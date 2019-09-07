Unite the Clans: No more blacklist! Maybe.

By now, most readers of The Catholic Inquisitor and akaCatholic have heard about the Remnant’s “Unite the Clans” initiative.
For those who are unaware: Michael Matt is calling on all who consider themselves “traditionalist” to “unite the clans in this darkest hour — whether they are SSPX, FSSP, ICK, etc. — so that together we can make a unified last stand in defense of Tradition, Truth and the Sacred Kingship of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
Mr. Matt has pointed to the Catholic Identity Conference (where I was pleased to have been invited to speak on two separate occasions) as evidence of the good that can come from uniting “despite important differences of opinion on approach and strategy.”
I’ll have more to say on the “Unite the Clans” effort in the very near future, but for now I simply want to call attention to the way in which Mr. Matt’s movement just might augur well for our readers and supporters.
As some of you may recall, in a post published in June of last year, as the launch of The Catholic Inquisitor drew near, I shared with readers the following unfortunate news concerning two traditional Catholic writers, who had accepted my invitation to contribute articles to the newspaper.
Michael got in touch with our [first] would-be contributor to say that he and others in the traditional Catholic media world found news of his association with the Inquisitor offensive. So much so, Matt informed him, that unless he disassociate from the Inquisitor, his days of collaborating with the Remnant are over.
The other writer is a man who prides himself on getting along with everyone in traditional Catholic circles in spite of certain disagreements … If we can say nothing else positive, Michael Matt shows no favorites. He let this gentleman know as well that if he should choose to associate with the Inquisitor there would be no future collaboration between them.
Well, folks, with the advent of the “Unite the Clans” initiative, it seems that there is good reason to hope that the Remnant Blacklist is about to be wiped clean. Deo gratias!
To bring readers fully up to date, I can perhaps do no better than to share the following from an email that I sent to Michael Matt on August 27. It speaks for itself:
Hi Mike,
I genuinely hope that all is well with you and yours. Question: Does uniting the clans “despite important differences of opinion on approach and strategy” mean that writers for The Catholic Inquisitor and/or akaCatholic are no longer going to be blacklisted by the Remnant?
It’s a serious question to which I’d really appreciate an answer.
As of this writing, Mike hasn’t had a chance to reply, but when he does, I’ll be sure to let you know.
The problem with “unite the clans” is that we are not dealing with alliances of a temporal nature. The differences in the “clans” is doctrinal. In war, one can naturally align oneself with another power to defeat a common foe (ie. US and USSR in WWII). But this is not a temporal war. What Mr. Matt is asking, is for those who have serious problems with Vatican II and the Novus Ordo, to forget those concerns and “unite” to defeat Bergoglio. What the folks at The Remnant fail to grasp is that Bergoglio is not the problem. The problem is Vatican II and the Novus Ordo. The only thing in common among the so called clans, is the use of the Latin Mass. That is not enough to combat Bergoglio, because this issue is not solely liturgical. The sad fact is, Mr. Matt need only wait a few more years because it seems the SSPX is slowly moving towards the FSSP position. Once the SSPX is recognized by modernist Rome, there will be no difference between the “clans,” modernist Rome will have won.
Perhaps you’ve never read the Remnant? I am a subscriber and I have read countless times (probably in every issue) that “Bergoglio is not the problem” and that he is only a product of the VC2 disaster. I agree that there are some issues with Mr. Matt (just as there are with Mr. Verrecchio) and I think he’s being very naive about some things in this “unite” movement. But he is NOT like a Voris, who thinks “bad bishops” and this one pope materialized from thin air and if we could just somehow magically get them out again it would all be hunky dory. He is well aware of the cesspit of evil that resulted from VC2. We can talk about other problems with his strategy-I agree with you in your ear analogy-but let’s not misrepresent him.
I do not think I am misrepresenting Mr Matt at all. He currently holds the position that Bergoglio must be opposed and he is willing to enlist the help of other modernist NO types like Burke and Vigano. He has one foot in both camps. One traditional and one modern. He is trying to serve two masters in order to prop up the institutional facade of the V2 NO false church. He keeps his fellow traditionalists firmly ensconced in the V2 NO establishment where they are neutralized and their opposition controlled. Ask yourself this one question Vinny, what would it take for Mr. Matt to say Bergoglio is not the Pope? What heresy or blasphemy would Bergoglio have to utter for him to accept this fact? The truth is that Bergoglio has already uttered countless blasphemies and heresies yet Mr. Matt still calls the apostate Jorge his Pope. Its a classic case of cognitive dissonance.
It boggles the mind that Michael Matt obviously thinks that the Novus Ordo mess could be fixed by the likes of Burke and/or Vigano who are deeply immersed in the Novus Ordo cesspool. How is it possible to expose the evils of the V2 “church” and then look to its members to convert it to True Catholicism. It won’t work.
Spot on.
I watched the “Unite the Clans” video and, although he mentions Vatican II at the start of the video, he seems to focus on the Latin Mass/liturgy for the rest of the video, not doctrinal issues.
I will also say that (unless I missed it), he is only talking about the SSPX clan and the FSSP clan wrt “uniting”. I see no mention of any other group. I think Mr. Matt has his own ideas on what constitutes a “traditionalist”.
“Ear” analogy was supposed to be “war”. Too bad there’s not edit option.
When it comes to Catholic doctrines, I doubt Mr. Matt and Tom A have any disagreements. Mr. Matt has never gone to the N.O. and I have always had the impression he believes Vatican II is heredical. Because the Church itself calls the Arian crisis a secondary abomination of desolation, we must look at it for guidance. Is it a historical fact that St. Athanasius never prayed or done anything with anyone in communion with Pope Liberius? I’m not aware of the Church condemning those who remained in communion with Pope Liberius. The Church simply never condemned those who withdrew obedience and communion from Pope Liberius. We have a right to withdraw obedience, and an obligation to condemn error. Our right to withdraw obedience occurs before it can be proven or anyone knows if the pope truly lost jurisdiction because of heresy. Mr. Matts father was not convinced by Archbishop Lefebvre that the faithful have a right to withdraw obedience, so the traditional branch of the Matt family went the indult direction. Seems to me we do have a right to only be with those outside normal jurisdiction, and that may be what God calls those who have the gifts of the Holy Ghost known as knowledge and understanding to aspire to. But nothing is gained by condemning or shaking pom poms in the faces of those who have not exercised their right to withdraw obedience. It’s probably best to just state the reasons why we hold the theological positions we hold, then shut up.
Ratio, Mr Matt adheres to a Gallican view of the papacy. A view that was condemned by Vatican I. I do not hold the same Faith as Mr. Matt. I believe that the Holy Roman Catholic Church and the successors of Peter can NEVER teach the faithful false doctrines nor give them false practices. Mr Matt has said on countless occasions that the Church has given us false teachings that we must “sift” for ourselves and reject when we ourselves deem them to contradict tradition. That is exactly what Luther taught. Ones conscience above the authority of the Church.
Tom, what is the Gallican heresy you are referring to and how does Mr. Matt adhere to it?
Gallicanism is basically the idea that you can resist your Pope. It has not been defined but the word is used today to describe the R&R camp. R&Rers accuse sedes of being Ultramontanists. But if you read the documents of Vatican I you will quickly learn that the Church confirms the Ultramontanists and condemns the Gallicans. The issue was hotly debated before Vatican I with the Council settling the issue once and for all. Except for Mr. Matt obviously.
I agree.
Ratio, it seems you too are adhering to a doctrine where the individual faithful can use ones own conscience as a surer guide than the teaching authority of the Church. That is what Luther taught.
Agreed.
Tom A,
Aren’t you using your conscience to determine the sedevacantist position? After all, there is no Church teaching which deals with what to do with a heretical Pope. There are theological opinions, but no Church teaching.
We suggest uniting the clans on the pragmatic basis of getting Bergoglio canonically removed. For whether you agree with ppbxvi.org or whether you hold his election was uncanonical for other reasons, or that he was duly elected but is not by reason of public manifest and pertinacious heresy or apostasy able to be canonically declared as outside the Church, we can all agree that he needs to go. The first step would be to STOP NAMING HIM in the Canon of the Mass, since as one commentator remarked, CATHOLICS HAVE ALWAYS SUSTAINED THE RIGHT TO STOP NAMING HERETICS in the canon of the mass, and no father or doctor of the Church ever faulted them for it! — The second step would be to get Bishops and Cardinals to do the same, then call a Synod to canonically do what is needed. That is the true Unity of all Clans.
cut out “but is not by” and replace with “or, by”
Except the Bishops and Cardinals you think will fix the Church are just as guilty of modernism as Bergoglio. Again, you seem to think Bergoglio is the problem. Until you realize it is Vatican 2 and the Novus Ordo, no unity is possible.
Tom your argument is just as valid as saying that if you want to put a man on Mars there is no value at all in building a Space Station in Earth Orbit. It’s the fallacy of asserting the means as an opponent of the end.
Bergoglio might not be the main problem (which is VII, modernity and the Novus Ordo), but the true latin mass will always be the solution. God provides us with a way to handle this issue: Just go to Mass. However, easier said than done, since a huge faction of the modern Church wants to prevent us from doing that very thing, and in fact, under the current leadership, wants to eliminate the solution.
And just which “clans” is he inviting to unite under his self-proclaimed banner of leadership? Any exclusionary blacklisting, (especially of a clear voice calling out of the wilderness that dares to question the self-proclaimed leader of the rally to arms), sounds disingenuous and not in the spirit of true unity, but rather more like using division to exclude any dissenters or whoever he decides is an outsider. Perhaps it is the Papal prelatures who have the duty to unite and join in battle from within ranks, but they are the very ones who specifically are prevented from taking that action by nature of the very agreement which makes them a prelature. I realize i am way out of my league here to even try to discuss this properly, but seems to me the battle must be fought with generals and soldiers from within the army, not as a coup or mutiny, but from genuine conversion of heart and soul in the process the Church already has provided through the College of Cardinals and the Conclave in unity with the Holy Ghost.
I do agree that the battle is on, but it already started, messy as it is, and i have to question the motive of any new battle cry to rally forces that would result in any division of the troops or loss of momentum from separate battalions.
The “traditionalists” had a brief rally and unity formed under Benedict XVI’s flag, but that barely lasted, and they appear to be dissipating within the movement to hybridize the two rites, and now settle for Novus wolves in Trad clothing ‘performing’ a poor substitute of the motions with musical entertainment concerts in most parishes.
And i hope Commenter Tom above is wrong about the SSPX eventually going over to Rome like other prelatures that sold out and are now muzzled. If they take that path, God help us all.
Clare, to say that the solution is the Latin Mass is to fall into the error of thinking Bergoglio is the problem. It is Vatican II and also the Novus Ordo. Both need to be rejected, not just the NO. Take the eastern schismatics for example. They conduct a proper liturgy that would be pleasing to God if offered in union with a true Pope. But we cannot be in union with them over doctrinal issues over the papacy. The problem cannot be solved by liturgical unity. It can only be solved by doctrinal unity but the FSSP and the SSPX have both adopted different doctrinal errors in order to live with the blatant errors and heresies coming from those they claim are true successors of Peter.
This is a just another false unity.
Louie, does Mr. Matt consider you a traditionalist….given you do not believe (like him and the other groups mentioned) Bergoglio is pope?
Louie, I hope that Mr. Matt responds so that we will know how sincere he is regarding “unity”. Let’s hope it is not a selective unity which does not include you and others who support The Catholic Inquisitor. Personally, I believe the word “unity” should be replaced with “compromise”. True unity is impossible among groups who do not agree on EVERY level. Also, “go to Mass” (TLM) is not possible for every Catholic who live in areas where the TLM (not indult) is celebrated by a validly ordained priest. Easy to say—difficult to do for many.
You are so right. Sorry if I grossly oversimplified the point. We all suffer who live far from a genuine Latin Mass, and that describes most traditional Catholics. Just remember the Catacombs.
The “unite the clans” doesn’t work! The FSSP are loyal to Bergoglio and the SSPX want to be loyal to Bergoglio. “But we unite to fight modernism” you say? But fighting modernism means fighting Bergoglio and Co. But you can’t be loyal to Bergoglio and fight him at the same time. The call might as well be “unite our contradictions”.
Very telling. Thank you for sharing, Louie.
The Novus Ordo modernist clan I know ,who actually think of themselves as “conservative catholics ” , all believe Borgoglio IS THE problem. They all are missing a sense of history regarding the church and the present problems.
These are the very same people who host “rosary rallies” in their NO Diocese but secretly admit they never say the rosary themselves.
Fatima really does not interest them but their ears twitch for any new piece of church gossip.
Tom A hit the nail on the head.
Sweepoutthefilfth, Please don’t write out the crowd you just described. I was born years after Vatican II changes had been implemented and have been to only one TLM. (I’m the single mother of a special needs child. My life is constrained and complicated. Getting to an N.O. Mass every week is my greatest accomplishment.) We do indeed need to “Unite the Clans” and we cannot afford to leave out the crowd who believe Bergoglio is the problem. Those are my people. Don’t blame most of us for not knowing any better at this point. We’ll learn. We need you and we need the Church — the REAL Church. Bring us along; don’t cut us out.
Utah, if one could save ones soul with V2 and the NO, then all this traditionalism would be a waste of time and we should all just get on board with the new religion. We resist because we believe the new religion of V2 and the NO to be false. We believe it to be a means of damnation and not salvation. If it is a means of salvation then our resistance is schismatic and our resistance is a means of our damnation. The V2 NO sect is an either all in or all out proposition. There is no half way, one foot in both camps. That is the problem with Remnant, 1P5, etc.
All or nothing is the watchword.
Tom A, I am not pitching V2 and NO, not at all! I am pleading only that you be patient and kind with earnest people who have had little or no exposure to the TLM, yet have the good sense to realize that Bergoglio is wicked. Don’t cut “my people” off. Bring us along; educate us. THAT’S what I mean. Look out for our souls. The fact that we recognize Bergoglio is bad news means we will see the rest if people are kind and evangelize and don’t write us off.
I am trying to educate others that Bergoglio is not the problem. It wasn’t but 3-4 years ago that I too thought the sole problem was Bergoglio and that if we could get a man like Burke or Schneider elected Pope, he could fix everything. I too believed that if we could just get more TLMs in the parishes and dioceses that this too would help restore Catholic identity. But when I started to do my research on Bergoglio and his errors, I quickly discovered that Ratzinger and JP2 were just as guilty as Bergoglio but less obvious. Bergoglio does not hide his modernism in the same manner as Ratzinger and Wojtyla. So excuse me for being blunt, but that is how it hit me when I came to the conclusion. It hit me like a 2 by 4 over the head and I went from being a NO conservative to a sede in about 3 weeks. I tried to justify to myself what Abp Lefebrve did but traditional Church teaching never justified the faithful from questioning or resisting a Pope on matters of faith or morals.
I think Bergoglio is more obvious/doesn’t even try to hide it because he knows that the Modernists are now fully in control. Just wait until the next false pope….we haven’t seen the worst yet.
Uniting with Mr. Matt et al is fine as long as they demonstrate unequivocally that they understand that Vatican II was designed to subvert Christ’s Holy Church and, therefore, it was demonic at its roots. They also must show that they understand that the so-called VII “saints” cannot possibly be designated as such by the Church due to their heresy. It will take a post-VII Church, i.e. the true Catholic Church, to formally hold forth on this matter, but no true Catholic could believe that such men were sainthood material. It’s a no-brainer for us who still hold The Faith. In short, if they want to join other Catholics, they have to demonstrate that they are Catholics.
And unto whomsoever much is given, of him much shall be required
Think ye, that I am come to give peace on earth? I tell you, no; but separation. For there shall be from henceforth five in one house divided: three against two, and two against three. The father shall be divided against the son, and the son against his father, the mother against the daughter, and the daughter against the mother, the mother in law against her daughter in law, and the daughter in law against her mother in law.
You hypocrites, you know how to discern the face of the heaven and of the earth: but how is it that you do not discern this time?
Anyone who reads The Remnant will know that Michael Matt’s newspaper is extremely disrespectful (see their cartoons!) to the man they say is the Vicar of Christ on earth. If Bergoglio is The Pope as they say, critic him with dignity and respect. You can’t have your cake and eat it too. Make up your mind.
I don’t know if it be reasonable to expect anyone to treat Bergoglio with dignity and respect anymore, as he has so degraded the seat of the Papacy.
I suspect that those who are in lock-step mode regarding their continued adherence to all or part of the VII religion are people who are fearful that if they bite the bullet and consign the whole NO outfit to the garbage can, then there will no longer be a Catholic Church. What they fail to understand is that God has now driven the Church into the catacombs of the individual hearts of the faithful who trust Him without reservation and who say the Rosary daily. That is now the place of refuge of our holy faith. Our Blessed Mother intercedes for us. That is the way God has set things up. Those who still attend NO services do not believe that. They do not trust that God will provide if they stop attending NO services.
mothermostforgiving, for a few, that may be the case. However, I think you don’t realize how many sincere, orthodox Catholics have had almost ZERO exposure to the TLM. People under 50 — the majority of American Catholics — grew up in a Church that had been purged of all traces of the old Church. You are assuming they are rejecting something, when 90% of them are barely aware of what that was. Welcome them along and educate them.
If Bergoglio is the Pope (as M.Matt says), he is the Vicar of Christ on earth and must be treated with dignity and respect to the extent possible without being ridiculed. Corrected, yes. Ridiculed, no.
Louie,
Don’t hold your breath. A couple months ago MM had something on “let’s be friends in the movement” and I commented about his blocking writers from “The Catholic Inquisitor”. His response? “What is ‘The Catholic Inquisitor’?”
Some serious problems.
Utahagen, I know. It’s true. But I know of folks in their twenties—and teens, even—who have researched the history of the Faith and therefore KNOW what God expects of those who claim to be Catholic. The NO folks obviously haven’t done such research (laziness? worldliness?) or, if they have and therefore DO know what’s expected of them, then I have to ask them “Why would you continue to attend that which has, in the past, been clearly condemned by God’s Holy Church? God will ask them that question on Judgement Day. What will their answer be?