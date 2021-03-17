CDF response on blessing same-sex unions removes doubt!

As I write, Bergoglian Rome is being applauded in certain conservative and quasi-traditional circles for its recently published Responsum of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to a dubium regarding the blessing of the unions of persons of the same sex .

Here, we will examine the text through Catholic eyes.

The dubium (doubt) consists of the following question: Does the Church have the power to give the blessing to unions of persons of the same sex?

The response given by the CDF, with the approval of the, ahem, “Sovereign Pontiff Francis”: Negative.

In addition to patting Bergoglio on the back for allegedly upholding the truth in this case, many Catholic commentators have added that the response merely stated what has always been obvious. I disagree entirely.

Bear in mind who we’re dealing with here: When the dubium asks if “the Church” has the power to bless homo-unions, the question concerns not the Holy Roman Catholic Church, but rather the imposter institution that presently occupies the Vatican under the headship of Jorge Bergoglio. They are not one and the same, not by a long shot.

The former, the one true Church of Christ, would never grant such an impious dubium the time of day, much less give it a serious treatment. In fact, no authentic member of the faithful – lay, religious or clerical – would ever be moved to ask such a question of the Roman Catholic Church.

The opening paragraph of “Explanatory Note” that follows the response provides the reason why the question exists even in the false church:

In some ecclesial contexts, plans and proposals for blessings of unions of persons of the same sex are being advanced. Such projects are not infrequently motivated by a sincere desire to welcome and accompany homosexual persons, to whom are proposed paths of growth in faith, “so that those who manifest a homosexual orientation can receive the assistance they need to understand and fully carry out God’s will in their lives”.

The footnote for the quote offered here cites Amoris Laetitia. In other words, the reason why such plans and proposals are being advanced is because the ersatz “Holy Father” has been signaling, in ways too numerous to number, that gay is A-OK!

The observant reader will also have noticed two other clues that clearly indicate that the text under review was not promulgated by the Holy Roman Catholic Church; namely, its mention of “homosexual persons” and “a homosexual orientation.”

There. Are. No. Such. Things.

“Homosexual” is no more an identity or an orientation than “rapist;” rather, it pertains to grotesque, deviant, immoral behavior. PERIOD. And if you’re pining away for the good old Ratzingerian days, as if the CDF’s blatant capitulation to LGBT activism is something new, you’re fooling yourself.

In 1986, the CDF issued a Letter to the Bishops of the Catholic Church on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons!

Get that? Right in the very title to a document bearing the signature of the future Benedict XVI, with the expressed approval of John Paul the Great Ecumenist, we find credence given to the lie that there is such thing as a “homosexual person.” If that’s not enough, the Letter – in spite of containing tidbits of truth (as is Satan’s typical modus operandi) – mentions the “homosexual person” more than two dozen times!

In addition to this, the Letter states the following disclaimer in one of its opening paragraphs, “an exhaustive treatment of this complex issue cannot be attempted here.” Just to make sure the point is well and truly made, it goes on to speak of “the phenomenon of homosexuality, complex as it is…”

Nonsense! Sodomy and other deviant same sex behavior is no more a “complex issue” that requires further evaluation by the one true Church of Christ than infanticide does. Not so for the imposter church, however.

And from where did Josef Ratzinger and Karol Wojtyla get the idea that God created a being properly known as a “homosexual person”? From their esteemed conciliar predecessors, of course!

In December of 1975, the CDF issued a Declaration on Certain Questions Concerning Sexual Ethics that states:

A distinction is drawn, and it seems with some reason, between homosexuals whose tendency comes from a false education, from a lack of normal sexual development, from habit, from bad example, or from other similar causes, and is transitory or at least not incurable; and homosexuals who are definitively such because of some kind of innate instinct or a pathological constitution judged to be incurable. [Emphasis added.]

Think about what you just read: This text – allegedly promulgated by the Roman Congregation that is responsible for maintaining doctrinal clarity – is declaring, with the approval of “Pope Saint” Paul the Pathetic, that some ‘homosexuals’ are such definitively, innately, and incurably. In other words, they were born that way!

Not to be outdone in deference to homo-culture by their predecessors, Bergoglio’s CDF made it a point to note “the presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated.”

So, according to this text that some are treating as a sign that Jorge & Co. are Catholic after all, one must value and appreciate things like the camaraderie and the companionship that sodomites provide to one another!

At this, readers may recall the infamous Relatio Post Disceptationem for the 2014 Synod of Bishops, which stated, “Homosexuals have gifts and qualities to offer to the Christian community.”

Although that text can no longer be found on the Vatican website, there can be no doubt that its spirit (demonic) still permeates conciliar church headquarters.

In conclusion, don’t be fooled by any of the orthodox sounding snippets to be found in the CDF text; rather, consider the Scriptural warning about a “little leaven.” With this in mind, the Vatican’s recent response on the question of blessing same-sex unions really does serve to remove all doubt:

The institution in Rome, under the headship of Jorge Bergoglio, is not the Catholic Church.