Viganò’s Latest: The good, the bad and the ugly

On December 19, Archbishop Carlo Viganò issued his latest scathing indictment against the impious imposter known as “Francis.” Here, we will highlight some of the good, the bad and the ugly of his roughly 2,000 word missive.
The Good
Following Archbishop Viganò’s initial bombshell, I suggested that his testimony served to indict – albeit inadvertently and with palpable reluctance – not only Francis, but John Paul II and Benedict XVI as well.
Whether consciously or not, acknowledging John Paul II’s culpability comes far too close to admitting that the conciliar church’s Santo dei tutti Santi isn’t really a saint, and from there it is but a small step toward acknowledging that the Almighty Council that he labored to implement was a mortal disaster in its own right … The problem at its core is not the homosexual network per se, it is the abandonment of faith; the Council, the new Mass, the dethronement of Christ the King, etc.
Although he has yet to name John Paul II and Benedict XVI as co-conspirators in the shipwreck that is Modernist Rome, Archbishop Viganò took some giant steps in that direction in his latest memorandum. He writes:
For more than six years now we have been poisoned by a false magisterium, a sort of extreme synthesis of all the conciliar misconceptions and post-conciliar errors that have been relentlessly propagated, without most of us noticing.
In spite of his focus on the last six years and the reluctance still evident in his choice of words, that Viganò is willing to admit “conciliar misconceptions” represents something of a breakthrough. But wait, it gets better. He continued:
The Second Vatican Council opened not only Pandora’s Box but also Overton’s Window, and so gradually that we did not realize the upheavals that had been carried out, the real nature of the reforms and their dramatic consequences, nor did we suspect who was really at the helm of that gigantic subversive operation, which the modernist Cardinal Suenens called “the 1789 of the Catholic Church.” [Emphasis added]
Viganò does not say who he believes was really at the helm of the Modernist takeover of Rome, but Catholic common sense suggests that he is alluding to the Devil.
Elsewhere in the text, his words seem to confirm as much when he writes:
Those of us who have not let ourselves be deceived by these enemies of the Church enfeoffed in the ecclesial Body, must unite and together face off against the Evil One.
It would seem only a matter of time before Archbishop Viganò will be moved to admit that both John Paul II and Benedict XVI were not only agents in, but leaders of, the gigantic subversive operation that was launched at Vatican Council II.
If what has been said is not noteworthy enough, he further underscored the complicity of these men as he continued:
Thus, over these last decades, the Mystical Body has been slowly drained of its lifeblood through unstoppable bleeding: the Sacred Deposit of Faith has gradually been squandered, dogmas denatured, worship secularized and gradually profaned, morality sabotaged, the priesthood vilified, the Eucharistic Sacrifice protestantized and transformed into a convivial Banquet.
So it is that Archbishop Viganò is coming to terms with the undeniable reality that the present crisis isn’t all about Francis; rather, it’s part of a decades-long process of destruction. What’s more, he acknowledged that the so-called reform of the sacred liturgy gave birth to a protestantized communal meal that supplanted the Holy Sacrifice of the Traditional Roman Rite.
NOTE: In spite of what has been stated, Archbishop Viganò still could not help but refer to “St. John Paul II.” Evidently, old heroes die hard, indeed.
Viganò even went on to condemn the Novus Ordo by name:
The conciliar disaster of the Novus Ordo Missae is undergoing further modernization, including the introduction of “Dew” in the Eucharistic Canon instead of the mention of the Holy Spirit, the Third Person of the Most Holy Trinity.
Had Viganò gone on record with comments such as these thirty years ago there is no chance whatsoever that he would have climbed the hierarchical ladder – from priest, to bishop, to Apostolic Nuncio – as he has.
The question is, of what institution did he so rise? This brings us to…
The Bad
Archbishop Viganò laments, in light of the citations above:
Now the Church is lifeless… With unprecedented acceleration, thanks to the subversive drive of this pontificate, supported by the powerful Jesuit apparatus, a deadly coup de grace [death blow] is being delivered to the Church…
What Archbishop Viganò cannot yet see, or will not yet admit, is that the institution he is describing is not the Catholic Church; it is but a counterfeit church operating under her name. Even so, he comes close as he writes elsewhere:
We now have before our eyes: a Catholic Church that is no longer Catholic; a container emptied of its authentic content and filled with borrowed goods.
Obviously, a church that is no longer Catholic is not the Catholic Church! The same must be said of a church that is lifeless and emptied.
The Ugly
Archbishop Viganò accurately describes Jorge Bergoglio as a man who:
… seeks to violate the Sacred Deposit of Faith and to disfigure the Catholic Face of the Bride of Christ by word and action… impugned the August Queen and Immaculate Mother of God … demolishes the most sacred dogmas.
He also plainly calls him a liar and a Modernist! Although such a one is clearly not Catholic, Archbishop Viganò still refers to him as “the Supreme Pontiff Bergoglio… Papa Bergoglio… Pope Bergolgio.”
Throughout the text, Viganò conspicuously refrains from calling him “Francis.” Does this perhaps suggest that a day is coming when he will join his voice to the growing number of faithful who cannot but acknowledge that Francis is an anti-pope?
Only time will tell.
This is exactly what amazes me about Benevacantists. Evidently, they must believe that the Church all of a sudden got Herself an Overton window. Am I the only Catholic who believes that the Catholic Church is literally the only institution on the face of the earth that ever was or will be NOT at all susceptible to the Overton Window? These people don’t seem to agree with me, they seem to think that in 1958, the Holy Catholic Church started to decay just like every other body on earth does. And now their ticked off that Jorge came along, ripped off the bandages to uncover a nasty mess of pestilence. So they want him out but they’re happy enough to be in a church that is dying a little slower; they like that. Crazy. And I’m sorry but you are no hero if you are a fake cardinal pointing out that the Catholic Church is in Her death throes; that actually makes you a pretty shifty enemy of the Catholic Church. The New Order is in it’s death throes, raping boys left and right, worshipping demons, producing sacreligious vulgar art, desecrating our church buildings, teaching heresy and promoting apostacy, but these people are still calling it the Catholic Church? Don’t they believe in the Holy Ghost? How can anyone believe this?
Louie,
Vigano seems to be taking leading place in return to Faith, overtaking Burke and Schneider. (I follow none and watch whole situation through posts and comments of others.) Vigano, surely not perfect, is going in right direction. I guess, eventually somebody else will take over, somebody we will like much more but works of men like Vigano gives necessary background.
What concerns me is some elements that lately keep popping up out of your texts. Can you elaborate, on phrase: Obviously, a church that is no longer Catholic is not the Catholic Church! . Not necessary now, answering my comment, but in near future, maybe as separate article. Whatever you wish. This trend I observe in your position, I hope just imaginary, is really worrisome.
M.C., “Obviously, a church that is no longer Catholic is not the Catholic Church!” An example that i use, is that False Francis can not be the human, head representative of Jesus the Christ and oppose Jesus the Christ at the same time.
False Francis can not walk north and south at the same time.
Christ our King teaches us, every man is either with Him or against Him. Therefore, every priest and bishop who leads men into: perverse relationships, Muhammad’s demonic mosques, synagogues of satan, adultery, worship with pagans… although these priests and bishops name themselves as Catholics, obviously they are not. They are a vile gang, a church of anti-Christs leaching from our great Church, their priesly looking outfits are just costumes. They are false shepherds.
Jesus Is THE SINGULAR WAY to Life, Almighty God. He Is The Truth, His Church Proclaims His Holy Word. By the fruit they offer, you shall know them.
Joseph a Christian,
forgive me short answer. Point I tried to make was little different than seeking explanation of quoted words.
The Church is infallible, knows no error. People in the Church are as people are. If playing in sport team, you make mistake, you wont automatically cease to be player of your team.
Sure there is enemy seeking destruction’s of souls. Not necessary for sake of souls per se but because of God’s Love for those souls. Enemy seeds error inside but this error is not of the Church. Poor souls can fall for error (like sport player can make mistake). Enemy will do everything to present error as Her teaching to reach his goals. If he cant, because for still present knowledge or other reasond, he will try to yank those souls out of the Church under any pretext. Whatever it takes.
The Church is infallible, people are not. Thanks for explanation though.
Merry Christmas Mr. Verrecchio. May God bless and keep you. You are a good man and a gift to Catholics. I keep you in my prayers.
Vigano sounds an awful lot like Abp Lefebrve. He too saw the problem and the corruption yet still clung to the notion that the source of all these errors came from the Catholic Church.
Lefebvre would have asked you: “Show me the Catholic Church. Where is it? Who is its pope?”
It makes perfect sense to hold that Bergoglio is not pope. But if you are going to say that the institution of which he pretends to be pope is not the Catholic Church, you have to show where the Catholic Church really is.
Thank you, Louie, for nailing “John Paul II” and “Benedict XVI” as the (my words here) main culprits in implementing the horrors of the satanic “Second Vatican Council.”
“It would seem only a matter of time before Archbishop Viganò will be moved to admit that both John Paul II and Benedict XVI were not only agents in, but leaders of, the gigantic subversive operation that was launched at Vatican Council II.”
And, as such, also false popes.
Dear Mr Verrechio, may you and your family have a holy, grace-filled, joyful Christmas-tide. Thank you for your sincere efforts to defend God and His Holy Church and the Faith and moral law in this time of Great Apostasy and diabolic disorientation.
A very blessed joyful Christmas to all sincere Catholics and seekers of the True Faith who read AKA Catholic (Harvesting the Fruit as was). You too, Mr and Mrs Indignus Famulus (miss you both and wish you could make contact here again).
May Almighty God preserve us to death in the One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Faith.
Viva Cristo Rey!
Your sister in Christ,
Lynda Finneran
[I will try to stay away tomorrow, Christmas Eve, as it is a holy day of Fast and Abstinence.]
Merry Christmas Louie and all here. Thank you so much for all you do, I really look forward to reading your unique perspective on things, your analytical skills are that good. The force is strong in you, grasshopper! Sorry, that’s mixing Star Wars and Kung Fu. Merry Christmas one and all! We can still find joy in the birth of Jesus, they can’t take that joy away from us, ever. Buon Natale! Joyeux Noel! I’ve spelled them wrong, but you get my drift.
Merry Christmas to you too Evangeline
Thank you Evangeline, Happy Christmas to you as well. Almighty God bless you.
In the Temple, St. Simeon took our new born Lord Jesus into his arms and praised Almighty God, and proclaimed, my eyes have seen salvation.
Vigano: “We now have before our eyes: a Catholic Church that is no longer Catholic; a container emptied of its authentic content and filled with borrowed goods.”
In other words, he believes that the Catholic Church is defectible. Yes, Louie, he (and others) need to come to terms with that. The Catholic Church can not stop being Catholic. It can not be “emptied of its authentic content”.
A church claiming to be the Catholic Church can, however.
As my nemesis IC often says, “something cannot be and not be at the same time.” Vigano is blind when he says, “the Catholic Church is no longer Catholic.” It is a ridiculous statement. What he is admitting is the fact that the organization he holds rank in, is not the Catholic Church.
Tom A- I agree. The institutional “catholic” church is no longer Catholic. However, the Catholic Faith is alive for Faithful Catholic who believe in Her teachings and tenets. Our Lord, the Invisible Head of His Church, will not abandon His flock. Vigano should officially and publicly remove himself from the V2 pseudo church. Now that would be a REAL statement. Wishing a peaceful and holy Christmas to Louie and those who comment here with good will in their hearts.
Interesting fact: Archbishop Carlo Maria V. was ordained a priest, March 1968.
False Pope Paul the 6th, changed the rite for the ordination of priests just a few months later, June 1968.
These Vatican2 subversive creatures, attacked every foundational greatness of our Church: the Mass, the Holy Bible, the priesthood, the entirety of our infallible Faith.
Jesus is Salvation, and greater than false popes.
An, “anti-pope”, must confront a true Pope, as the Vicar of Jesus the Christ in this most wretched world, as that simply is the historic precedent for an, “anti-pope”. No one can demonstrate otherwise, as the contrary is not the historic reality, as it is. Amen. Jorge Bergoglio is NOT an, “anti-pope”, clearly, as if he is, demonstrate then who the true Pope is, as the Vicar of Christ, the one who Jorge Bergoglio must oppose, if indeed he is an, “anti-pope”. Amen. This understood, Vigano, is no more, “Archbishop Vigano”, than Jorge Bergoglio is, “Pope Francis”, of the Catholic Church, as established by the Son of God. Amen. Alleluia. If you believe him to be, “Archbishop Vigano”, then you must accept Jorge Bergoglio as, “Pope Francis”, as you simply CANNOT have a, “true Shepherd as Bishop”, of the Catholic Church, while having a, “false pope”, who is not Catholic, yet alone a priest and a Bishop, as selected by the Holy Ghost Himself, which is a deFide teaching of the true Catholic Church. To suggest contra is heresy, placing one then outside the Catholic Church as a non-Catholic thus, who has no position in the Church to proclaim anything that the true Church proclaims. This is all simple logical progression. Amen. In caritas.
In Caritas,
Where, in Tradition, does it say that the Holy Ghost selects the Pope? That would seem to be an affront to the free will of the electors. Is it not rather taught that the Holy Ghost provides a negative protection.
While I’m here, I’d like to ask you a couple more questions, if I may.
You have repeatedly stated that the Abomination of Desolation is taught by the Church Fathers to be the abolition of the Holy Mass. Can you provide sources for that, since it would be a key issue for anyone considering Sedevacantism?
Finally, you say there are no more Masses or Holy Orders “in the cosmos”, but what about the Orthodox Divine Liturgies and Holy Orders, which, as far as I’m aware, were regarded by the pre-VII Church to be valid.
Yours, a poor miscreant fool with darkened intellect.
And a Happy Christmas to you.
Pascendi,
In the Original and True and ONLY Douay Rheims New Testament of 1582, the Annotations for St, Matthew Ch. 24 explain the Abomination of Desolation. Perhaps later I will type the entire commentary, but for now the last words are:
“Hippo. de Antichristo. By which it is plain that the Heretics of those days be the special forerunners of Antichrist.”
And margin note:
“The abolishing of the holy Sacrifice of the Mass by AntiChrist and his ministers.”
Now, who was it that abolished the public and Holy Sacrifice of the Mass?
I should say, “WHO and WHAT was it…”
Oops! You were supposed to be In caritas this time.
Simply a non-Catholic fool, who knows nothing of what you write, in truth. First I was a, “bot”, as a machine, you foolish moron, now the woman, ASB, is also the man, IC. You are simply an idiot, so called, mothermostforgiving. You will utter your cacophony in your own personal Hell for all eternity, should you not divorce yourself of your pseudo-intellectual pride, and submit to the divine Teaching and Governing of Jesus the Christ in His perpetual Magisterium. Amen. Alleluia. In caritas.
MMF: LOL, i thought the same. Beggar Caritas or maybe Simple Caritas? (smile)
.
Jesus, Salvation is born, blessed is the city of David.
Are you taking issue, MMF, with the real Douay Rheims? Or are you simply not interested in discovering the truth of these matters?
Many have now allowed themselves to be scandalized by In caritas due to deadly pride, instead of considering the content of the messages. Frightening.
Pascendi: Caritas states that there can not be a true bishop while there is a false pope. Why not? Of course one, ten or a 100 bishops can remain faithful to our Lord Jesus, while there is a false pope.
Did every single priest and bishop become evil, in 1965, the day Vatican 2 finished?
Jesus proclaimed, whenever 2 or 3 come together in My Name, I Am with them.
Since the New Mass began, i think 1968, our Lord Jesus could accept or reject each individual Mass, each prayer, as He pleases.
Presently, the USCCB uses a false bible at their masses throughout the Disunited States, written by both protestants and Catholics: the Revised New American Bible. When i learned this, i stopped attending the N.O.
Jesus Is Life.
Joseph a NON-Christian,
Demonstrate ONE Bishop who publically denied the false church as established by the false pope, Angelo Roncalli, you miserable, miscreant fool. In that same understanding you have to demonstrate one Bishop who publically declared Roncalli a false pope, you poor, poor soul. Your focus is on a false council you imbecilic fool. Councils DO NOT BEGET CHURCHES, rather CHURCHES BEGET COUNCILS. It is the FALSE CHURCH which is the subject, not its object, the false council, you foolish man. Every Bishop who assented to the false council had years before assented to the false church of Angelo Roncalli. The proper order of understanding matters, you miscreant. Amen. Apostolic Succession was lost as a matter deFide on October 27, 1958, as per, “Vacantis Apostolicae Sedis”. I pray that you submit to the divine and perpetual Ordinary and Universal Magisterium and save your wretched soul. Amen. In caritas.
Dear Pascendi,
What I wrote above, as specifically, is that the Holy Ghost Himself selects, as He constitutes the Bishops of the Holy Catholic Church, as they are the Successors of the Apostles, who themselves were selected as constituted by Jesus the Christ. Amen. Alleluia. This, the deFide teaching as Authoritatively commanded in, “Divinum Illud Munus”, as Authored by Pope Leo XIII, 9 May, 1897. Amen. Alleluia. The Vicar of Christ cannot himself fall into error nor heresy, as per the infallible as Authoritative teaching of the Singular Vatican Council in its Fourth and Final Session, 18 July, 1870, as recorded now in this space innumerable times. The Council declared that Blessed Peter and his Successors were Gifted the divine Charisms of, “….truth and never failing faith…”, such that they may protect the flock from the poisonous food of error as heresy. Amen. Any man demonstrating error or heresy in matters of Faith and Morality, simply CANNOT be the Vicar of Christ, deFide thus, no matter how many poor souls each on their own sure as certain road to Hell believe him to be, simply because he controls the edifice and dresses the part, thus holding in his possession the metaphysical accidentals of the former Holy Roman Catholic Church Amen. Alleluia.
What I’ve written about the inerrant interpretation, as in unanimity, of the Early Church Fathers and as it relates the prophesy of the prophet Daniel, as for example Daniel 9:27, is their deFide teaching that the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass would fail, without distinction, in its prophesied time, and that time would BE the time of the reign of the person of Antichrist. Amen. This teaching of the Early Church Fathers is found in the work, “The Present Crisis of The Holy See Tested by Prophesy”, as given by a true Bishop in union with his true Vicar of Christ, Henry Edward Cardinal Manning, circa 1861.
As it relates Order and other Sacraments of the schismatic and heretical Orthodox, it is impossible for them to have sustained the Episcopacy, as a matter deFide per, “Cum Ex…..”, which teaches Authoritatively that whenever a man who is believed to be a Bishop, and without any time limit or regard to whomever or how many have believed him to be Bishop, is witnessed by the laity to have, “deviated from the Faith”, or committed heresy, he in Truth, NEVER WAS A CONSECRATED BISHOP, to begin with. The contrary position is utter heresy, as it is contra, “Cum Ex….”, while it suggests that the Holy Ghost can err in His divine constitution, as with His Consecration, of a man who would later fall into error or heresy. Amen. This man was in truth, “a wolf in sheep’s clothing”, and not a Consecrated Bishop. Amen. I pray this helps you, while in the reception of the grace of the Holy Ghost to receive Truth, on this the Feast of the Nativity of Jesus the Christ. Amen. Alleluia. In caritas.
Thanks, In Caritas, for your explanation and the reference to
the Cardinal Manning text. I will read it with interest.
May Almighty God, in the Divine Person of the Holy Ghost, shine His intellective Light of grace upon you, as you seek His Truth, as found in the divine, living, perpetual, Ordinary and Universal Magisterium, as taught in, “Satis Cognitum”. Amen. Alleluia. In caritas.
The Eastern Orthodox rejects the Papacy, and have done so for 1000 years.
Valid, but not legitimate? Heretics and schismatics are “valid”, but not legitimate? What good can their “validity” serve them? Does the “validity” of heretics and schismatics save them? Are they inside the Church?! That’s unjust.
I know firsthand and converted from the Eastern Orthodox, to the Roman Catholic Church, to be in communion with the Pope. Then to my surprise my troubles really began. Yeah, not so easy. So, if the Orthodox have “valid sacraments and priesthood”, then I guess I might just as well go back to them, right? I don’t think so.
What an insult to converts.
God bless you and yours james__o and a Blessed Solemnity of the Nativity of our Blessed Dominus Deus Sabbaoth and Savior, Jesus the Christ. Amen. Alleluia. In caritas.
And you, and yours as well IC.
The notion that the Holy Spirit “selects the pope” is rank superstition. It has NEVER been taught by the Catholic Church. The pope’s authority has NEVER been attributed to his having been “chosen by the Holy Spirit.”
So much for Pentecost.
I seem to remember one Apostle being picked by lots.
Tom A: “I seem to remember one Apostle being picked by lots.”
Pope Leo XIII, “Satis Cognitum”:
“Jesus Christ, therefore, appointed Peter to be that head of the Church; and He also determined that the authority instituted in perpetuity for the salvation of all should be inherited by His successors, in whom the same permanent authority of Peter himself should continue. And so He made that remarkable promise to Peter and to no one else: “Thou are Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church” (Matt. xvi., 18). “To Peter the Lord spoke: to one, therefore, that He might establish unity upon one” (S. Pacianus ad Sempronium, Ep. iii., n. 11). “Without any prelude He mentions St. Peter’s name and that of his father (Blessed art thou Simon, son of John) and He does not wish Him to be called any more Simon; claiming him for Himself according to His divine authority He aptly names him Peter, from petra the rock, since upon him He was about to found His Church” (S. Cyrillus Alexandrinus, In Evang. Joan., lib. ii., in cap. i., v. 42).”
Enough, “said”. Amen. Alleluia. In caritas.
This is true, and a good point IC.
Bergoglio and his predecessors are not Catholic. Duh. Non-Catholics aren’t in the Church. Anti-pope, is way too high of a term, there is no historical precedent for the type of monsters that exist today, of recent memory who claim to be “pope”, and all the monsters who follow them and claim to be “Catholic”. A freak-show. Yes, that better describes it.
The honor and dignity of God, of Christ, is more important than us, and we must defend it first and foremost before ourselves. That would be the short of it.
They however, have unleashed total hell on earth.
Ouch.
I tried to respond to your Dec 24th comment IC, and ended up way down here.
Indeed james__o,
All one has to do is to look around. The principle of disorder, as the desolation after Antichrist, is to be found everywhere, without exception. It is known publically as it is known privately, in the workplace and in the home, without exception, without escape, with nowhere to hide. Amen. The world has been stripped of the Vicar of Christ and with him gone, so is the Supernatural Order also gone in the temporal sphere; with him as the sole Representative of Jesus the Christ and with his full Apostolic Power and Authority, as the pinnacle of Order. Amen. Only a non-Catholic fool is blind to this, yet all but all who live and breathe fit this description, as evidenced before our eyes, here and everywhere we look. Amen. Time is compressing as motus infine’ velocior, while the cosmos awaits the final Prophesy, that of the Second Coming of the Christ, to be fulfilled. Amen. Alleluia. The Peace of Christ to you and yours’ james__o, not as the world can give. Amen. Alleluia. In caritas.
Windbag Faux Caritas,
You wrote, “Every Bishop who assented to the false council had years before assented to the false church of Angelo Roncalli.” Prove it. Prove your windbag bellowing, that the thousands of bishops assented to the false church of Angelo Roncalli. Give evidence for each one.
You are an arrogant creature, who barks out your own theory and falsely calls them facts.
Jesus Is Truth. Almighty God humbles the proud, and exalts the humble.
Windbag?
You know not what you say, nor do you understand what IC is saying. Remember your own advice, you’ll really going to need it.
Your are simply a miscreant fool, Joseph a NON-Christian,
The proof is self evident, you jingoistic imbecile, to anyone receiving the Gift of the divine and Catholic Faith, as from the Holy Ghost. You adhere to the false church of Antichrist and you don’t even know that you do. Apostolic Succession was lost on October 27, 1958, as per the Authoritative Governance of Pope Pius XII, in his Apostolic Constitution, “Vacantis Apostolicae Sedis”, 18 days after the death of Pope Pius XII, when an illicit Conclave was held, with the invalid metaphysical matter of the person of Angelo Roncalli, you belligerent miscreant. As you deny this, in your false belief that you can have true Successors of the Apostles as Bishops, without a true Successor of Blessed Peter present on this earth and not in, “interregnum”, but with loss of Apostolic Succession forever as unto the Last Day, deFide, you deny the totality of the Catholic Faith in that singular denial, as infallibly taught in, “Satis Cognitum”. Amen. May Almighty God have mercy on your darkened soul. In caritas.
Dear Joseph,
Your pride is getting the better of you. It’s really quite simple; all bishops who stayed on, in union with Roncalli and the new, false church, showed themselves, as in very publicly (in the external forum), to have assented to the false church and the usurper, Roncalli. Therefore, IC need not give you any proof, for they proved it themselves by their actions.
I have read that there were about 600 bishops who did not sign the Vatican II documents, however I dint know the source. Some tiny number of those must have fled at some point.
Witness a woman as ASB, who holds the divine and Catholic Faith writing here, Joseph a non-Christian, as you witness her witness of Truth. Amen. Alleluia. God bless and keep you ASB, on this the most Holy and Blessed Solemnity of the Nativity of our Blessed Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ. Amen. Alleluia. In caritas.
Windbag Faux Caritas, So what day did all of the thousands of bishops become false bishops? The day Roncalli was elected a false pope, the day after, the following year? Did Almighty God, give the bishops who had no idea who Roncalli was some time to read up about him?
What month and year did all the bishops become part of the false church? The same goes for the hundreds of thousands of Catholic priests, what month and year did they all become a part of the Roncalli false church.? You must educate all Catholics precisely, so all can know whether or not their sacraments are valid.
And from Divinum Illud Munus, “And since the welfareof the peoples, for which the Church was established, absolutely requires thatthis office should be continued for all time, the Holy Ghost perpetuallysupplies life and strength to preserve and increase the Church.” Hmmmm? You see, its easy to grab a sentence here and there and make up your own dogmas. Its exactly what the R&Rers do and the dogmatic stay at homers do. Is ASB and IC calling the Pope Leo XIII a liar? What part of PERPETUALLY don’t you understand you “miscreant fools?” This is why you cannot just cherry pick a quote here and there and make up your own dogmas. I hope the smart readers on this blog are not fooled by those who think they have figured out the Great Apostasy. Stop thinking that somehow you are immune to the deception that we all face.
Tom:
Could you please explain clearly what that quote means, and what you are trying to say, because I don’t understand when I read your comment (and maybe others) what you mean.
James, some people like to grab one or two lines out of documents and make up their own dogmas. That quote is from a document IC used to claim the Holy Ghost picks bishops and Popes. I can just as well take the same document he used and come to the conclusion that Bergoglio has to be Pope based that quote. IC likes to sound authoritative, but he doesn’t know what he is talking about. Be careful, just because you seem to sympathize with his conclusions, you need to be leary of his reasoning. He has no sense of context or what is magisterial and what is canonical. I have said before, I cannot fault anyone who comes to the home alone position, but don’t butcher Church teaching to get there.
The miserable miscreant fool Tom A, objectively remains on his sure as certain path to Hell, deFide, as he continues to rest outside the Church, as objectively, where no salvation can be had, deFide. Amen.
Nowhere have I written that the, “Holy Ghost picks…Popes”. Period and end. Pascendi misinterpreted what was written and that was clarified for him, you neo-pagan, religion of man adherent, on your sure path to Hell, Tom A. You are such a jingoistic fool that you have no true understanding of the near perfect error that you spew as time and time and time again. You now parse a line from an encyclical and you claim that proves some miscreant as heretical point of yours and of course, james__o, who is receptive to Truth, simply does not understanding your errant screed. What could possibly be surprising about that, you miserable, imbecilic, non-Catholic, heretical fool? You affront the perpetual as divine, living and Authoritative Ordinary and Universal Magisterium and you obviously don’t care that you do, as you continue your heretical rhetoric in spite of continued correction. You will certainly know the utter cacophony of Hell should you continue this obstinate as UTTERLY PRIDE ridden error. Amen. Alleluia. In caritas.
Dearest james_o,
If I may. Tom A, as an objectively understood, non-Catholic, while posing as though he is Catholic, makes it known from time to time and clearly, that he is in doubt, about just what, “faith”, he holds freely, as within the operation of his will. Amen. He speaks of the, “Great Apostasy”, as, “affecting all”. He then projects his doubt upon those of us who have never claimed to hold any doubt, about that which we freely assent to in the operation of our wills, as the perpetual, divine, Ordinary and Universal Magisterium. Amen. It has been pointed out to him innumerable times that he is in error and with the proof positive of the Ordinary and Universal Magisterium Itself, as here from, “Satis Cognitum”:
“”And so Hilary: “Christ teaching from the ship signifies that those who are outside the Church can never grasp the divine teaching; for the ship typifies the Church where the word of life is deposited and preached. Those who are outside are like sterile and worthless sand: they cannot comprehend” (Comment. in Matt. xiii., n. I).”
Tom A acknowledges freely as objectively, that he is outside the Catholic Church as he holds doubt. To hold doubt about the divine and Catholic Faith is demonstrative as perfectly, of one who simply cannot hold the divine and Catholic Faith, which is Truth, as The Reality as It Is”, apart then from ANY AND ALL DOUBT, and this, a pious 12 year old would know, at the pain of Hell, to save his miserable soul. Amen. Alleluia. The Christ commanded that He would send His Church, “The Spirit of Truth”, Who would remain with the Mystical Body of Christ, His Church, unto the Last Day, as perpetually, unending and unchanging thus. Amen. Alleluia.
He is utterly blind to the Reality as it is, that what Jesus the Christ promised as He commanded, was that indeed, “the gates of Hell will not prevail against it.”, while, “it”, is the totality of the Holy Church as Church. Pope Leo XIII Authoritatively taught in, “Satis Cognitum”, that indeed Satan had and would overcome aspects of the Church, while he could never overcome the Church in Her immutable and inviolable glory. Amen. Alleluia. As infallibly taught in, “Satis Cognitum”, the, “Church”, is the Rock of Salvation, as the Rock also is Blessed Peter in his Successors. Amen. The true, beautiful, and good demonstration of the Catholic, “both/and”, understanding. Amen. Now and again from, “Satis Cognitum”:
” For it is the nature and object of a foundation to support the unity of the whole edifice and to give stability to it, rather than to each component part; and in the present case this is much more applicable, since Christ the Lord wished that by the strength and solidity of the foundation the gates of hell should be prevented from prevailing against the Church. All are agreed that the divine promise must be understood of the Church as a whole, and not of any certain portions of it. These can indeed be overcome by the assaults of the powers of hell, as in point of fact has befallen some of them.”
And for deeper understanding of the, “Rock”, upon which Jesus the Christ commanded His Church into being from, “Satis Cognitum”:
“The Universal Jurisdiction of St. Peter
12. From this text it is clear that by the will and command of God the Church rests upon St. Peter, just as a building rests on its foundation. Now the proper nature of a foundation is to be a principle of cohesion for the various parts of the building. It must be the necessary condition of stability and strength. Remove it and the whole building falls. It is consequently the office of St. Peter to support the Church, and to guard it in all its strength and indestructible unity. How could he fulfill this office without the power of commanding, forbidding, and judging, which is properly called jurisdiction? It is only by this power of jurisdiction that nations and commonwealths are held together. A primacy of honour and the shadowy right of giving advice and admonition, which is called direction, could never secure to any society of men unity or strength. The words – and the gates of Hell shall not prevail against it – proclaim and establish the authority of which we speak. “What is the it?” (writes Origen). “Is it the rock upon which Christ builds the Church or the Church? The expression indeed is ambiguous, as if the rock and the Church were one and the same. I indeed think that this is so, and that neither against the rock upon which Christ builds His Church nor against the Church shall the gates of Hell prevail” (Origenes, Comment. in Matt., tom. xii., n. ii). The meaning of this divine utterance is, that, notwithstanding the wiles and intrigues which they bring to bear against the Church, it can never be that the church committed to the care of Peter shall succumb or in any wise fail.”
Here james__o, Pope Leo XIII incorporates a quote from Origen, then and of course rendering this quote infallible, as it is then incorporated into the Ordinary and Universal Magisterium. Amen. In his segway into the quote of Origen, the Holy Pontiff declares this:
“It is consequently the office of St. Peter to support the Church, and to guard it in all its strength and indestructible unity.”
We know then that it is the, “office of St. Peter”, which gives support and stability to Holy Church by, “guarding”, the Church in all its strength and, “indestructible unity.”. Amen. Alleluia. It is not Blessed Peter apart from the divine Office, and of course. The Office holds the Ordinary and Universal Magisterium, as it once held Blessed Peter in his Successors. As we know that the Ordinary and Universal Magisterium is, “perpetual”, deFide, as taught in, “Satis Cognitum”, we know that the, “office of Saint Peter”, also is perpetual, as the Church is inviolable and immutable, deFide. We know as a matter deFide that the Church in Her inviolable and immutable totality remains unto the Last Day. We also know deFide, that while aspects of the Holy Church had fallen and would continue to do so, as to succumb to the wiles of Satan, and as per, “Satis Cognitum”, quoted above, the Church remains unchanged and untouched in Her totality. Amen.
No where is it commanded that Blessed Peter in his Successors remain unto the Last Day, as that would put contradiction in the Holy Church which is not possible, as it is Truth. The Early Church Fathers clearly warn the Universal Church of this, with their inerrant interpretation that the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, without distinction, would fail in the prophesied time, and that this would definitively be the time of the reign of the false king, as Antichrist. Amen. 2 Thess 2, at the same time, gives us the warning of the Apostle that, “…he who now holdeth, do hold, until he be taken out of the way…”, and then the next proclamation of Saint Paul is that Satan brings forth the person of Antichrist, as the, “son of perdition”, and the, “man of sin”, in that same time and by virtue of his, “lying wonders”, and “power”. Amen. Alleluia. Satan’s all but perfect deception of his church as the, “abomination of desolation”, while at once being the Catholic Church. The, “abomination of desolation”, as again in the proper as true Catholic, “both/and”, understanding, as both the church of Antichrist, and the person of Antichrist. Amen. Right reason simply commands this understanding of St. Paul in 2 Thess 2, as in accord with the inerrant interpretation of the prophet Daniel by the Early Church Fathers. Amen. Alleluia. Salvation through the reception of the divine and Catholic Faith and coupled with, “right reason”, deFide. Amen. Alleluia. Faith and right reason can NEVER BE IN CONTRADICTION, deFide.
Now and again from, “Satis Cognitum”, we have the Holy Father Leo XIII Authoritatively teaching as infallibly, that the, “Magisterium”, IS BOTH THE, “TEACHING AUTHORITY”, of the Catholic Church, while it is also (as both/and), “TO BE PERPETUAL”. We know as a matter deFide, that Blessed Peter in his Successors, has not been in the world since the death of Pope Pius XII, Oct. 9, 1958. We also know as a matter deFide, as per, “Vacantis Apostolicae Sedis”, that Apostolic Succession was forever lost 18 days after his death on Oct. 27, 1958, when a non-Canonical as false Conclave was held. We know this because Angelo Roncalli had been known as having had deviated from the Catholic Faith years before his faux election to the See of Peter. Amen. He was sanctioned for this by the true Church. We also know this because he ordered the false council of the false church, which he created by his false election. Amen. And we could go on…….”VAS”, gave no distinction for any exception in its definitive ruling on how, and precisely when, the business of the election of the next Roman Pontiff had to be begun. In fact not only was no distinction offered to allow for ANY EXCEPTION, Pope Pius XII clearly ordered that any additions, deletions, or changes to his Authoritative governance, would render the, “election”, as, “null and void”. Amen. Alleluia. Almighty God in His divine Providence preparing His Church for His elect. Amen. Alleluia. We must know the, “wolves in sheep’s clothing”, and the, “false prophets”, thus. Amen.
“The Magisterium (or Teaching Authority) of the Church to be Perpetual
…But since it is obviously most in harmony with God’s providence that no one should have confided to him a great and important mission unless he were furnished with the means of properly carrying it out, for this reason Christ promised that He would send the Spirit of Truth to His Disciples to remain with them for ever. “But if I go I will send Him (the Paraclete) to you….But when He, the Spirit of Truth is come, He will teach you all truth” (John xvi., 7-13). “And I will ask the Father, and He shall give you another Paraclete, that he may abide with you for ever, the Spirit of ‘Truth” (Ibid. xiv., 16-17). “He shall give testimony of Me, and you shall give testimony” (Ibid. xv., 26-27). Hence He commands that the teaching of the Apostles should be religiously accepted and piously kept as if it were His own – “He who hears you hears Me, he who despises you despises Me” (Luke x., 16). Wherefore the Apostles are ambassadors of Christ as He is the ambassador of the Father. “As the Father sent Me so also I send you” (John xx., 21). Hence as the Apostles and Disciples were bound to obey Christ, so also those whom the Apostles taught were, by God’s command, bound to obey them. And, therefore, it was no more allowable to repudiate one iota of the Apostles’ teaching than it was to reject any point of the doctrine of Christ Himself.”
It is of utter import that we receive the Magisterial Truth as the, Reality as it is. “Satis Cognitum”, here makes the distinction between the, “Apostles”, of The Christ and His, “Disciples”. He clearly teaches the following and in his own words:
“Christ promised that He would send the Spirit of Truth to His Disciples to remain with them for ever.”
The, “Spirit of Truth”, as the Holy Ghost, would thus remain in His Church unto the Last Day, Guiding, Teaching, and Governing, not His, “Apostles”, who had long since died, rather His, “Disciples”, who would remain, as but a few, unto the Last Day. Amen. Alleluia. And here, Pope Leo XIII Authoritatively teaches of both the, “Apostles and Disciples”, together:
“Hence as the Apostles and Disciples were bound to obey Christ, so also those whom the Apostles taught were, by God’s command, bound to obey them. And, therefore, it was no more allowable to repudiate one iota of the Apostles’ teaching than it was to reject any point of the doctrine of Christ Himself.”
And so where is the Authoritative Teaching of the Apostles to be found today, during this as our time of the desolation of Antichrist, with the Vicar of Christ now forever gone from the face of this wretched and scorched earth with the loss of Apostolic Succession? The same place it has always been found, in the, “Ordinary and Universal Magisterium”, which is Pope Leo XIII taught in, “Satis Cognitum”, as to be:
“Wherefore, as appears from what has been said, Christ instituted in the Church a living, authoritative and permanent Magisterium, which by His own power He strengthened, by the Spirit of truth He taught, and by miracles confirmed. He willed and ordered, under the gravest penalties, that its teachings should be received as if they were His own.”
Pope Leo XIII, with his full Authoritative as Apostolic Power, declares the divine Magisterium to be, “…LIVING, AUTHORITATIVE, AND PERMAMENT.” While Tom A declares it to be as a, “dead letter”, with no power of teaching, governance, judging, nor divine Authority, as if the Magisterium died with the final, holy Pope, Pius XII. May Almighty God have mercy on the soul of Tom A. Amen.
Lastly for now then and from, “Divinum Illud Munus”, as from the part which Tom A parsed from above:
“This truth He communicates to His Church, guarding her by His all powerful help from ever falling into error, and aiding her to foster daily more and more the germs of divine doctrineand to make them fruitful for the welfare of the peoples. And since the welfareof the peoples, for which the Church was established, absolutely requires that this office should be continued for all time, the Holy Ghost perpetually supplies life and strength to preserve and increase the Church. “I will askthe Father, and He will give you another Paraclete, that He may abide with youfor ever, the Spirit of Truth” (john xiv., 16, 17).”
I trust, as I hope and pray, that enough has been written in this commentary, leading up to yet another profound error in Magisterial understanding, as from the non-Catholic, Tom A, to clarify how wrong he is when he writes as he does. Amen. Alleluia. God bless and keep you and yours’, james__o. In caritas.
IC,
Thanks for taking the time to explain. Persecution is upon us, reality is what it is, but the Holy Spirit of Truth always has been, and always will be, with His Church.
And also, if we could not understand and know the teachings of Christ, the Apostles, and the Holy Magisterium, there would be nothing left for man. No rock to stand on.
This age, or any other.
Tom A.– I’m confused about the term “Bride of Christ”. Can the Catholic Church (or what the world perceives to be the Catholic Church) be “the Bride of Christ” and also be corrupt, perverted and anti-Catholic at the same time? Can the face of the Bride of Christ be disfigured by an imposter “pope”? I’m asking you, Tom A., because your responses are brief, to the point, and logical. Thank you.
Short answer: No. It would be a blasphemy to call Christ’s Bride a whore. The mystical body of the Church Militant is made up of those who hold the Catholic Faith. That Faith is pure and perfect. So while the Church Militant is full of sinners, it is full of sinners who hold the Faith. Therefore no corruption of the Faith is possible since if there is a defection, that person no longer belongs to the Church.
Amen Thomas, well stated.
Thank, Tom A. A corrupt anti-Catholic “church” cannot possibly be the Bride of Christ. Yet, there are those in the N.O. “church” who say they adhere to this church because they cannot abandon The Bride of Christ. Makes no sense to me.
The are institutional identity “catholics.” They are wedded (no pun intended) to the institution and not the Faith. The Church to the Michael Matt and Steve Skojec types is buildings and real estate. They will bend whatever theology and ecclesiology necessary to maintain their “anything but sedevacantism” position.