The question no one is asking

I’ll get right to it: Where is that 300 page dossier that was submitted to Pope Benedict XVI just days before he decided to flee for fear of the wolves? This is the same report that, one has good reason to believe, provides details concerning a vast homosexual network operating in the Vatican.
According to a statement issued by the Holy See Press Office on February 26, 2013:
The Holy Father [Benedict] has decided that the acts of this investigation, known only to himself, remain solely at the disposition of the new pope.
Since having the dossier placed in his hands more than five years ago, what of any note has Jorge Bergoglio done with regard to the Church’s homo-clerical problem?
Well, he has done many things.
- He almost immediately appointed a flaming queer, Fr. Battista Ricca, Prelate of the IOR (Vatican Bank) and then famously declared of this same man’s gayness, “Who am I to judge?”
- He surrounded himself with men like C9 Cardinals O’Malley and Maradiaga – men who “see no evil” as it pertains to clerical sodomites behaving badly.
- He published an interim report for Synod 2014 which states, “Homosexuals have gifts and qualities to offer to the Christian community.”
- He pressed forward with the appointment of Bishop Juan Barros in Chile in spite of the outcry of persons attesting to his homo-deviancy.
- He appointed LGBT activist Fr. James Martin a consultor to the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communications.
In the interest of space, I will stop here.
In short, from the earliest days of his occupation of Rome, Francis has been making it crystal clear that he does not intend to pose a threat of any kind to clerical homo-deviants, be they in the Vatican or elsewhere; in fact, he has elevated them to positions of power and prestige.
Was this perhaps part of the deal that put him there in the first place?
Benedict, for his part, stated in his 2016 memoir, Last Testament, that he was aware of a Vatican “gay lobby” that was made up of four or five people, but that he managed to break the group up during his pontificate.
Right! Persons who live and work in the Roman Curia most certainly know better. Are there none who love the Church enough to speak up?
Perhaps a better question to ask is whether or not there are any men in the Curia who are not fearful of being blackmailed, or worse. As I’ve stated in this space a number of times, it seems rather likely that the homo lobby had a hand in convincing Benedict to step aside.
In any case, the message sent via Benedict’s ludicrous claim of a tiny, disbanded gay lobby is clear; no threat to the lavender mafia will be forthcoming from him either.
In his pathetic letter on the homo-clerical crisis of 20 August, Francis spoke numerous times of a need for openness. OK then, let’s have some openness, shall we.
Where is that dossier, and, more importantly, what does it contain?
Of course, neither the Heretic nor the Abdicator will provide answers to these eminently timely and important questions, but does anyone with access to the Unholy See Press Office – clerical or lay – have the guts to even ask?
It is doubtful indeed, but let us not forget that Frank ‘n Beans are not the only persons with firsthand knowledge of the dossier’s contents. Its authors – Cardinals Julián Herranz, Salvatore De Giorgi, and Jozef Tomko – also know what the dossier reveals; in fact, each one may even have a copy of his very own.
Given the present state of affairs in the Church (no pun intended), these cardinals should also be pressed to reveal, in the purifying light of truth, the putridness that they uncovered.
Doing so may perhaps shed light, not only on the homo-clerical crisis, but on the mysterious circumstances surrounding Benedict’s resignation.
So, exactly where is that dossier, and what does it contain?
Louie, we were talking about this very question at lunch today; it is a bit numbing though, that there are so few of us.
Perhaps Cardinal Burke could be tasked with “hand delivering” this question?
Gee, I thought that question was going to be…..where is Benedict in all of this? But I suspect people think he’s “scared” to speak up. Scared of what? Dying sooner than 92?
Louie, if you recall Benedict’s resignation came shortly after his Butler’s trial.
Said Butler was leaking Vati Secrets to Nuzzi the Italian journalist which was alleged to have contained copies or correspondence that crossed Benedict’s own desk.
Nuzzi subsequently wrote a book on the whole affair along with numerous articles.
The contents of said dossier’s investigation had to do with the three Vatican City banks.
Once he was sitting on the Throne of Peter , Borgolio set up an independent financial panel composed of laymen and a cleric to investigate the money laundering and the Dicastery Cardinal’s perks for their friends and Religious who had accounts in these banks ,especially the IOR that he assigned Ricca to.
I really do not believe there is one shred of evidence that this dossier contained anything other than the ominous financials Vatican City was facing.
The homo collective has been flourishing in Vatican City for a very long time and nothing ever has been done about it. Indeed ,even the deceased ( of P2 fame) Cardinal Poletti’s own secretary who is on the board of the APSA Bank is well known by the name of “Jessica”.
As far as sending Burke with a letter or anything else, that is fruitless. Burke himself was named in the financial investigations, as one Cardinal who had a Vatican owned apartment that he rented well below market price with a staff of six nuns at his beck and call.
Neither Francis or Benedict could get a handle on the deep seated financial corruption that is plaguing the Vatican.
Neither ever stepped up to address the homo heresy itself and probably never will . Because if they did the church as an institution would be left bereft of clergy with few priests left to pass the collection plates in most of the Diocese.
CMtv just exposed the pipeline of S American homosexuals being brought to American seminaries ,but what they missed is the other side of the pipeline which is the pederast grooming clerics America has been sending down there.
“Now you are one of us.”
https://www.pri.org/stories/2015-09-18/south-america-has-become-safe-haven-catholic-church-s-alleged-child-molesters
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2015/10/15/fugitive-fathers-accused-pedophile-priests-flee-to-south-america-to-keep.html
IMHO the entire premise that Benedict was forced out by the homosexual cabal was a concoction , especially since his own personal secretary (aka Gorgeous George of opus dei) was very much involved in Dolan’s blasphemous Met fashion gala.
Vatican Inc. has been in the red for quite awhile and it is getting worse.
That IS their primary concern. That is their ONLY impetus for action.
“Are there none who love the Church enough to speak up?” That is my question to the SSPX—did I miss it?
My 2 Cents,
Discussing this very same thing with a friend this morning. She has many Catholic contacts as do I .We think either people have given up hope or are just numb about their faith in the Faith now.
One of her “friends” basically said he does not want to read anymore now about the church.
All the rot and modernist self-destruction that has poisoned the Church at Vatican 2 is about to be clearly exposed and explained. Dr Chojnowski will soon publish the completed, irrefutable and scientifically documented Sister Lucy of Fatima imposter hoax…..going on since 1958… Some information is already released. The Lord and/or His Mother are NEVER late…As they say down South…”Hang On to the LugNuts”
Chinojhttp://radtradthomist.chojnowski.me/
Further questions:
Is Jorge himself a sodomite? Is Jorge himself thus subject to blackmail for sodomitical offenses committed (btw, notice that I said “sodomitical offenses committed” rather the the morally neutral, and thus acceptable to worldlings, “homosexual acts done”) in Argentina while rising through the ranks?
Straight men don’t like being surrounded by stinking sodomites.
E. Michael Jones: Why is Sodomy a Shame for Some But Not for Others?
https://youtu.be/VIj-_FYlsEk?t=26s
While U R promoting E Michael Jones , perhaps you would like to read about Fr Angles the Jews and Hitler from Jone’s OWN magazine, Alphonse?
Or for anyone else who believes Wiliiamson’s screeds that infected some of the Society priests.
http://www.culturewars.com/CultureWars/Archives/Fidelity_archives/SSPX1.htm
Relevance?
Read and discover for yourself . You need to read more Alphonse to understand things better.
I see that was written in 1992 when Jones was still mired in full CatholiCuckery. I bet he’d write that differently now.
As for you, take a break from opining here. Believe it or not, you need not obsessively opine on every post. Return only when you’ve attained a lucid interval.
Actually, Jones’ own views on “the Jewish question” (to put it politely) are pretty close to those of our dear friend AlphonsusJr, except that he couches them in polite language and psychobabble rather than talking like an Internet tough guy. The articles you cited were written by a former contributor to Culture Wars, not by him – and Jones has a funny way of falling out with his contributors for obscure reasons and writing long, Cupich-like letters justifying himself (see also: Voris, Michael; Engel, Randy; Williamson, Richard).
Thinking that Jones has any reasonable answers is like thinking Reiki energy healing can cure cancer. Try Romano Amerio instead.
There are two very different sides to the Jewish story of the twentieth century. Only one is allowed though. Have you looked at the other? It’s eye opening to say the least.
PQ and Alcuck,
Take a look at the article . I’ll wager I have read and experienced first hand far more than you ever have Cuckmeister on both the J question and concerning what B Williamson really thinks and does.
Jones did not write the article , it is authored by someone else who actually stayed in St Mary’s KS, observing and interviewing the people who live there.Fr Angles is Bishop Fellay’s Canon Law advisor and an adroit liar.Angles and Williamson are two peas in a pod.
Jones is connected to Opus dei as Randy demonstrated in her always well documented research and writings.
It is A shame for the “some” because it is they that not only know but also practice God’s laws on marriage. These “some” fully know that divorce and contraception, and yes that includes the heresy of NFP is a GRAVE mortal sin.
It is not a shame for the vast majority of the many “others” because they and their parents and great grandparents have been practising contraception for many decades now and are fully imbued with the drinking of the coolaid of the heresy of contraception because of the heresy of NFP and divorce and these many others have fully embrace these sins as venial at most. If we are going to drain the swamp of sodomy of same sex sodomitical perversions in our Church we also have to drain the swamp of sodomy to include the heresy of contraception from the heresy of NFP.
A question re the 300 page dossier given to B16: Is this the dossier prepared by the murdered Father Kunz which was originally given to JP2, who obviously hid it or ignored it? Just wondering.
Ny 2 Cents, most likely no it is not. Fr Kunz worked with RCF and Steve Brady as did Cardinal Gagnon to an extent. Cardinal Gagnon alleged before that, that P JP2 charged him with identifying the Freemasons in the curia and giving him the report. He completed the task but his Vatican office was broken into prior to the appointed meeting to hand over the document. He said he of course made a copy but his appointment with the Pope was cancelled because word got around his offices were burgled.
He then said he tried to make an another appointment but was put off by the Pope’s secretaries.
From my own private conversation with him , he spilled the beans on Fr
Ken Roberts after I pointed out that Roberts belonged to the Knights of St Gregory also when I noticed his own lapel pin. His response was to make a face and ask me how he got into the Knights.
It was raining and my car pulled up and i said goodbye and pondered how uncharitable his words and reaction were. Years later, when the truth about Fr Ken Roberts was made public I realized the Cardinal knew he was a homosexual who hunted young men who were interested in the priesthood.
They all know who is who. The stupid idea that Borgolio was or is in the dark or that Ratzinger was or is , is just that……stupid.
Clerics all gossip more than women on a party line. Pious Catholics better wake up and smell the stinken truth.
A dear priest friend who died recently asked me to find out why several other priests told him his new Bishop whom he never met were telling him the Bishop was spreading rumors about him. He died before i discovered the who whats and whys. The Bishop had just hired the cross dressing priest who had an “extended leave of absence” as his personal secretary. The previous Bishop who died got rid of the cross dresser on the behest of my priest friend………Go through the files and look at who is who. hx Bishops always hire hx personal secretary priests and usually they live in the Bishop’s mansion . Ahem, Wuerl was Wright’s secretary and Zubik was Wuerl’s……..and so on.
Read Randy Engel’s ,”Rite of Sodomy”and look at the patterns.
Then there is Gorgeous George as he is called in Rome.
No Louie, no My 2 Cents, I really do not think that dossier handed to Borgoglio held any clerical surprises other than financial .
I am no fan of Voris but at the end of this video he says one very huge truth……”No priest Bishop or Cardinal ( including the present candidates for the next Papacy and the one Emeritis ) is going to fix this damned mess of Episcopal Sodomy.
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/episcopal-sodomy-two-lives-destroyed?utm_source=CM.com+Email+Subscribers&utm_campaign=89de8e9fde-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_06_29_05_39_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_6225e731a9-89de8e9fde-62463473
It’s gone down the same deep, dark well into which the Third Secret of Fatima was thrown fifty-eight years ago.
Oh bloody hell — I thought TGS had died but there he is. How to get rid of the avatar?
Who cares? Glad you got your computer repaired especially now when so many bishops including the one in Rome they call he Pope, are tap dancing around the graphic clerical abuse angst among the unwashed stinky sheep who are ready to stampede.
I have been asking this for the last 5 years.
Whore-hay has to go!
One reads all the time about how popes have been coerced and pressured. The solution is painfully obvious, but no Pope would dream of doing it.
Go to the window at the Angelus, and say: “Cardinal XYZ threatened me today. He said if I didn’t appoint his friend Archbishop QRST a Cardinal, he would see to it that the German conference of bishops would cut off the millions they are sending to the Church in Poland. I am appealing to the world’s Catholics to make up the difference. Oh, and I have laicized Cardinal XYZ and Archbishop QRST.”
Benedict should have published the dossier in L’Osservatore Romano.
The answer to the corruption at the Vatican Bank is equally simple: Abolish it. But no pope or other prelate is capable of thinking that thought.
A man with that kind of spine could never have risen through the post-conciliar ranks. Only squishy faggots and fag sympathizers can rise through the post-conciliar ranks. Let sulfur rain on them all. I’ll be in Rome from Oct. 24 to Nov. 23. I may have a front row seat.
Pre-Conciliar ranks, also.
Yes. All this talk of blackmail here, blackmail there. Of course it exists, but one simple act can blow all of it away.
Re: The Jewish question behind the New Evangelization
Like CMtv ,which is backed by Opus Dei money and EWTN whose broadcast ctr in DC is owned by Opus Dei and geared to reel in Catholic neo conservative and converts , the flip side to reel in evangelicals and more touchy feel good charismatics is “Shalom World”.
https://www.shalomworldtv.org/
It’s ALWAYS about money .
Interestingly one of Borgoglio’s first acts was to try to get a handle Vatican City finances. during this time there was a break in and files were stolen regarding the Vatican Bank, Marcinkus and the Calvi affair.
Shortly afterwards his financial plans were thwarted.
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/article/robert-mickens-from-benedict-to-francis/
some excellent points made here………
The Final Stage of the Conciliar “Opening to the World”: The World Moves in for the Kill
“Meanwhile, notes Magister, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, “which determines how the finalized conventions are to be applied to member states, including Vatican City, publicly criticized ‘the code of silence’ that blocks ‘under pain of excommunication’ members of the Catholic clergy from reporting to the authorities the abuse that they become aware of in confession. The committee went so far as to order that the Church adjust its code of canon law in this sense, not distinguishing it from the laws of Vatican City State.”
“A human element of the Church that kneels before the world now bares its neck for the executioner’s blade, its own sins providing the pretext for the execution. Such is the final outcome of the “vision” of Maritain and Montini [Paul VI] and all the other conciliar progressives, who deluded themselves into believing that an embrace of the world in the vain hope that it would be won over to the Gospel by friendly blandishments could lead to anything but the apocalyptic situation that now confronts us.
A situation from which only Heaven itself can deliver the Church. Such is the essence of the prophetic admonitions of the Message of Fatima.”