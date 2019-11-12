USCCB Meeting: Robert Barron’s Masterplan

During yesterday’s USCCB meeting, Robert Barron unveiled his masterplan for competing in the U.S. marketplace of religious ideas, presumably with an eye toward filling some of the those empty pews in all those crumbling, godforsaken, financially unsustainable Novus Ordo parishes that dot the American landscape. (See photo)
What Barron and his ilk do not realize is the importance of item #3 on the list. This is because they are not Catholic churchmen; they are men-of-the-council, and the two are mutually exclusive.
First, an Honorable Mention is due to item #2: The via pulchritudinis. Someone takes himself, his soaring scholarship and his voluminous vocabulary way too seriously. Verily I say to you, never before have we witnessed such episcopal erudition in all the USCCB!
Getting back to item #3…
What men like Barron (who is Chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis) don’t realize is that apart from clarity concerning what the true Faith actually is – and this includes the Church’s true identity and her God-given mission – every other initiative that they might cook up to fill the pews will fail.
And why? Because based on what they’re selling, there are far more attractive choices for the religious consumer, who, let us not forget, is weak and sinful and therefore inclined to choose the easiest possible path.
Some very basic, Catholicism 101, Q&A examples will suffice to make the point:
Q. What is the Catholic Church?
Catholic answer: It is the one Church of Christ and His Kingdom on earth.
The Council’s answer: The Catholic Church is that in which the Church of Christ merely subsists, with elements of this Church of Christ also to be found in the heretical and schismatic communities. (See LG 8) Speaking of which…
Q. How many communities does Christ use as a “means of salvation” as communities?
Catholic answer: Just one, and that is the Holy Roman Catholic Church.
The Council’s answer: Oh so many, including heretical and schismatic communities far too numerous to number! (See UR 3)
Q. Do human beings have a God-given right to practice the religion of their choice?
Catholic answer: Certainly not. He grants us the right (and duty) to worship Him in truth. Period. At best, God tolerates the practice of false religions.
The Council’s answer: Absolutely, and this right is founded in the dignity of the human person! (See DH 2)
Q. Are the Jews in our time one with believers in the Cross of Christ?
Catholic answer: Of course not; they reject Him; they have therefore been cut off from God by their unbelief, and thus stand in need of being grafted-in again. (See Romans 11)
The Council’s answer: Indeed they are, which is why post-conciliar Rome is determined to assure them of their salvation! (See NA 4)
Bottom line: After nearly six decades of this charade, and most recently thanks in large measure to the efforts of “Francis,” it is becoming more and more obvious to more and more people that the conciliar church served by Robert Barron and the rest of the USCCB is a new religion.
Born of the “New Pentecost” of Vatican II, it is a counterfeit church merely posing as the Catholic Church. It has its own doctrines, its own liturgy and its very own earthbound mission (see Barron’s item #1). It is a church that no one living at any time prior to 1960 would even recognize as Catholic.
The mitred humanists of the USCCB can hold as many meetings as they like, they can survey all of the focus groups they can assemble, and they can make as many to-do lists as they wish, but the entire enterprise (which is little more than a political action committee with globalist aims) is destined for extinction nonetheless.
May it please God to bring about its demise in our day.
Louie, when “Bishop” Barron talks about ceasing to “dumb down the faith” you fail to realize that he is not speaking of dumbing down the Catholic Faith. He is speaking of dumbing down the CONCILIAR, NOVUS ORDO faith. Dumbing down for him and his ilk actually means making it Catholic! Heretics, the whole lot of them.
The sooner the conciliar false church crumbles and fades into irrelevancy, the better.
Oh the very next and last stop is Judgment and hell.
Works count for nothing when you’re outside the Church, which evidenced by its/their own words and actions THAT obviously isn’t.
“MY sheep know MY Voice.” They do not speak on behalf of Jesus Christ but someone else. Recognize and Reject.
“Way of Beauty”????? What a joke. The Catholic Churches before the council were beautiful inside and out. Most have been wreckovated beyond recognition and the new “churches” look like spaceships. The N.O. pseudo-church loves ugly. “Stop dumbing down the faith”? What faith? The man they call “pope” is doing such a great job of dumbing down the faith there won’t be any faith to dumb down. The whole thing is quite pathetic.
Isn’t it a Novus Ordo undefined and non-pontificated Dogma that the virtue of magnificance can only be applied to ones home and to ones vehicle, when it’s applied to a house of prayer, it’s theft of the poor!?!
“…the entire enterprise (which is little more than a political action committee with globalist aims) is destined for extinction nonetheless.”
Yes, but don’t forget that they have their pensions and their “retirement homes.” Their phony church will spiral down the sewer and land with a thud, but their soft, effeminate lifestyle will continue—including the guarantee that they can take a daily nap while other men are out on the front lines working their butts off, that there will be cooks and housekeepers to feed them sumptuous meals and make their beds for them, and that they won’t ever have to look at anything that’s not pretty or that taxes their patience.
Nice work Louie, by their own words they prove they are not Catholic. That’s the thing, and we really don’t need to be Canon Law scholars, in fact, those people act profoundly confused about what should be clear, that this is another religion, it is not Catholicism. Scripture talks about our knowing the Shepherd’s voice (we don’t recognize it in Bergolio). Scripture tells us in Galatians 1:8 that “if anyone, even an angel from heaven, comes preaching a Gospel different than the one I preached to you, let them be anathema”. Bergolio’s Gospel is a wholly different gospel, so our orders are clear.
Catholicism 101: Before Jesus present in the Blessed Sacrament, you genuflect and kneel. Of all the lousy things this malefactor has done, this one is the worst, although the race to worst may be won by worshiping a demon god in St. Peter’s, but his refusal to kneel, while he kneels for foot kissing and washing of the shoes of Communists, “those who best represent Christianity”, to him. These are basically the same Communists who are tormenting the poor, faithful Chinese Catholics he SOLD OUT. Ugh, once you start talking about this idol worshiper, you end up in a bad place.
One thing certain, men of the church, just in case any of you are reading thus far.
Your version of Catholicism has been profoundly rejected, your churches will continue to empty, and the more you embrace Bergolio (or pretend to) the worse things are going to get for you, until only you are left in your cathedrals and churches.