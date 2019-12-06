It’s High Time to Give Fulton Sheen His Due

As most readers know by now, some rascally American bishops have conspired to halt Fulton Sheen’s beatification. News of the delay has been stirring up all sorts of indignation on the part of conservatives, even among those who seem to tilt toward tradition. On some level, I get it; compared to the humanists that comprise the ranks of the USCCB, Sheen comes off looking like a knight in shining armor.
I also understand, however, that God uses what the wicked intend for evil by turning it into good, that He might save many people (cf Genesis 50:20). This, to my mind, is very likely what is happening here.
Even if Fulton Sheen had no hand whatsoever in shielding or otherwise ignoring the activities of clerical sex abusers – reportedly, the reason for the delay – the celebrity cleric was a full blown man of the Council. In other words, the last thing Sheen deserves, in spite of whatever truths he may have preached over the years, is to be held up before the eyes of the innocent and unsuspecting as a model of heroic virtue worthy of emulation.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I fully realize that Modernist Rome’s version of the entire process amounts to nothing more than a Conciliar Lifetime Achievement Award for Service to the Revolution, but the reality is that many people who sincerely want to be Catholic do not realize as much. This is especially evident given the way in which certain tradition-minded Catholics are reacting to the postponement of Sheen’s award ceremony; they are are behaving as if Padre Pio was being slandered.
For those unaware of Sheen’s conciliar street cred (i.e., the Modernist views that will presumably earn him an eventual place among other fake saints of bitter memory, men like John Paul II, Paul VI, John XXIII, etc.), consider the following:
Christ is hidden in all world religions, though as yet His face is veiled as it was to Moses, who asked to see it. I have always contended in talking to missionaries that we are not so much to bring Christ to peoples as we are to bring Christ out of them. (Treasure in Clay: The Autobiography of Fulton J. Sheen, Page 156)
If the above quote was attributed to Jorge Bergoglio and shared with the very same people who are presently decrying the grave injustice allegedly being done to Fulton Sheen, nearly all of them would denounce it for the pure garbage that it is. And yet, they clamor for Sheen’s beatification.
Pope Pius X, a genuine Saint, spoke directly against Sheen’s gravely erroneous manner of thinking when he wrote:
… they would show to the non-believer, hidden away in the very depths of his being, the very germ which Christ Himself bore in His conscience, and which He bequeathed to the world. Such, Venerable Brethren, is a summary description of the apologetic method of the Modernists… (see Pope St. Pius X, Pascendi Dominici Gregis 37)
If that’s not enough to reveal Fulton Sheen for the misguided Modernist that he was, consider the following excerpts taken from a 1970 interview conducted by William F. Buckley on the program Firing Line.
Sheen stated: (For those who wish to see it for themselves, a timestamp precedes the citations.)
22:49 Governments have no eternal end. They have only a temporal end, and having such they have to use temporal means in order to attain it. We simply cannot apply ideal social goods and Christian principles that have eternal ends to the temporal ends of government…
27:19 The Church and Christianity has pretty much had a kind of a monopoly about God and particularly the supernatural. It aggrandized to itself this divine order and kept the natural order outside. So our distinction between the two was quite rigid and severe with the result that the natural order, the political, social order had to find its own deities, develop its own religions and naturalism, humanism and existentialism.
Clearly, either Fulton Sheen never truly accepted, or was pleased to forget, the traditional doctrine on Church-State relations, the Social Kingship of Christ, and the duty of States toward Him. More obvious still, he was clearly pleased to jettison any talk of the Catholic faith being the one true religion, a reality that he mocks as a “kind of monopoly.”
And just what, according to Sheen, served to remedy this terrible situation wherein the “rigid” Church dared to “aggrandize” itself?
You guessed it: The Almighty Council!
While some of what has been shared in this post may be new to a number of readers, none of it amounts to an especially well-kept secret.
In spite of this, Steve Skojec, who postures as a “traditionalist” working to “rebuild Catholic culture,” is one of those people rushing to defend Fulton J. Sheen, calling the Modernist prelate “arguably the greatest orator and educator of the Catholic faith in the modern Church.” (The video below will begin at the appropriate point for those who wish to hear his embarrassing… no, make that, his revealing comments firsthand.)
Is this a case of genuine ignorance concerning Sheen’s well-known love affair with the Council, or is it a calculated attempt to cash-in on the outrage being expressed by the neo-con members of Fulton’s Fan Club? Either way, one thing is certain; it is a grave disservice to Catholic tradition and those who wish to discover it.
As previously stated, I believe that God is using this dust-up over Sheen’s so-called beatification for good, that many might be saved from being deceived. One of the ways in which this is happening is that it has become an occasion for those who only claim to be dedicated to “restoring Catholic tradition” to unmask themselves.
In conclusion, I’m all for railing against the humanist hypocrites at the USCCB, but let’s give Fulton Sheen his due as well. In spite of any appearances to the contrary, he ultimately revealed himself to be, either by ignorance or by guile, an enemy of Catholic tradition, and the same can be said of those presently showering him with accolades.
I say guile. This is the man who “prophesied” the false church, then went on to voraciously sell it and do his part to keep people in it. When my eyes were beginning to open I watched one of his “shows” and almost vomitted over his enthusiasm regarding Vatican II.
Guile seems too harsh to me. There’s no question, of course, that some of his remarks are problematic. But people, both of good will and sound mind, can make problematic statements. So guile doesn’t explain it for me. (Perhaps Sheen’s daringness and creativity as a thinker would be better explanations.)
And to take it one step further than what is noted above, take the Buckley/Bhp Sheen interview to roughly the 36:00 minute mark. His enthusiasm for the “Sprite of VII” to becoming “kinder, less rigid, and open to the world” is out and in the open. No doubt a man of the council, and rather he knew it or not, complicit with the devils great plan and revolution.
Sheen, and I do love a lot of his sermons, is ultimately… an American.
And the Vatican II Council is filled with Americanist Enlightenment principles. I’m sure Sheen was also a victim to a lot of what passed for modern psychology, itself descended form the likes of Freud and Jung, who based their methodology based on the fact that the Catholic Church could not be the source of Truth because it was supposedly wrong when it condemned Copernicus and Galileo, and rested on an origins story that was not playing well with Charles Darwin’s zany delusions.
Hence that’s why we got America – the new city on a Hill and light to the nations – and subsequently the Vatican II Council.
Do I blame Sheen? No. But, yes, his unfortunate theological views are informed by Americanism and the Council and thus are laced with problems.
I do believe in a certain sense, there is an approach to converting non-Catholics by using things that are common in their false religions. Or rather we should say we can exploit the bits of Truth they have retained or know naturally to lead them out of it. At the end of the day all humankind is descended from Adam, and was dispersed from Babel, and as such they retain in their traditions bits and pieces about the original Paradise, the Flood of Noah and even prophecies of someone who would come that has a lot of allusions and foreshadowing to Christ.
This is something Our Lady of Guadalupe used by utilizing pagan references and symbols on the Tilma that they would recognize in order to identify her and thus that she would convert them. So if Sheen intended to convey this meaning in his statement, then there’s nothing inherently wrong with it, but such things need to be carefully explained without giving the impression that false religions are okay or beneficial to remain in.
Sheen was no Catholic saint
Louie: “If the above quote was attributed to Jorge Bergoglio and shared with the very same people who are presently decrying the grave injustice allegedly being done to Fulton Sheen, nearly all of them would denounce it for the pure garbage that it is. And yet, they clamor for Sheen’s beatification.”
Bam!
At this point all my heroes have feet of clay, and I’m okay with it. Only Christ is perfect, the rest of us are just people. Abp. Fulton Sheen did in the Catholic world what Billy Graham did in the Protestant world. Don’t pass out. At this point, I’m no longer a “Catholic or nothing” Christian. If I had to pick what camp to be in, Bergolio or Billy Graham, I’d take Graham, so I feel that both Abp. Sheen and Billy Graham brought many, many probably hundreds of thousands of people to Jesus Christ, and I, insignificant evangelizer that I am, cannot possibly sit here and toss stones or even pebbles. I wish I had a 1000th of souls saved that either one of them did. Let the hand wringing begin. Both were brilliant preachers, and neither of them can fairly be judged by contemporary knowledge. We ourselves didn’t know how bad, how very bad, VII was, until fairly recently. Now Bishop Sheen may very well have fallen right in line with the apostates we see today, I would not at this point put any of the past names above it. At this point I’d wonder if St. Peter himself wouldn’t fall in with them, there seems to be a supernova of gravity pulling all and sundry into it, so no one seems immune. As I said, all my heroes now have feet of clay and I am now a 100% cynic. That is what my church did for me.
But there’s no getting around Sheen’s oratory skills, which educated and inspired millions. I wouldn’t take that away from the downtrodden Catholics of today. My God, we need to let people have what gets them through life, because life is rough. We’ve lost a lot. Bye-bye, it all goes, down the big, sucking hole that is our church.
Let them have Fulton Sheen. I can’t see what difference it makes at this point.
Most of our churchmen are prancing homosexual boy sodomizers, child molesters, stinking, rotten grotesque pedophiles, corrupting little boys and teenagers, and spending their free time crapping all over our faith, and surely Bergolio is one of those with a twist of demon worship. Compared to 90% of these perverted dissenters, Abp. Fulton Sheen looks positively glorious.
Sheen spent an entire chapter in his book “Footprints in a Darkened Forest” (1967) praising Teilhard de Chardin.
“It is very likely that within 50 years when all the trivial, verbose disputes about the meaning of Teilhard’s ‘unfortunate’ vocabulary will have died away or have taken a secondary place, Teilhard will appear like John of the Cross and St. Teresa of Avila, as the spiritual genius of the twentieth century.”
Whatever really derailed his cause, it was ultimately for the best.
That being said, I do get your point Louie, and agree with you 100%. If our Catholic churchmen of yesterday, including Abp. Fulton Sheen, had held the line, we wouldn’t be in the stinking mess we are in today. They did not do their one job, and millions of souls will probably be lost because they did not do their one job. He was a man of the council, that is true, but I doubt he knew where it would lead. The men today know where it leads, they lead it themselves, to Hell, but it is doubtful Abp. Sheen knew that.
Did he not read “Pascendi Domini Gregis”, St. Pius X’s encyclical exposing modernism?
As a contemporary of Archbishop Lefebvre and Fr Gommar de Pauw, he should have known.
And if he was a true man of God, a true Bishop, he would have known.
BTW, Mr. V…you’ve been listening to a lot of the late Fr. Hesse.
I can tell. It shows in your whole attitude and diction in these more recent months…even aside from your direct quotes from his talks.
God only knows what Fr. would make of the whole fiasco which is the Roman Church now.
I tend to think he’d just say”God damn all the torpedos” and continue on being a faithful priest.
Upon death, we are assigned to three possible places—Heaven, Hell or Purgatory. I don’t know where Sheen is, but God doesn’t make mistakes. He is where he belongs—only God knows for sure. Sheen wrote beautifully of Our Lady, “The World’s First Love”, for example and spoke of Our Lady with great holiness and tenderness. It’s always good to remain close to Mary, the Mother of God. I agree with Evangeline. I don’t know for sure, but I think at the end of his life, Sheen realized the Council was an intentional derailment of the Holy Roman Catholic Church. Let us pray for the soul of Bishop Sheen.
Interview With Bishop Fulton Sheen on Council’s “Communionistic Revolution”
“Pope John did what the Risen Lord did. The Church has been behind closed doors for centuries. He said: ‘Open the doors! There is a world waiting for salvation. Go into it!’ The Lord is again appearing behind the closed doors of the council as we debate and discuss, and there is no stepping back as we hear Him say, in the words of the Apocalypse: ‘I have set before you an open door, and let no man close it.’”
(Prior to V2 Missionaries were non existent and The Church was generating no conversions? This old church bad, new church good subtext was so destructive of Tradition)
In these words Auxiliary Bishop Fulton J. Sheen of New York, who is director in the United States of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, summed up his impressions at the end of the third council session.
Bishop Sheen’s recent speech in the council debate on the missions met with a wide echo. He expanded on his ideas in an interview given to this correspondent.
What will come of the council? he was asked.
“This council,” he replied, “is the battleground of what might be called a communionistic revolution. There is a war not against truth, which is revealed and held in common, but against entrenched modes of thinking, patterns of administration, nationalistic hoardings and antiquated mental heirlooms. Those who are fashioned in these molds often are no more willing to give them up than the rich landowners of Latin America.
“But from all over the world came the communionists with a new revolution, asking that the Church adapt itself to the world, enlarge its offices to embrace all nations and acknowledge that there are other civilizations besides the Western.
(The Body of Christ must adapt itself to one of its ancient and permanent enemy, the world – just like Christ did)
“This revolution took place in the council between a minority group with entrenched ideological capital and a new majority group made up of many nationalistics.
“We must understand that there can be not only a capitalism of money, but also of ideas. The communionistic revolution now is dividing the intellectual wealth and distributing it to the Church all over the world.”
He was asked: Will not such an ideological division cause unrest in the Church?
“I don’t think so,” said Bishop Sheen. “The council needs both tendencies, and so does the Church. The minority group softened the ideas of the majority group in the council, and this will give the latter balance, make their definitions more precise, prevent them from throwing out the baby with the bath.
“On the other hand, the majority group gave a breath of fresh air to the stuffy air of the past centuries, enlarged the horizons of those who lived close to the Mediterranean and made them conscious that the men and women outside the Church are not enemies but friends.
“The two groups — the minority and the majority — are like a weight on a flywheel. Without the weight the flywheel would fly off the axle; with the weight the flywheel goes faster. The two mentalities are necessary like the subject and predicate of a sentence.”
“But,” this correspondent said, “the result might be a mere compromise.”
“On the surface,” replied Bishop Sheen, “it may seem as if there is compromise between the two, but there is not. There actually is a synthesis. Take infallibility as defined by the First Vatican Council. That was only one side of the Church and the Scriptures. It needed to be combined with the doctrine of the collegiality of bishops, for Peter, the supreme pontiff, was chosen from among the twelve.
“As I see it, the equilibrium which is coming out of this council, as it builds up its doctrine and practice, is something wonderful to behold.”
Which issue stands out among those that came up during the third council session, Bishop Sheen was asked.
“I think,” he said, “the one note that rang out in the council was that the Church is to be the Church of the poor. The magnificent gesture of the Holy Father in surrendering his triple tiara symbolized it. The council actually has discovered another presence of Christ. Besides the Eucharistic presence in the tabernacle there is also the presence of Christ in the poor.
(It was not his personal possession to hand over to the UN but it did signify that he refused to be crowned by his friends as the head of all nations and kings and politicians whereas Jesus allowed Himself to be crowned by His enemies because He is King of all.)
“This affects also the priesthood. Priests will no longer be like gasoline station attendants caring only for the regular clients who come in weekly for refueling.
“They will also be explorers digging for the Holy Spirit in the souls of their fellowmen. It likewise affects religious congregations inasmuch as it will cure them from organizational sclerosis, as they begin to have dialogue with one another and serve with bishops for the glory of the entire Church.
(The V2 rocket blowed-up religious congregations)
“In this light one of the principal fruits of the council is the practical realization that we are all living cells in the Mystical Body of Christ.
“The bishops from comfortable dioceses have become uncomfortable at the sight of their impoverished brethren from Latin America, Africa and Asia. The unstudious bishops have become conscious that they have missed much of their episcopal vocation in counting and administration. On the other hand, the experts in the council have realized how far removed they sometimes were from the dust of human lives.
(Hmmm, precursor to the smelly sheep?)
“It really is like a new Pentecost. Each was going his own way. Now they have, as the Acts of the Apostles state, ‘one mind and one heart.’”
(Mmmmm the enthusiasm reigning at Vatican Two, attributable to The Holy Ghost or attributable to an emotional state “effervescence” – that condition described by Emile Durkheim as “Collective effervescence, …the state in which men find themselves when…they believe they have been swept up into a world entirely different from the one they have before their eyes.”
See p. 24, “Vatican II, a sociological analysis of religious change,” Melissa J. Wilde
O, and there is only one Pentecost)
A last question came from this correspondent as to whether this impact of the new Pentecost will last beyond the council, once it has adjourned?
“Of this,” Bishop Sheen replied, “I have no doubt whatsoever. The impulse is so strong it is bound to remain effective. The various local conferences of bishops will grow in stature. (The local conference of Bishops active at the council were the liberal ones from South America and they seized control of the council and met every day at Saint Marta to strategize.
(Say, isn’t that where Pope Francis chose to Live? Why yes it is, what a curious coincidence .)
There will be independent initiatives which all will fit into the general pattern of that inner renewal of the Church Pope John has initiated, and Pope Paul now is promoting with the best of intentions.
“The doors have been opened wide, much too wide to be closed again.”
(Oh, no; that’s not pretty good as the Granddaughter of ABS, Sweet Pea, loves to say).
Father Placid Jordan, O.S.B.
NCWC News Rome Correspondent
Calling Sheen a modernist, unqualifiedly as it seems, strikes me as possibly excessive—even in light of the evidence presented here. There is evidence, granted, that he had a modernist notion of one thing or another. But is that enough to deserve being reduced to a modernist? What about all the evidence in his work that he was anything but a modernist?
And in some cases, the interpretations given here of some of Sheen’s ideas possibly misrepresent him. Take, for example, the idea that “governments have no eternal end.” Given Sheen’s own Thomism, one has to ask: What kind of end is Sheen talking about? A per se end or an end per accidens?
According to Louie’s interpretation, it would seem the answer is both; i.e., Sheen is denying that governments have any eternal end. But, again, in light of Sheen’s Thomism, it is possible he is only denying that governments have a per se eternal end, which of course would be compatible with holding that they can be subordinated to ends that are supernatural.
Not extreme at all. 1% poison is still poison…and still kills. To be Catholic, one must hold to all doctrines of the Catholic Church.
Maybe you missed the citation above from Pascendi wherein Pope St. Pius X identified what Sheen stated about Christ being hidden in all religions (and that would include Pachamama idol worship!) nearly verbatim as “the apologetic method of the Modernists.” That’s good enough for me. The man was a Modernist to be sure.
I understand you believe that’s sufficient evidence. I just have some doubts about your interpretation of this evidence.
For instance, you see Sheen as having spoken about “Christ being hidden in all religions.” But your quotation has Sheen speaking, not of “Christ being hidden in all religions” (as you put it), but of Christ being brought out of “peoples” (Sheen: “to bring Christ to peoples as we are to bring Christ out of them”).
So while Sheen speaks of one thing, you accuse him of speaking of another. How do you justify that? Are peoples and religion the same thing?
You also identify Sheen’s idea with the idea that Pius X ascribes to modernists. But is this equation certain? Whereas Sheen speaks of bringing Christ out of different peoples, Pius X describes the modernists as holding that, within a non-believer, there is the “germ which Christ Himself bore in His conscience.” How are these two things the same — (A) Christ and (B) the germ which Christ Himself bore in His Conscience?
A and B strike me as clearly different, and so make it doubtful (for me at least) that what Sheen had in mind is what Pius X had in mind in describing modernists.
You seem to be blind.
“Christ is hidden in all world religions…….”
The question is ….are you willfully blind?
@2Vermont: totally fair criticism. When I revisited Sheen’s words, I sloppily scrolled to the bottom of the passage. My sincere apologies to Louie for the mistake.
Archsbishop Sheen certain did speak some Modernist ideas later in his life.
But that’s not necessarily tantamount to calling him a Modernist.
It’s a tough call in Bishop Sheen’s case. I tend to think he was just influenced by it all and not a full-fledged one. I also tend to think, based on some testimony from people who actually knew him, that he was brainwashed and scandalized by the revolutionaries who took over the institutional Church after Vatican II. He was one among many clerics, religious and bishops alike who underwent that sort of re-education.
It’s very easy for one in the year 2019 to look backwards to that time and condemn this person and that person as a “heretic” or an “apostate” or a “Modernist” based on something they said or did. Certainly, many DID fall into heresy, apostasy and Modernism then. No question. But all of them? No.
There are conditions which apply to those terms: “heretic”, “apostate”, “Modernist”.
They are not to be used lightly.
He accepted the New Mass. Maybe he underwent the brainwashing program.
Otherwise, how could such a well educated man not see?
Imagine what it must be like (as I heard from a monk who could no longer say the Novus Ordo mass), when you, as a NO priest, facing the community in the jointly said Our Father… hear them say with their eyes fixed on you “For Thine is the Kingdom and the Power and the Glory”.
The point is this: We’ll never know with absolute certainty what happened to Sheen. Not in this world.
Needless…and let it be said endless…theological speculation, which includes speculation upon another’s interior disposition, has been the absolute bane of the Church even since the time of the Apostles. It needs to stop.
Best to lay off all that and focus upon the person of Jesus and what He did, what He said, and what He TOLD US we must do as it all has been transmitted to us through the Tradition of the Apostles.
NQP: “Needless…and let it be said endless…theological speculation, which includes speculation upon another’s interior disposition, has been the absolute bane of the Church even since the time of the Apostles. It needs to stop.”
Perhaps I missed it, but I don’t think anyone in this particular combox has discussed anything about Sheen’s “interior disposition”, but of his words and actions (ie. his exterior, manifest disposition). And his words and actions are quite clear….he is a man of the Second Vatican Council, a modernist.
“Perhaps I missed it, but I don’t think anyone in this particular combox has discussed anything about Sheen’s “interior disposition”, but of his words and actions (ie. his exterior, manifest disposition). And his words and actions are quite clear….he is a man of the Second Vatican Council, a modernist.”
I would say any given act of formally declaring a deceased person, with metaphysical certainty, to be in the direct vision of the eternity of God is an act of theological speculation.
That is the essence of the entire “sainthood” process of the Catholic Church as it has evolved. It is an act of theological speculation, NOT part of Tradition or Revelation and therefore NOT crucial to faith in Jesus….and quite disposable.
The actual fact is, we DON’T KNOW who is in Heaven and who isn’t with absolute certainty. Not a single soul who has ever lived do we know.
NBQ: Are you Catholic? Or are you Eastern Orthodox? Because Catholic teaching is that we DO know who is in Heaven when they are canonized by the Church.
I remember hearing this concept. Did they mean that even in false religions there can be an observation that in some way even pagans are obliged to acknowledge God? Louie I would go with St. Pius X as well. I’m fairly confused now on Abp. Sheen. Modernists have all but killed the church. I want no part.
You know it is very hard to know what is true anymore. I feel everything I have been taught is now suspect and every day we find out how bad these men all were. Still the unpleasant truth is better than the pleasant lie. As far as canonization it seems clear enough fake saints have already been made by Francis for pure political reasons. I would be really interested in knowing Louie, or anyone, what your general opinion is of the canonizations of Jacinta and Francisco Martos. I was disappointed to see them made saints during this papacy. Do you feel that affects their sainthood? They were surely saints.
Is it possible that certain folks (ie. real Catholics) “canonized” by Francis and any of the other false popes could still be Saints in Heaven? Absolutely. In fact Padre Pio comes to mind. However, canonizations made by false popes are invalid.
At one point, if memory serves me, Mr Buckley asks Bp Sheen if he can name anything that would warrant excommunication. Sheen is at a complete loss for words and can muster no offense whatsoever that warrants excommunication. Of course, years later in 1988 we do see what the NO V2 sect finds excommunicable.
Do you all think that the miracle attributed to him was faked somehow?
I strongly believe that Mathew 24:24 speaks of the so-called “miracles” in the Novus Ordo sect.
“For there shall arise false Christs and false prophets and shall shew great signs and wonders, insomuch as to deceive (if possible) even the elect.”
Beware of any Modernist “miracle”.
As a former “Sheen Enthusiast” and now newcomer to the apparently well known awareness that Sheen was a modernist, I find myself very grateful for this post. Once again i can laugh at my own folly, thanks to the biting humor employed here to cut to the chase and expose the truth, even if it stings. I’m still chuckling about the “Lifetime Achievement Award” for the fake saints of the Revolution. And I truly held Sheen in such high esteem for years, treasuring my worn copy of “Three to Get Married”, which helped me get through many years of the social decline of modern relationships while I was coming of age. Yes, this dust up has accomplished a lot of good for those of us more recently enlightened to the true state of affairs. I see now what a perfect mascot he was for the Cult of Celebrity that the modern Church was nurturing and grooming, setting the stage for what it’s become today. Reminds me almost of the direct connection between Scientology and Hollywood. I will admit Sheen’s oratory skills and dynamic presence charmed me. To have this exposed is a great grace and gift to me. Now hopefully I will be more prepared to recognize the false prophets and fake miracles that are bound to present themselves as time unfolds. Everyone’s ox gets gored around here, no exceptions! Scales keep falling away…love this group.