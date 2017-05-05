Francis the Falsifier strikes again

Francis the Falsifier is at it again; berating the faithful, mocking the Saints, and twisting Sacred Scripture.
During his Santa Marta sermon earlier this morning, the perfidious bishop-in-white set his sights once again on the so-called “rigid;” a Jesuitical slur reserved for those who actually believe what Holy Mother Church teaches in the name of Christ for our salvation.
Of such persons, His Humbleness declared:
“They are rigid people living a double life: They make themselves look good, sincere, but when no one sees them, they do ugly things.”
They make themselves look good…
This is rich coming from a man who never met a photographer before whom he was unwilling to strike a pious pose; including going down on the same knees that will not bend before Christ.
Looking sincere, but when no one sees them, they do ugly things…
Ah, yes… This calls to mind the behavior of a certain Argentinian who said to the bishops present in Rome for the start of the Extraordinary Synod in 2014:
“It is necessary to say with parrhesia [candor, freedom, openness, etc.] all that one feels. After the last Consistory (February 2014), in which the family was discussed, a Cardinal wrote to me, saying: what a shame that several Cardinals did not have the courage to say certain things out of respect for the Pope, perhaps believing that the Pope might think something else. This is not good, this is not synodality, because it is necessary to say all that, in the Lord, one feels the need to say: without polite deference, without hesitation.”
This coming from the “Pope” who removed priests from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith simply because they were rumored to hold, in the Lord, an opinion at odds with his own; i.e., they were obviously “rigid.”
The address to the Extraordinary Synod ended with this gem:
“And do so with great tranquility and peace, so that the Synod may always unfold cum Petro et sub Petro, and the presence of the Pope is a guarantee for all and a safeguard of the faith.”
I’d say that “safeguard of the faith” thing didn’t work out so well.
Be that as it may, present he was, indeed, striking a sincere papal pose for all to see while doing some very ugly things behind the scenes, like instructing Archbishop Bruno Forte, the Special Secretary of the Synod:
“If we speak explicitly about communion for the divorced and remarried, you do not know what a terrible mess we will make. So, we don’t speak of it plainly; do it in a way that the premises are there, then I will draw out the conclusions.”
How sincere can one bitter old man be?
Apparently, not very…
Make no mistake about it, today’s rant at Santa Marta had nothing to do with the Mass readings; it was all about defending the blasphemous and heretical text of Amoris Laetitia.
Of those who would dare to allow the words of Christ, the immemorial practice of the Church, and the infallible doctrines of the faith to get in the way of his evil designs, Francis blared:
“They use rigidity in order to cover over weakness, sin, personality problems; and they use rigidity to build themselves up at the expense of others.”
Paying lip service to today’s reading from Acts 9, Francis pointed out that Saul was once rigid because he was intolerant of what he saw as a heresy, but then he encountered “another Man, who spoke with a language of meekness: ‘Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?’”
“This rigid young man, who had become a rigid man – but sincere! – was made a little child, and allowed himself to be led where the Lord called him.”
At this, Francis would have us imagine that Saul’s conversion made him tolerant of heresy, or at the very least, totally unconcerned about such things.
Given that he has no qualms about accusing Jesus Christ of being a Pharisee who lays impossible burdens upon men (cf AL 295, 301, 303), this comes as little surprise, nor is it the least bit out of character for Francis to slander St. Paul by twisting his Epistle to the Romans to suit his nefarious ends:
“But he [St. Paul], who had persecuted the Lord with the zeal of the law, said to the Christians, ‘With those same things by which you have drawn away from God, with which you have sinned – with the mind, with the body, with everything – with those same members now you are perfect, you give glory to God.’”
In other words, Forget about the Law concerning what you can and cannot do with your members; just follow the God of Surprises (me!) like a little child that does not know any better and you will be perfect!
Francis is here showing his Biblical prowess; going “off-script” by referring to Romans 6, which begins:
What shall we say, then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid! For we that are dead to sin, how shall we live any longer therein? (Romans 6:1-2)
St. Paul is posing questions to which every authentic Catholic knows the answers. (Sound familiar?)
Seriously, if they’ve not chosen one already, the Dubia Brothers would do well to make St. Paul the Patron Saint of their cause!
(By the way, where exactly are they? Are the cardinals perhaps waiting for May 13 to issue their “formal act of correction”?)
In any event, it almost sounds as if St. Paul is responding directly to Amoris Laetitia and the falsehoods that have been put forth with impunity by its rather Protestant author:
– “One thing is a second union consolidated over time, with new children, proven fidelity, generous self-giving, Christian commitment…” (AL 298)
– “Hence it is can no longer simply be said that all those in any ‘irregular’ situation [adultery, fornication] are living in a state of mortal sin and are deprived of sanctifying grace.” (AL 301)
– “By thinking that everything is black and white, we sometimes close off the way of grace and of growth, and discourage paths of sanctification which give glory to God.” (AL 305)
– “I’ve seen a lot of fidelity in these cohabitations, and I am sure that this is a real marriage, they have the grace of a real marriage because of their fidelity.”
To which St. Paul issues a dubia comprised of Divinely inspired words:
What shall we say, then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid! For we that are dead to sin, how shall we live any longer therein? (Romans 6:1-2)
Here’s a bit more of what St. Paul had to say in this chapter:
Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, so as to obey the lusts thereof. (Romans 6:12)
In other words, let he who tells you that you are “in a concrete situation which does not allow you to act differently than to remain in sin, obeying the lust of your bodies” (AL 301) be anathema; for he is a liar!
But thanks be to God, that you were the servants of sin but have obeyed from the heart unto that form of doctrine into which you have been delivered. (Romans 6:17)
In other words, do not be deceived by those who would suggest that the Church’s moral doctrine is “dry and lifeless,” (cf AL 59) or who would paint the Commandments against adultery and fornication as “rules imposed by sheer authority,” (cf AL 35) for it is in obeying such doctrines that one is delivered from the clutches of evil.
For as you have yielded your members to serve uncleanness and iniquity, unto iniquity: so now yield your members to serve justice, unto sanctification … For the wages of sin is death. (Romans 6:19,23)
In other words, be on the lookout for he who does not hesitate to suggest that “one may, with full knowledge of the Divine Law, remain in adultery yet abide in the life of sanctifying grace” (cf AL 301) and yet refuses to warn against those sins that are mortal, for such a one is speaking not for God but His adversary.
More could be said here, but presumably the point has been made:
St. Paul’s epistles give no quarter to the likes of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, and any attempt on his part to suggest otherwise is nothing more than a diabolical act of deception.
Francis ended his intervention on behalf of Amoris Laetitia with a passive-aggressive “prayer” for the “rigid” wherein he subtly congratulated himself for being a model of meekness:
“Let us pray for those who are rigid, that they may follow the way of meekness of Jesus.”
In other words:
O God, I give thee thanks that I am not as the rest of men, rigid, unmerciful, and doctrinaire…
May he that exalteth himself be humbled, and soon.
I don’t even bother listening to the guy any more. How can this be the same church from 1917 is a mystery to me…
Its no mystery, prettyboy. It is not the same church as it was in 1917. It is no longer Catholic for starters. So why do people still call it Catholic and still call Bergolio the Pope? That is the true mystery.
It’s not. Best to listen to Fr. Paul Kramer. Francis is NOT Pope. come on people!!
There is none so rigid, unmerciful & doctrinaire as the present incumbent of the Papal Office given us by Satan & his henchmen in the present Hierarchy & ‘Advisers’ to PF. Not a day passes without their vitriol being poured on faithful Catholics. The time for their full exposure to the wrath of God is nigh.
What cannot be explained is the disappearance from the scene of the four Cardinals, one of whom made a promise to issue the formal correction after the Christmas Season. Have they too fled for fear of the wolves? It will soon be six months since they publicised the Dubia & eight months since it was first delivered to PF & the only news has been they are still waiting for an appointment to deliver it. What nonsense is this? Waiting for a heretic & blasphemer to grant them an appointment to issue what should have been delivered long before now? As if he is ever likely to grant such a ‘coming together’. This also shows that Satan is hard at work, delaying such a move to allow more time for PF to make loads of further Holy See appointments beneficial to his Liberation Theology cause. Are they also lacking in faith & trust in Jesus Christ to bring an end to this pontificate by allowing their part in such a necessary strategy to be stymied by the enemies of Christ? If so, then we are on our own. Our Lady of Fatima pray for us.
Ana, in one breath you call Bergolio a satanic heretic and blasphemer but in the same breath, you consider him a Vicar of Christ and a Holy Roman Pontiff and the Holy Father and ascribe to him every other title of honor that the Church bestows on a true Pope. He is either the Holy Father or an evil heretic. But one thing is certain by logic and common sense, he cannot possibly be both. So please all you resisters out there: Make up your confused minds already. If he is pope then treat him as Christ’s Vicar on Earth. If he’s a heretic, then have nothing to do with him.
I’m with you Ana, 100%, but stopped looking for the correction some time ago, realizing suddenly it was not coming. I would be happy to be wrong, but positively astounded if I am. As you say, there has been ample time, and the excuse is an absurd one. I think we have all reached maximum saturation. What more is there to say about him. It’s kind of all been said. We know what we’ve got. The only interesting thing left is, the dubia. But the dubia is stalled. What I am curious about though, is why issue it at all. These are not stupid men by any stretch, but intelligent men. Why issue something, but not be willing to see it through? Did words change their minds? Were words said that convinced them not to go further? Interesting.
At this point, it would almost be anticlimactic. I can practically feel the air getting sucked from the faith.
But, no matter, there is travel, and good food, and conferences, so, drink up, and stop fussing about souls.
Tom A. I wish I knew the answer to what you are proposing to Ana. Honestly I don’t know what he is. I suppose he’s the pope, because all indications are he is the pope, but he is also a hater of the true faith and a heretic. He is a heretic pope. We can say he is not, he has extra-communicated himself, so we don’t listen to him, surely I don’t, but if he is considered the pope by the rest of the church and the world, isn’t he a de facto pope, albeit a heretic one?
Oy. My head.
Yes it does spin your head and boggles ones mind all this confusion. Personally, since I recently stopped believing that Bergolio is pope and the the NO V2 sect is the Church that Christ established on earth, I have been at peace. I dont have any answers as to why this happened or when the true Church will be restored. I stick with an SSPX chapel for now and pray they do not reconcile with heretical Rome.
The funny thing Tom, as you already seem to know, is that once you stop trying to reconcile the impossible (that the vatican 2 religion and its popes are somehow Catholic), you no longer feel any unease. Yes, you are still upset, but you are at least at peace (as you said).
I was just about to say exactly what you just posted here Tom. It’s uncanny that you posted this.
Francis could not possibly be the pope, and neither could Paul VI have been one. I also intend to stick with the SSPX for the certainty of valid Sacraments and an ordinary Catholic life with my fellow faithful SSPX adherents, even though many of them think he is the pope. For all practical purposes, the SSPX carry on as if Paul VI never was the pope, and that’s good enough for me.
The Nature of the Church 101 Evangeline: The Church is the Congregation of the Faithful, not of heretics.
Public heretics aren’t in any way members of the Church. If you believe otherwise, then you have an invisible church on your hands, consisting of Catholics and baptised heretics, not the visible, Catholic Church. It’s simple, not complicated.
Bergoglio is very good at describing himself. He’s the one leading a double life. I shudder to think of what he is really like when the cameras aren’t rolling.
This crisis is not going to be resolved. The new sect’s mass is here to stay. There will be no reform of the reform. We are not going to get a real pope who will correct all that has gone wrong in the last 50 years. None of the current clergy or hierarchy will or even can fix any of this. You cannot pray and expect that things will change in “the church.” The answer is quite simple. At Vatican II a new sect and “liturgy” was established. Most Catholics followed it. Incrementalism and time have entrenched the sect and its symbolic commemorative meal. Thanks to Archbishop Lefebvre and others, a remnant continued in the straight line from Christ and Peter along the path of the True Church. It will always be there and cannot ever be destroyed. The mistake most make is to confuse all the number of buildings, number of clergy, number of those who still fill pews as being the Church. They are not. Even Benedict has said the Church will ultimately consist of quality and not quantity because many are, indeed, called but few are chosen. Consider yourselves blessed that you are probably among the very, very, very few who remain.This is an end times test of all who claim to be Catholic. Can you think of any other explanation as to why God would give us a Francis? Find a Latin Mass chapel or parish–or move to one–and never look back.
Good evening, tradprofessor,
You and Tom A strike the same chord. May Almighty God richly bless you and yours’. It is indeed unutterably stunning, inducing a noxious, cognitive dissonance, this quagmire that we find ourselves in. Only in the mind of the diabolical himself could such a quintessential, summa and summit of deception have been parlayed on the sensus fidelis and the world over the past 50 years and counting. The novus ordo church (sm case intended), its faith, religion, exegesis, and resulting catechesis, which flows from this creature beast thing, literally finds its wellspring in hell itself, and it is thus from its utter immanence, apostate from the One, True, Church. We are now indeed living the Great Apostasy. There has never before been, in the bimillenial history of the Church, One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic, such an imposition of diabolical disorientation and its resultant perversion of the Reality of Almighty God, such that the overwhelming majority of the 1.2 billion baptized Catholics spread over the entire globe today, are actually and literally in apostasy from the One, Holy, Church which the Son of Almighty God, as God Himself, established. While at once these Catholics, almost all of them the world over, are in utter apostasy, they are also all but perfectly, intellectively blinded to this reality, and as Saint Paul professed in his letter to the Romans, chapter 1, “they have no excuse”. This utter truth applies to all people in time, for all time, as excuses do not take a soul to Heaven. Only the reception of salvific grace, that which flows from the Redemption of Jesus the Christ, Son of the Living God and His Holy Cross, in superabundance, saves the soul of the human person. Those infinitely precious souls which remain in the novus ordo church, have blocked the reception of that intellective grace, which would lead them out of this darkness, through the imposition of their sin, living this life of Modernity, rotten from its essence, and as thus the root of this tree is intrinsically evil, yielding as it only can, rotten fruit.
This church in apostasy, which calls itself catholic, is the anti-Church, established by “Pope” Montini, Paul VI, a Freemason and sodomite, who “changed” the Roman Calendar, the Singular Roman Rite of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, for all time and until the end of time to be unchanged (St. Pope Pius V, Quo Primum), the Divine Office, the Holy Sacraments–even touching the very words of Consecration, and the canon law. In this act, the anti-Pope Montini, already himself an apostate from the One, True, Church as a Freemason, excommunicated latae sententiae before his purported elevation to the Chair of Saint Peter, in the near perfect deception, contrives with his minions, the “new church”. As the “pope” of “new church”, he at once established the “religion of man”, all dressed up “Catholic”, while at once devoid of all things Christ Jesus, as it is fully Freemasonic from its very immanence. “New church” finds its nascent genesis in the mind of man and not in the Mind of Almighty God, as this speaks as res ipsa loquitur. This “new church” worships man as God, denying the divinity of Jesus the Christ, while purporting that as Jesus did, so can man become God. Men, by virtue of their own free will assent, were given the preternatural, intellective gifts of Lucifer, the one who was given the kingdoms of this world and the freedom to give them to whomever he chooses. At once, as only could have been done using those diabolical gifts, they established this all but perfectly juxtaposed, inverted, and parallel reality, called Vatican II Church or “new church”. This parallel church exists in its inverted and all but perfect parallel reality, so closely aligned to the One, True, Church, that it rests there essentially indistinguishable but for the reception of the grace to see as only those with eyes can and do.
Indeed, what we now bear witness to is the anti-Church in our very midst, and for the past 50 years. It calls itself “Catholic” and it fully controls the edifice of the formerly Catholic Church, while in reality it is satanic, as it preaches the anti-Gospel for the “religion of man”, all in preparation for the revelation of the person of the anti-Christ. All the while, the overwhelming majority of former Catholics, now in apostasy for 50 years and counting, literally exist as its members. This is the Great Apostasy, for what else could it be? What greater deception could cause even the most elect to fall into this very deception that any of the “Popes” since Roncalli as John XXIII, up to and including Bergoglio as Francis, are actually and in truth the Vicars of Christ on this earth. This parallel reality is utterly contrary to Caritas, as to believe that such diabolically villainous men, who have led countless tens of millions of souls on the ever so wide road to perdition, could in truth be Christ Jesus in this world, is the summa and summit of the diabolical disorientation of the mind, that Our Lady of Fatima promised us would occur. Our Lady of Fatima, in this your centenary year of private revelation, please shelter us in your Immaculate Heart, such that you carry us unto your Sacred Heart, our Blessed Dominus Deus Sabbaoth and Savior, Jesus the Christ. Amen. In caritas.
Haha, good one. I am sure ACT will pop up again someday with some new twisted logic to defend the indefensible.
Devastating graphic!
Louie, count me all in as a rigid Catholic. I believe all the dogmas, precepts and teaching of the Church in an rigid way. Bad me!
I give a lot of credit to those who think that jorge is a pope….you guys are much tougher than I am. If I believed that this ingrate was my True Pope I wouldnt be able to sleep. Just to imagine that a man like this could actually be the leader of Christ’s Church is enough to make you sick to your stomach. Thankfully, that is an impossibility.
Or maybe they are just gluttons for punishmnet. The thing that really bugs me is if they think he is pope, why do they speak so disrespectfully of him?
Tom A.–I understand what you say. Whether Bergoglio is a true Pope or a false Pope, the constant and unmerciful damage he is inflicting on the Catholic Church is real. He does not deserve any respect whether you believe he is pope or not. How could such an destroyer be sitting in the Chair of Peter? Because Vat II was a huge success. Pope Francis is the Vicar of Jorge Bergoglio. A man cannot serve two masters. Bergoglio’s master is Man, starting with Himself. That’s how I see it.
He makes it sound like after his conversion, St. Paul became someone who didn’t care about rules or truth. But anyone who has read St. Paul’s letter to the Galatians would know that Paul was not “meek” and “merciful” when it came to false teachers. Paul was very “rigid” and “unmerciful” towards those who taught a different Gospel.