated:
He renounced not his duties, which are, irrevocable, but the concrete execution of them.
Commenting further on Benedict’s intent, Gänswein plainly said that Benedict’s act had “profoundly and permanently transformed papal ministry.” It has thus been, according to him, “expanded” into a “quasi-shared ministry” that has “a collegial and synodal dimension.”
Any attempt to so split the papacy would, of course, render the act invalid. In light of this, I wrote shortly thereafter:
While some, no doubt, will take the position that Benedict’s resignation is valid until proven otherwise, I choose as my starting point … what the Catholic Church has always believed, taught and practiced. As such, I cannot help but conclude that the alleged resignation of Benedict XVI is invalid until proven otherwise.
I have also noted in this space, on many occasions, that there are numerous good reasons to believe that BXVI was forced to step down, or aside as the case may be. Furthermore, he has indicated to the outside world that he is in some sense imprisoned (e.g., he referred to himself as a “cloistered monk” whose state “does not allow” him to leave apart from the “invitation” of “the Pope”).
In sum, there are serious reasons to believe that foul play was, and is, involved in this matter. As I write, with Archbishop Gänswein appearing ever more clearly as the St. Gallen Mafia’s inside man, this sense is growing even among those who once dismissed such claims as mere conspiracy theories.
In all cases, an invalid resignation would necessarily mean that conclave 2013 and its results are likewise invalid; i.e., Francis is an anti-pope.
My opinion on these matters hasn’t changed.
I have, however, come to recognize that there are far bigger issues at hand, specifically, those concerning the true identity of the institution that Benedict once led and the office from which he allegedly resigned, the same that “Francis” presently claims to lead and to occupy.
Those familiar with this blog know very well that I do not for a moment believe that theirs is the Holy Roman Catholic Church, dispensing to the innocent as it has, and does, so much poison. The implications of this awareness are tremendous, and I am prayerfully doing my best to make sense of them.
In the meantime, I am convinced beyond all doubt that Jorge Bergoglio simply is not Catholic; the man is a blasphemous heretic who has made it plain to all with eyes to see that he has severed himself from the Body of the Church, if indeed he was ever attached to it.
He is, therefore, an anti-pope for this reason as well.
Given that very few among us are well-versed in either Latin or Canon Law, not to mention the fact that there is a great deal that we simply cannot know surrounding the events of February 2013, it is my opinion that the latter reasoning (Jorge’s notorious, pertinacious heresy) is more readily accessible to the moderately well-formed layman’s mind. As such, this is where I tend to focus my attention with regard to the Bergoglian anti-papacy.
As for those far bigger issues, I realize that many sincere readers do not share my concerns; i.e., a good number of readers tend to view the conciliar church as the Holy Roman Catholic Church, albeit infected with Modernism even to the Office of Peter. All of us are on a quest to discover the truth, and I was in just this place not that long ago.
For this reason, I believe that there is value in demonstrating that Jorge Bergoglio is an anti-pope due to his heresy, even apart from those bigger issues, for the benefit of those who, at present, cannot see them. Truth, one hopes, will then lead to more truth…
My own opinions hopefully made clear, let’s return to the topic at hand.
I have no bones to pick with those who are making objective observations that support the position that the so-called resignation of BXVI was invalid.
Where I am compelled to issue a warning concerns the fanciful notions that some have begun to attach to Benedict, spinning his cowardly and confusing behavior, as well as his scandalous silence, into a deliberate and heroic attempt to save the Church from diabolical forces.
The reason I have chosen to address the matter in this space is that even some otherwise clear-minded “traditionalists” are evidently beginning to latch on to this narrative, in spite of the fact that it is impregnated with the poison of conciliar conservatism.
In my experience, one of the most prolific outlets disseminating these ideas is the From Rome blog, which is run by Brother Alexis Bugnolo, a man whose sincerity I do not doubt in the least, but whose ideas (in part) are dangerous nonetheless.
In a recent and rather lengthy post (which I invite you to read HERE), Br. Bugnolo proposed to inform readers “what happened [re: Benedict’s renunciation] and why it happened and what it all means.”
After sifting through certain pieces of evidence and speculating as to their significance, he ultimately, and with great confidence, proposes:
From all this, then, we can say decisively and with great certitude that the Declaratio was written to oppose the St Gallen Mafia and to lay down a maneuver against them. It was not a surrender, but it was made to look like a surrender. [Emphasis in original]
In short, Br. Bugnolo believes that Benedict, by making room for the Bergoglian anti-papacy and sitting silent in the face of the evils he is promoting with reckless abandon on a near daily basis, is somehow outsmarting the bad guys and protecting the Church.
The purpose of the Declaratio was NOT to renounce the papal office, it was to Uproot the College of Cardinals as an institution from the Church, so as to save the Catholic Church from the complete Masonic infiltration of that institution. [Emphasis in original]
According to Br. Bugnolo’s version of what happened and what it all means, Benedict XVI is not the only putative pope whose mozetta is best viewed as a superhero’s cape. In a previous post, he told readers:
Pope John Paul II strengthened the Bulwark of the Church against the AntiChurch.
If this doesn’t raise a red flag for traditional Catholics, nothing will! And yet, some still delight in Br. Bugnolo’s creative musings, which paint Benedict as a misunderstood martyr, valiantly going it alone for the sake of Christ’s Church.
As the post under discussion makes clear, Br. Bugnolo imagines that John Paul II was a visionary who laid the groundwork for Benedict’s allegedly brilliant maneuver:
… it was Pope John Paul II, in 1983, who by adding munus as the canonically required object of the verb “renounce” in canon 332 §2, actually created the canonical possibility of an invalid renunciation in the case of a pope who renounced something other than the petrine munus! [which] allowed a Roman Pontiff to give the appearance of a valid resignation, so as to deceive the forces of Freemasonry in the Church. [Emphasis in original]
In furtherance of this theory, Br. Bugnolo asserts:
For since the man who is the pope has the canonical right to renounce the petrine munus, it follows ex maiore that he has the moral right to renounce anything less than the munus. In cases of grave threat, he also has the moral right to dissimulate.
The logic (if you will) is obviously flawed inasmuch as it validates what every serious Catholic recognizes as invalid; namely, the utterly false notion that the Papacy is comprised of individual parts (an office and a ministry) that are subject to division. Rather is it the case that the Papacy is, by the will of Christ who established it, one; it is whole and indivisible. Therefore, the man who is pope does not have the right to renounce only a portion thereof, as if to retain what allegedly remains, no more than a member of the Church has the moral right to renounce a portion of the one true faith and yet remain numbered among her faithful.
In any case, Br. Bugnolo finds cause to conclude:
In this way, both Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI have acted with great foresight and angelic prudence.
Evidently, Br. Bugnolo is confused concerning the duty of the pope as elucidated by the First Vatican Council:
This gift of truth and never-failing faith was therefore divinely conferred on Peter and his successors in this See so that they might discharge their exalted office for the salvation of all, and so that the whole flock of Christ might be kept away by them from the poisonous food of error and be nourished with the sustenance of heavenly doctrine. (Pastor Aeternus),
Get that? The popes are divinely endowed with gifts that enable them to discharge their office – not flee from it by concocting fake resignations therefrom, thus making room for a blaspheming heretic anti-pope who will deceive God’s people – as if doing so somehow serves to protect the flock from the poisonous food of error. The very idea is absurd!
With regard to Benedict’s shameful silence in the face of Amoris Laetitia (as discussed in my previous post), Br. Bugnolo seems willing to give him a pass. It’s as if Brother has either forgotten, or changed his mind about, the following post on the From Rome blog, dated April 9, 2016: This ‘Amoris Laetitia’ cannot be tolerated in silence
In this post, written by “The Editor” (perhaps Br. Bugnolo himself), we find:
On account of the universal scandal given by it [Amoris Laetitia], on account of its universal reception by the press as signifying the abandonment of Scripture and Tradition as the remote Rule of Faith in the Church; inasmuch as it is recognized by all and the author itself to contain novel doctrines, which contradict the past ones and past pastoral practice, every Catholic is obliged to REJECT and CONDEMN it AND DISREGARD the authority the author pretends to exercise in it. [Emphasis in original]
Get that? Every Catholic! He went on to conclude:
In the coming day and weeks, we shall see which of these [Cardinals of the Roman Church, the clergy of Rome and the bishops of the Catholic Church] cleaves to Christ and which deny him by an effeminate silence.
How much more does this apply to the man one considers the Bishop of Rome! And yet, more than three-and-a-half years have since passed and Benedict XVI’s most noteworthy response to Amoris Laetitia (beyond praising its author) has been nothing but effeminate silence!
No, with Benedict XVI were are not witnessing the behavior of a pope acting to “save the Church;” rather, we have before us a man who more readily fits the following taken from the same post on the From Rome blog:
Finally, it is obvious on account of the gravest moral obligation of charity for the whole Church, that these three groups [Cardinals of the Roman Church, the clergy of Rome and the bishops of the Catholic Church] are obliged to act, and that if they do not act, each of them individually merits ETERNAL DAMNATION for having loved themselves more than Christ and His Church. [Emphasis in original]
In conclusion, it bears repeating, I believe that Br. Bugnolo is entirely sincere. He’s obviously very knowledgable in Latin and Canon Law, and he makes a good contribution to discussions concerning the validity of Benedict’s apparent renunciation.
That said, readers would do well to dismiss – or better still, avoid altogether – his fanciful theories suggesting that BXVI is somehow providing a service to the Church, protecting her and the faithful in her care from the menace of evil men.
"…it was Pope John Paul II, in 1983, who by adding munus as the canonically required object of the verb "renounce" in canon 332 §2, actually created the canonical…so as to deceive the forces of Freemasonry in the Church. [Emphasis in original]…"
So, JPII was clandestinely working to undermine the efforts of Jews and Freemasons to subvert Christ’s Church? He was really on the side of the 2000-yr-old Catholic Church and, contrary to the appearance of such things as the 1986 Assisi assault on the first commandment, the kissing of the Koran, the proclamations absolving the Jews of any calumny against Christ, the…, well, how much of the mountain of sewage flowing from his “pontificate” do we have to list here?
Christ told us to say “yes” when we mean yes and “no” when we mean no, and that anything else was from the evil one. That’s good enough for me to form an opinion of someone like JPII.
mother & mostforgiving and my2cents
His name oddly enough is RATzinger and I think that says it all. I appreciate the truth of what you both said. I think Br. Bugnolo is very confused and there is another Novus Ordo cleric on one of the other posts I forget his name Sum maybe I don’t remember and a picture of him in monastic garb and he asked me if I had a spiritual advisor. Well I can only respond to that Novus Ordo monk that it would never be RATziner or Br. Bugnola because in Ratzinger’s case he is one among many who have caused the confusion, heresy and religious indifferentism, as well as all of the horrible sex scandals when he was prefect for the Congregation on Doctrine or whatever when it used to be called “The Holy Office” now what it ought to be called is “The Dicastery for spreading of THE GREAT APOSTASY WHICH BEGINS AT THE TOP” 60 years and counting. Who really wants to get “spiritual advise from these “robbers”. Your mind would have to be “clouded” to say the least. Bugnolo has been duped. If I can get out of the NO church anyone can so there is hope for him.
MMF-You are correct. JP2 used his overly long “pontificate” to reduce Catholicism to just one of many “religions”. The scandalous “Assisi Meetings” was proof of his disastrous intent. Was B16 a Villain?–Yes; was he a Victim?–Maybe; was he a Superhero?–Never. I used to follow Br. Bugnolo’s blog until he started to sound very weird. I don’t know what happened.
What happened to him is the same thing that happens to everyone else who rejects the Pope: they detach themselves from reality, lose their ability to reason, and end in absurdities.
JPeters,
Quick test regarding your fidelity to “Pope Francis” and his magisterium: do you accept Amoris Laetitia in its entirety, assenting to it according to the standards of religious obedience (at the bare minimum)?
If you don’t, then how do you justify your rejection of the magisterium of the man you profess to be Pope?
There’s nothing in AL that applies to me. If you believe there’s anything objectionable in the document, quote it and I’ll reply.
Paragraph 301.
Quote it and explain what is wrong with it.
That it even has to be specified is quite interesting, but I’ll oblige with one particular portion:
“The Church possesses a solid body of reflection concerning mitigating factors and situations. Hence it can no longer simply be said that all those in any “irregular” situation are living in a state of mortal sin and are deprived of sanctifying grace. More is involved here than mere ignorance of the rule. A subject may know full well the rule, yet have great difficulty in understanding “its inherent values”, or be in a concrete situation which does not allow him or her to act differently and decide otherwise without further sin.”
Note that the “irregular” situations mentioned are those who are objectively in the state of adultery.
Those who are objective adulterers **are** deprived of sanctifying grace.
In no where in moral theology that I’m aware of is allowance made for lessening one’one’s culpability because you don’t know the “inherent value” of a rule (and I doubt most of the laity through the ages would qualify under such a standard. Yet the Church still expected and exhorted them to obey Her moral laws).
And to insinuate or teach that continuing in the sin of adultery is objectively **better** than alternatives is to give license to moral evil, and to put a stamp of approval on sin in certain scenarios.
Need I go on?
JPeters–Is it OK to reject the numerous heresies of Pope Francis while still believing he is Pope? The SSPX says that Pope Francis says and does heretical things, but he himself is not a Heretic.
Maybe, you would be so kind to explain this reasoning. Is it like admitting that someone murders people, but he is not a Murderer? Perhaps, you could enlighten all of us. Thank you.
First cite the “numerous heresies” you’re talking (with a link to the source), and then I’ll gladly reply. One of the problems with you sede vacantist apostates is that you don’t know what heresy is. So, let’s begin with proof of the alleged heresy. That requires quoting the defined dogma he has allegedly denied, and then showing how his statement is a DIRECT denial of the dogma. And since you accused him of numerous heresy, I want to see proof of at least 3. Then I will gladly answer your question.
M2C: “The SSPX says that Pope Francis says and does heretical things, but he himself is not a Heretic.”
.
I am not a fan of the SSPX, but that statement is true. A Catholic who does heretical things might be suspected of heresy, but doing heretical things does not make him a heretic in the eyes of the Church.
JPeters–If you yourself are not familiar with the heresies of Francis, there is no documentation that will convince you. Apparently, you must therefore not agree with Louie who is very astute and analytical regarding Bergoglio. You have made up your mind. That’s OK with me. “There are none so blind as those who will not see.” Have a wonderful evening.
Clergy cannot be presumed to be culpably ignorant of the Catholic faith, as may be said of laymen. This is by virtue of their authority and their position.
Much less the putative Roman Pontiff, who has the Divine Promises, who is guaranteed to be unshakeable in teaching the Faith in light of those promises.
M2C: “If you yourself are not familiar with the heresies of Francis, there is no documentation that will convince you.”
.
Too lazy to offer proof I see. I’m not surprised. It would take too much time away from you gossiping, complaining, and searching out the latest scandal to feign shock and outrage over.
JPeters, I agree with my2cents that is sheer bunk from the SSPX because they are inching ever nearer to a Union with the Apostate Rome and softening on there former militant stand against Vatican II. There own SSPX clergy here “Carthago delenda est! (So, what about Vatican II?) Written by By Father Michael Johnson, FSSPX states “It must be admitted, however, that one of consequences of this quest has been a fair amount of softening on the Society’s (SSPX)attitude towards the ongoing modernist devolution of Holy Mother Church, and towards that devolution’s chief engine, the Second Vatican Council. In attempting to make the Council more palatable, some on our side have even taken to slicing and dicing it, identifying 95% of it as more or less acceptable, but the remaining 5% contrary to what the Church has always taught; and, therefore, to be rejected. The 95% deemed more or less acceptable was then further dissected into two more parts: the larger part said to be comprised of direct quotations of earlier orthodox magisterial documents; while the remaining smaller part was deemed ambiguous, and in need of clarification to bring it into line with traditionally accepted doctrine. …
Can we say that the four marks of the Church – One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic – are more gloriously evident today than they were before the Council? Rhetorical questions, all. You know well the answers.
So, presuming that such authentic traditional Catholic doctrine is indeed present throughout the Council documents, what was the purpose of including them with the bad and the ugly, these latter two being asserted by the dissectors to compose but a miniscule portion of the Council? The Gospel of today’s Mass could not be more dead on in answering this question: “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in the clothing of sheep, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. By their fruits you shall know them. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit, and the evil tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can an evil tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit, shall be cut down, and shall be cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits you shall know them.” (Mt. 7:15 – 20)”
Now you might think that is great but I don’t.
Only too lazy, perhaps, to waste time on your objectively hopeless case.
Who would want to be a Superhero? anyway, much better to be a saint. The super-heroes were the concoction of New Agers to ape the Catholic Church’s saints and get children to look at the comic books and not the lives of the Saints.
There is a saying in medicine, “when you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not zebras” which conveys the idea that when you are vexed with a problem and trying to determine origin, the most obvious answer is probably correct. Neither of these men seem like heroes, but Catholics are desperate for one right now. I do think the book is worth something, and it’s going to cost them both, but I’m saving my thanks for the man who calls a press conference and says Bergolio is an antipope and we the sheep must consider him anathema. I have a hard time believing he is not an antichrist. Anyway, I don’t want to rain on anybody’s parade, but Bergolio is going to end priestly celibacy real soon, and he’s probably got some other surprises in there. His advance directive to bishops to be ready to call a press conference and they should consider having an expert in ecology, ministers of some king (including laywomen), and even youth who minister to youth, as I recall, means buckle up it’s about to blow up. This book isn’t going to deter him, in fact, he may move quicker.
Once he does that, I don’t know what to say about any potential remedy except with God all things are possible.
Evangeline, I agree Bergoglio is going to end priestly celibacy. But it will NOT solve the problem to call him an anti-Pope or false Pope which he truly is because he is an Apostate. The reason why is because you still have the WHOLE NOVUS ORDO CONCILIAR CHURCH which is meant to lead people out of the true Catholic Church as it was always known and practice before the robber council of Vatican II. Here is proof below that one their own Conciliar Churchman Cardinal Delubac called it Conciliar Church and that it was Apostate he should know because he helped to run it.
The conciliar authorities don’t want to admit that the third secret is about them. One honest liberal Fr. Henri De Lubac S.J.made Cardinal by JP II and highly respected by the pope- stated at the Institute of Renewal in the Church at Toronto in 1967, “It is clear that the Church is facing a grave crisis. Under the name of ‘the new Church,’ ‘the post-conciliar Church,’ a different Church from that of Jesus Christ is now trying to establish itself; an anthropocentric society threatened with immanentist apostasy which is allowing itself to be swept along in a movement of general abdication under the pretext of renewal, ecumenism or adaptation,” From Henri de Lubac, S.J. in Témoinage Chrétien (Paris, September 1, 1967) as quoted in Dietrich von Hildebrand’s The Trojan Horse in the City of God Sophia Institute Press, 1993 p. 8. Apparently Fr. De Lubac made the rounds with this statement in his lectures. Hildebrand quoted inte Temoignage Chretian (Paris), Sept, 1, 1967. Or see http://alcazar.net/salvation1.html
It is a “Man Centered” church instead of God Centered and that it the big reason why it CANNOT BE THE CATHOLIC CHURCH BUT IS THE APOSTATE COUNTER CHURCH
Evangeline, your reasoning is sound, which doesn’t mean I don’t think Cardinal Sarah is an honorable man, just that I, as well, am “saving my thanks for the man who calls a press conference and says Bergolio is an antipope and we the sheep must consider him anathema.” Unfortunately, while I think you are correct that Bergoglio is going to do as you predict vis-a-vis priestly celibacy, I predict even that will not rouse our modern-day Athanasius — whoever he may be — from his slumber. I fear things must disintegrate further before that happens. Perhaps it will take direct Divine Intervention. Will Bergoglio have the gall to host an inter-communion service in the Vatican itself, for example? Would God strike St. Peter’s with lightening (again), causing the round roof to cave in on everyone inside? I fear that is what it may take to destroy the Fake Church that has been constructed around the True Church: the actual destruction of the Vatican itself.
uthagen, Right now I see no modern Athanasius among any of the Novus Ordo clerics- they are sheep following the wolves because they were brainwashed in Novus Ordo secularized seminaries learning Vatican II heresies and religious indifferentism or even worse some of them were victims of the likes of Marcial or McCarrick. Of course there is hope that these poor victims will realize a great fraud was perpetrated on them but most of them are like frogs being boiled gradually so as to not realize in what danger they are in.
It looks as though Archbishop Vigano has added more fuel to the fire considering Monsignor Gänswein…
It’s time to pull the fire alarm on Benny’s ‘resignation.’
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-vigano-denounces-benedicts-secretary-for-abusive-and-systematic-control-of-pope-emeritus
“The Supreme Shepherd and Vicar of Christ on Earth, who, being a prisoner in the Vatican… in that greatest crisis of the Church, he who is obligated to speak in due time will remain silent.”
Our Lady of Good Success (approved)
CatholicKingdom, This quote from Our Lady of Good Success could NOT apply to Benedict XVI because he was a heretic while he was a priest and cardinal so it was an invalid papal election.
Below is his distain for the Old Latin Mass and the pre Vatican II Church which was far healthier than todays dying Conciliar church
RATZINGER ON THE OLD LATIN MASS OLD MASS OLD MISSAL HEGELIAN DIALECTIC
Fr. Ratzinger wrote that The Tridentine Mass is a dead liturgy in “Problems and Results of Vatican Council II” in 1967
“The [liturgical] additions of the late Middle Ages were eliminated, and at the same time severe measures were adopted to prevent a rebirth. …. At that time, the fate of the Western liturgy was linked to a set authority, which worked in a strictly bureaucratic way, lacking any historic vision and considering the problem of the liturgy from the sole viewpoint of rubrics and ceremonies, like a problem of etiquette in a saint’s court, so to speak.
As a consequence of this link, there was a complete archeologization of the liturgy, which from the state of a living history was changed into that of pure conservation and, therefore, condemned to an internal death. Liturgy became once and forever a closed construction, firmly petrified. The more it was concerned about the integrity of pre-existent formulas, the more it lost its connection to concrete devotions ….
In this situation, the baroque carved it [the liturgy] superimposing a people’s para-liturgy over its true and proper archeologized liturgy. The solemn baroque mass, through the splendor of the orchestra’s performance, became a kind of sacred opera, in which the songs of the priest had their role as did the alternating recitals. …. On the ordinary days that did not allow such a performance, devotions that followed the people’s mentality were often added to the mass.”(Joseph Ratzinger, Problemi e risultati del Concilio Vaticano II, Brescia: Queriniana, 1967, pp. 25-27) http://www.traditioninaction.org/ProgressivistDoc/A_068_RatzMass.htm
“Problems and Results of Vatican Council II” By Ratzinger
“The [liturgical] additions of the late Middle Ages were eliminated, and at the same time severe measures were adopted to prevent a rebirth. …. At that time, the fate of the Western liturgy was linked to a set authority, which worked in a strictly bureaucratic way, lacking any historic vision and considering the problem of the liturgy from the sole viewpoint of rubrics and ceremonies, like a problem of etiquette in a saint’s court, so to speak.
As a consequence of this link, there was a complete archeologization of the liturgy, which from the state of a living history was changed into that of pure conservation and, therefore, condemned to an internal death. Liturgy became once and forever a closed construction, firmly petrified. The more it was concerned about the integrity of pre-existent formulas, the more it lost its connection to concrete devotions ….
In this situation, the baroque carved it [the liturgy] superimposing a people’s para-liturgy over its true and proper archeologized liturgy. The solemn baroque mass, through the splendor of the orchestra’s performance, became a kind of sacred opera, in which the songs of the priest had their role as did the alternating recitals. …. On the ordinary days that did not allow such a performance, devotions that followed the people’s mentality were often added to the mass.”(Joseph Ratzinger, Problemi e risultati del Concilio Vaticano II, Brescia: Queriniana, 1967, pp. 25-27)
Joseph Razinger, Theological Highlights of Vatican II (New York: Paulist Press/Deus Books, 1966)
“The decision to begin with the liturgy schema was not merely a technically corrective move. Its significance went far deeper. This decision was a profession of faith in what is truly central to the Church–the ever-renewed marriage of the Church with her Lord, actualized in the Eucharistic mystery where the Church, participating in the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, fulfills its innermost mission, the adoration of the triune
God. Beyond all the superficially more important issues, there was here a profession of faith in the true source of the Church’s life, and the proper point of departure for all renewal. The text did not restrict itself to mere changes in individual rubrics, but was inspired from this profound perspective of faith. The text implied an entire ecclesiology and thus anticipated … the main theme of the entire Council–its teaching on the Church. Thus the Church was freed from the ‘hierarchical narrowness’ of the previous hundred years, and returned to its sacramental origins” ( p.14).