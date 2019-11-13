Amoris Laetitia: The litmus test remains

On the opening day of the USCCB Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, TX took to the floor to second a call for a report on the Vatican’s McCarrick investigation, to encourage Eucharistic Adoration at future assemblies, and to deliver the following plea on behalf of orthodoxy:
I’d like to see on the future agendas – and I’ll do whatever work I should do to help make that happen – but a section for each meeting to address the questions of guarding the deposit of faith. I think there are a lot of issues that are circulating around – some are just rumors; some are big questions – but I think I’d like to see on our agenda a section dealing with guarding the deposit of faith.
Strickland is a rising neo-conservative star known mainly for launching pithy Twitter statements in opposition to abortion and LGBT activism. He also seems to be winning fanboys in more traditional circles as well, with one such person on my social media feed reacting to his USCCB intervention by anointing him “a saint in the making!”
A saint in the making? Let us hope and pray that he is. For now, however, the most that we can say of him in the present is that he is either a hypocrite, a coward, or both.
Among the most pressing of “issues that are circulating around” these days are those concerning the blasphemy and heresy that is contained in Amoris Laetitia.
Far more than “just rumors,” the issues involved in this case are inviting a growing number of sincere individuals to ask whether or not Jorge Bergoglio is a formal heretic, an apostate, and thus an anti-pope.
I’d say that these qualify as “big questions,” wouldn’t you?
For all of his sound-bite bravado, Joseph Strickland doesn’t seem to think so, and if he does believe that Amoris Laetitia represents a genuine threat to the deposit of faith, he evidently doesn’t have the Catholic cajones to address them.
With regard to his public position on Amoris Laetitia – a text that ultimately invites those who insist on persisting in mortal sin to receive the Blessed Sacrament that Strickland says he wants the bishops to adore – a thorough internet search yields nary a word of criticism; rather, one finds nothing but praise.
According to him, Bergoglio’s diabolical document is “a beautiful teaching from our Holy Father Francis on the splendor of Christian marriage and the family.”
He goes on to say that “Amoris Laetitia … recalls the essential aspects of the Church’s teaching on marriage and the family which are based on Divine Revelation found in Sacred Scripture and Sacred Tradition.”
Really?
It can no longer simply be said that all those in an adulterous situation are living in a state of mortal sin and are deprived of sanctifying grace – even among those who know full well the Divine Law. (see AL 301)
Where exactly does one find this in Sacred Scripture and Sacred Tradition?
The answer: nowhere; on the contrary, one finds these ideas condemned nearly verbatim by the Council of Trent!
Strickland went on to praise Amoris Laetitia further, saying:
The Holy Father offers advice to those who are struggling and facing challenges, especially those in irregular situations, recognizing the uniqueness of each situation and providing them with guidance on the path to fully realizing the common and constant teaching and care of the Church in their own lives.
And just what sort of advice does Bergoglio offer to those so struggling?
He tells them that they just might be in “a concrete situation which does not allow him or her to act differently and decide otherwise” (ibid.), and far worse, he tells them that persisting in adultery may very well be “what God himself is asking amid the concrete complexity of one’s limits” (cf AL 303)!
That’s some “beautiful teaching” from some “Holy Father,” eh?
So much for guarding the deposit of faith.
Strickland’s praise for Amoris Laetitia as cited above was issued in April of 2016 as the text was being made public and it remains available on his blog at BishopStrickland.com. Since then, he has had very little to say about it other than complaining that the text is “distorted by the media.”
I’ve challenged Bishop Strickland directly on this subject more than once on Twitter (it is, after all, his stomping ground of choice), but he has ignored my calls (and those of others) for a clear refutation of the document’s grave errors.
All indications are that he (and other conservative, comfy and cowardly churchmen-of-the-council like Cardinal Burke and Bishop Schneider) are hoping that, if only they ignore them long enough, the blasphemous heresies found in Amoris Laetitia will simply fade from everyone’s memory.
This, they seem to imagine, will allow them to stay focused on what appears to be their dual priorities; A) maintaining their benefices by staying in Jorge’s good graces, and B) growing their popularity by targeting the crisis du jour and low-hanging fruit issues like LGBT activism and abortion rights.
Unfortunately for them, however, Jorge has no intention whatsoever of allowing Amoris Laetitia to be shelved.
In an address to the USCCB General Assembly given on the same day as Bishop Strickland’s passionate plea to guard the deposit of faith, Papal [sic] Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, challenged the body on behalf of the Heretic-in-Chief:
The pastoral thrust of this Pontificate must reach the American people, especially as families continue to demand of dioceses and parishes the accompaniment envisioned by Amoris Laetitia.
Oh, yes… so much demand, you know, like all of those grassroots protests that were organized against the Traditional Roman Rite back in the 1950’s.
Be that as it may, Amoris Laetitia is going nowhere; and what’s more, for the genuinely confused it remains a dependable litmus test for revealing who among the alleged defenders of tradition – clerical or otherwise – is truly concerned with guarding the deposit of faith and who has other, more worldly, priorities.
How can it both be that these men are deemed as not being clerics or prelates of the Catholic Church since October, 1958, rather members of what is now commonly called, “the concilliar church”, and yet they are given the proper titles of clerics and prelates of the One, Holy, Roman Catholic, and Apostolic Church as, “priest”, “Bishop”, “Cardinal”, “Archbishop”, and “Pope”. One does recognize the affront placed then to the law of non-contradiction by doing this, yes? The thing cannot both be the Church established by the Son of God made Man and not be that thing at the same time. As it is not the Church established by God and this being known as res ipsa loquitur, why then the improper nomenclature used for these men as in their titles, and also why all the attention paid to them, as at best, they are all apostates to the One True Faith, and as apostates they cannot be in charge as prelates of the thing they do not even belong to, as the Holy Catholic Church. So why would one who actually holds the Catholic Faith in their will as freely, even care what these men say or do? I’m simply wondering. In caritas.
No, many do not recognize the affront placed then to the law of non-contradiction. That is why we have this steaming hot mess.
They care what these men do because they do not know. They have not figured it out.
A faithful Novus Ordo attendee that I am close to figured it out, recently. With the Grace of God, more of us are waking up, In Caritas.
Dearest georgianne,
And hence we write, as we edify the questions, for all eyes to see which can see. As you write, by the reception of the grace of Almighty God alone, as this vision of these things, and if you will, is perfectly impossible, as immanently understood from one’s own human/natural, intellective power alone. May Almighty God continue to bless and keep you/yours’ and your friend. Amen. Alleluia. In caritas.
What day in October 1958 did the first Fr. Sedevacantist withdraw obedience from his superior? Please name the priest and the day in October 1958.
Every time a heresy arises there is a false church competing and claiming to be the Church.
While we can call a heretic a stinky dog, sometimes prudence demands we refrain from doing so, especially on a public forum. So one may sometimes call Francis “pope” motivated by prudence.
If one acts as a coward, does that prove his heresy is formal and not just material? But make no mistake about it, Francis may very well drag the conservative prelates into formal heresy themselves if they do not speak up against him. St. Michael will put them on a balance scale and will see what they know and when they decided not to know it!
Dear Ratio,
You again demonstrate your lack of holding the true as divine and Holy Catholic Faith in the external realm of objectivity. The Truth is hard but His name is Jesus the Christ and He commanded that He did not come to bring peace, rather the sword. Amen. You utterly affront the Authoritative teaching of Pope Paul IV in, “Cum Ex Apostolatus Officio”. And again, as has been sited time and again, see section 6 of that infallible and Authoritative Magisterial document as from the Mind of Peter, which cannot change, as Christ cannot change, and as He established His Church upon the Rock He chose, as Blessed Peter in his Successors. Amen. Alleluia. You conflate and confabulate realities which you have no true as foundational understanding of, as this thing itself speaks, as res ipsa loquitur. The Holy Roman Pontiff Paul IV deemed as with his full Apostolic Power and Authority, to which we are bound with the assent of faith into submission and at the pain of Hell, that ANY Bishop and at ANY time, who even DEVIATES FROM THE FAITH, yet alone commits heresy or apostasy Ratio, never was in truth a Bishop of the Holy Church to begin with, and of course, as it is the Holy Ghost Who selects His true Shepherds to lead the Church in Apostolic Succession. Amen. This is the infallible teaching of the Church. Pope Paul IV deemed this to occur ipso facto, without any need for further Church action otherwise. Anyone who denies this, cannot at once hold the divine Faith freely in his will, while at one and the same time, he DENIES IT freely in his will, as this is contradiction. Amen. To suggest that a Bishop who has deviated from the Faith or committed heresy, ever and at any time, after his faux assent into the Bishopric, was ever, as in ever and at any time truly a Bishop, literally as actually blasphemes the Holy Ghost, in light of Church teaching. Amen. Pope Paul IV deemed that this deviation from the Faith or his committing heresy, and at any time that this may occur and without any time limit, IS THE objective evidence that the Bishop never truly received his consecration. Amen. And so what’s your point again about all of the Bishops who assented to the apostate as false Pope Roncalli and the reality as it is, that EACH AND EVERY ONE OF THEM, proved by the fact of each his own willful assent to Roncalli as false Pope, that each and every one of them NEVER AS IN NEVER EVER, were Bishops in Truth and to begin with. Amen. Alleluia. This is the Authoritative and infallible teaching of the Catholic Church. Anyone who denies this is simply not Catholic, outside the Church therefore, where no salvation is to be found, deFide. Amen. I do pray that you are helped and receive God’s grace to see His Truth, and as contained in His inviolable, Holy Ordinary and Universal Magisterium. In caritas.
There is no such thing as a “conservative prelate”. Either one is Catholic or not.
From the Summa of St Thomas Aquinas: Those Who Have Faith
“I answer that, Neither living nor lifeless faith remains in a heretic who disbelieves one article of faith. The reason of this is that the species of every habit depends on the formal aspect of the object, without which the species of the habit cannot remain. Now the formal object of faith is the First Truth, as manifested in Holy Writ and the teaching of the Church, which proceeds from the First Truth. Consequently whoever does not adhere, as to an infallible and Divine rule, to the teaching of the Church, which proceeds from the First Truth manifested in Holy Writ, has not the habit of faith, but holds that which is of faith otherwise than by faith. Even so, it is evident that a man whose mind holds a conclusion without knowing how it is proved, has not scientific knowledge, but merely an opinion about it. Now it is manifest that he who adheres to the teaching of the Church, as to an infallible rule, assents to whatever the Church teaches; otherwise, if, of the things taught by the Church, he holds what he chooses to hold, and rejects what he chooses to reject, he no longer adheres to the teaching of the Church as to an infallible rule, but to his own will. ***Hence it is evident that a heretic who obstinately disbelieves one article of faith, is not prepared to follow the teaching of the Church in all things; but if he is not obstinate, he is no longer in heresy but only in error.*** Therefore it is clear that such a heretic with regard to one article has no faith in the other articles, ***but only a kind of opinion in accordance with his own will.*** ”
It seems that it is ultimately a matter of good will vs. bad will. According to St. Thomas Aquinas, there are those who may appear (in the external forum) to lack the Supernatural Virtue of Faith, when in fact, as they are not obstinate but instead are prepared to follow the Truth in ALL things, they are only in error.
From the above:
“Even so, it is evident that a man whose mind holds a conclusion without knowing how it is proved, has not scientific knowledge, but merely an opinion about it.”
This can be applied to those who would argue that we may still lawfully access Sacraments in these times without a true Pope, yet run into a dark corner of this blog and hide when asked to provide proof.
Great post, Louie. The fetid quality of Amoris Laetitia leaps off the page for faithful Catholics. Numerous theologians have documented in a beautiful and lucid manner its heresy and malice. That this bishop is so either clueless or smarmy and is considered a darling among many is very sad, indeed.
They very likely do know that what they are saying makes no sense.
But the reason they will go this route is because they believe they are engaging in damage control.
By pretending to be this incredulous and by speaking in doublethink they imagine they are protecting all the silly stupid little Catholics in the pews who are so fragile and would just break at the thought that the Church is in a horrible state.
So like Leslie Nielsen standing in front of a burning house they are trying their best to put the calmest face on things. Stay in your seat. The plane is nosediving, yes, but Superman will come and rescue us before we collapse, so stop worrying, don’t jump out the window, don’t even put on the life-jacket or else you’ll scare the children and they’ll leave the Church.
This is literally the way they think. They’re probably half-right because more than half the people really are that uninformed and stupid. But the reason for this is also half the Council-followers’ fault. They won’t turn back to Tradition because it doesn’t even enter their mind. They only have the Council to fall back on and surprise-surprise, it doesn’t offer any answers, and in fact, only buttresses the arguments of the enemy, and they don’t want to ever entertain the possibility that they’ve been party to that huge mistake.
It is not just an indictment of Francis, it is an indictment on them all!