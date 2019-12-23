Viganò’s Latest: The good, the bad and the ugly

On December 19, Archbishop Carlo Viganò issued his latest scathing indictment against the impious imposter known as “Francis.” Here, we will highlight some of the good, the bad and the ugly of his roughly 2,000 word missive.

The Good

Following Archbishop Viganò’s initial bombshell, I suggested that his testimony served to indict – albeit inadvertently and with palpable reluctance – not only Francis, but John Paul II and Benedict XVI as well.

Whether consciously or not, acknowledging John Paul II’s culpability comes far too close to admitting that the conciliar church’s Santo dei tutti Santi isn’t really a saint, and from there it is but a small step toward acknowledging that the Almighty Council that he labored to implement was a mortal disaster in its own right … The problem at its core is not the homosexual network per se, it is the abandonment of faith; the Council, the new Mass, the dethronement of Christ the King, etc.

Although he has yet to name John Paul II and Benedict XVI as co-conspirators in the shipwreck that is Modernist Rome, Archbishop Viganò took some giant steps in that direction in his latest memorandum. He writes:

For more than six years now we have been poisoned by a false magisterium, a sort of extreme synthesis of all the conciliar misconceptions and post-conciliar errors that have been relentlessly propagated, without most of us noticing.

In spite of his focus on the last six years and the reluctance still evident in his choice of words, that Viganò is willing to admit “conciliar misconceptions” represents something of a breakthrough. But wait, it gets better. He continued:

The Second Vatican Council opened not only Pandora’s Box but also Overton’s Window, and so gradually that we did not realize the upheavals that had been carried out, the real nature of the reforms and their dramatic consequences, nor did we suspect who was really at the helm of that gigantic subversive operation, which the modernist Cardinal Suenens called “the 1789 of the Catholic Church.” [Emphasis added]

Viganò does not say who he believes was really at the helm of the Modernist takeover of Rome, but Catholic common sense suggests that he is alluding to the Devil.

Elsewhere in the text, his words seem to confirm as much when he writes:

Those of us who have not let ourselves be deceived by these enemies of the Church enfeoffed in the ecclesial Body, must unite and together face off against the Evil One.

It would seem only a matter of time before Archbishop Viganò will be moved to admit that both John Paul II and Benedict XVI were not only agents in, but leaders of, the gigantic subversive operation that was launched at Vatican Council II.

If what has been said is not noteworthy enough, he further underscored the complicity of these men as he continued:

Thus, over these last decades, the Mystical Body has been slowly drained of its lifeblood through unstoppable bleeding: the Sacred Deposit of Faith has gradually been squandered, dogmas denatured, worship secularized and gradually profaned, morality sabotaged, the priesthood vilified, the Eucharistic Sacrifice protestantized and transformed into a convivial Banquet.

So it is that Archbishop Viganò is coming to terms with the undeniable reality that the present crisis isn’t all about Francis; rather, it’s part of a decades-long process of destruction. What’s more, he acknowledged that the so-called reform of the sacred liturgy gave birth to a protestantized communal meal that supplanted the Holy Sacrifice of the Traditional Roman Rite.

NOTE: In spite of what has been stated, Archbishop Viganò still could not help but refer to “St. John Paul II.” Evidently, old heroes die hard, indeed.

Viganò even went on to condemn the Novus Ordo by name:

The conciliar disaster of the Novus Ordo Missae is undergoing further modernization, including the introduction of “Dew” in the Eucharistic Canon instead of the mention of the Holy Spirit, the Third Person of the Most Holy Trinity.

Had Viganò gone on record with comments such as these thirty years ago there is no chance whatsoever that he would have climbed the hierarchical ladder – from priest, to bishop, to Apostolic Nuncio – as he has.

The question is, of what institution did he so rise? This brings us to…

The Bad

Archbishop Viganò laments, in light of the citations above:

Now the Church is lifeless… With unprecedented acceleration, thanks to the subversive drive of this pontificate, supported by the powerful Jesuit apparatus, a deadly coup de grace [death blow] is being delivered to the Church…

What Archbishop Viganò cannot yet see, or will not yet admit, is that the institution he is describing is not the Catholic Church; it is but a counterfeit church operating under her name. Even so, he comes close as he writes elsewhere:

We now have before our eyes: a Catholic Church that is no longer Catholic; a container emptied of its authentic content and filled with borrowed goods.

Obviously, a church that is no longer Catholic is not the Catholic Church! The same must be said of a church that is lifeless and emptied.

The Ugly

Archbishop Viganò accurately describes Jorge Bergoglio as a man who:

… seeks to violate the Sacred Deposit of Faith and to disfigure the Catholic Face of the Bride of Christ by word and action… impugned the August Queen and Immaculate Mother of God … demolishes the most sacred dogmas.

He also plainly calls him a liar and a Modernist! Although such a one is clearly not Catholic, Archbishop Viganò still refers to him as “the Supreme Pontiff Bergoglio… Papa Bergoglio… Pope Bergolgio.”

Throughout the text, Viganò conspicuously refrains from calling him “Francis.” Does this perhaps suggest that a day is coming when he will join his voice to the growing number of faithful who cannot but acknowledge that Francis is an anti-pope?

Only time will tell.