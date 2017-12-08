BREAKING: Bergoglian ‘Our Father’ text leaked

An anonymous source within the Vatican has leaked portions of the soon-to-be issued motu proprio of Francis promulgating an updated version of the “Our Father.”
The new prayer is reportedly going to become “authentic magisterium” in January 2018 upon its publication in the Acta Apostolicae Sedis, and its use will become mandatory in the Novus Ordo beginning on March 13, 2018 – five years to the day since Francis allegedly assumed a portion of the Petrine Office.
Reaction from conservative prelates thus far has been as expected.
Cardinal Robert Sarah is reportedly deeply troubled by these developments but, according to sources, the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments has vowed not to say anything.
A travel agent with close ties to Cardinal Raymond Burke, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that His Eminence is already preparing a correction that he hopes to issue at some point in the Fall of 2021; if all goes well.
Former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Gerhard Muller, when shown the text of the new prayer (below), suggested that nothing has changed.
We will keep you posted as further details are made available.
The Bergoglian Pater
Our Father, who art full of surprises
Known by many names
Thy Bible strange
Thy doctrines change
On Earth we make our own Heaven
Give us a break from all you said
And forgive us our trespasses
As we give illegals free-passes against us
And worry us not about tradition
But deliver us a pizza
UPDATE: An intervention in the name of the German Bishops’ Conference has been sent to Francis asking him to consider a gender-neutral alternative to “Our Father.” Among the Conference’s suggestions are Our Creator, Our Absolute, and O’ You.
Father Sarducci clearly authored this revision.
When will Bergoglio remove the word “sinners” from the Hail Mary?
Pray for us SINNERS now and at the hour of our death. Amen
He doesn’t have to. Haven’t you heard people saying “pray for OUR sinners” when they say the Rosary? Like they don’t sin, but they’re praying for the people who do. It’s been going on for years, even on the televised Rosaries.
I guess we have to laugh its so sad !
Thanks,Dennis. I should have known that Bergoglio and Co. would have thought about that before I did. I’m afraid to think of what tomorrow might bring.
I knew that there was a reason why I woke up one day about 5 years ago (Im 47 now), abandoned what I had always thought was the Catholic Church (it turned out to be the jew/protestant inspired novus ordo church founded in 1965) and fled to true Catholicism (some people refer to it as sedevacantism nowadays).
I was born in 1960 and remember the mystery that was Holy Mass. In 1970 or so I remember the changes and remember hating “mass” and never wanting to go. As a child, we could not express it. We just said it was “gay.” Little did we know how correct we were.
In addition Rich, in those days my family and friends all went to mass on Sundays and Holy Days. Out of that great number, all have fell away except me, my mother, and one aunt. V2 and the NO have cut through several generations ruining souls at an alarming pace.
Yes, the NO has wrecked generations of souls, no doubt. The sad thing though is that the biggest enemy to Catholicism isnt the false NO church, (as any idiot could see what they are about)….no, the sad thing is the group of people who call themselves traditionalists who both a) call themselves Catholics while b) DENOUNCING the man who they recognize as pope…WHILE THEY STILL CALL HIM POPE. Insanity.
These so called trads are helping people go to hell.
If you reject jorge because he is not a Catholic and therefore not a Pope , then fine.
If you reject jorge because you disagree with him BUT still think he is the pope, than I dont see how you arent damned, as you fail to assent to the universal teachings (on faith, morals or obedience) of a man YOU BELIEVE is a true pope. This clown isnt providing personal teaching when it comes to AL, he means it to be assented to UNIVERSALLY.
I, personally, would be TERRIFIED to ever, EVER, utter a word of disdain for a person who I knew to be a true pope. I denounce the degenerate bergoglio simply because he is no pope. If I thought for a second that jorge was a true pope I wouldnt DARE question him.
I’m not laughing!
This just in:
Pope Francis has declared that all pizza’s must be made square.
The reason is that you can fit more square pizza’s in square ovens, thereby using less energy to roast more pizza and making the earth more sustainable…
There are reports coming in among Italian pizza makers of resistance to the new edict. As a result , the Vatican has accused them of being too rigid and old-fashioned, and has declared them to be in an irregular canonical situation.
Further resistance by the Pizza Maker’s Union, known for its traditional approach to pizza making, has caused the Vatican to declare them to be in schism and has promulgated that any Catholic’s attending the round pizza-ite facilities will be automatically excommunicated. Luigi Veritassio, the head of the Pizza Makers Union local 999 has been quoted by reliable source to have declared, “My father made a his pizza’s all round, and his father before a him…I would rather slit my throat ever submit to the New Pizza Order.”
Michael Roncalli
UCN News
Actually, there are these two reports in the English Catholic Herald:
Nov. 18, 2017:
Headline: French Catholics to Use Revised Version of Lord’s Prayer
The new version, which replaces a translation in use since 1966, will be used from the First Sunday in Advent
French Catholics will begin using a revised version of the Lord’s Prayer next month.
The new version replaces a translation in place since the reforms of the Second Vatican Council.
In the modern French version of Notre Père, produced in 1966, the sixth request to God, rendered in the King James Version as “Lead us not into temptation”, was “Do not submit us to temptation” (Ne nous soumets pas à la tentation).
The new version, which was agreed by the French bishops in March, reads “Do not let us enter into temptation” (Ne nous laisse pas entrer en tentation).
Bishop Guy de Kerimel, who oversees liturgy for the French bishops, has said the previous version was ambiguous.
The new translation of the Latin ne nos inducas in tentationem has also been approved by French-language Protestant churches. It will be used in all Catholic churches in France from December 3, the first Sunday in Advent.
It was introduced in Belgium and Africa in June.
Dec. 8, 2017:
Headline: Pope Francis Calls For Lord’s Prayer Translation to Be Changed
Francis has called for the Italian translation of the Lord’s Prayer to be changed as it implies God leads people into temptation.
The line, which is traditionally translated into English as “And lead us not into temptation”, was recently changed in French to say “do not let us enter into temptation.”
Currently, the Italian translation is rendered in the same way as the English, implying a change in the English version may also be coming.
Asked about the change on French TV, the Pope said the traditional phrasing is “not a good translation”.
“I am the one who falls. It’s not him pushing me into temptation to then see how I have fallen,” he said. “A father doesn’t do that, a father helps you to get up immediately. It’s Satan who leads us into temptation, that’s his department.”
In the Roman Missal, the line, which is also known as the Sixth Petition, is rendered in Latin “et ne nos inducas in tentationem”. However, the word “tentationem” and its Greek equivalent “πειρασμόν” have been translated in various ways over the centuries.
Some say it better translates as “trial” or “testing”, and could refer either to the Last Judgment or to trials described elsewhere in Scripture, such as the ones suffered by Job.
Perhaps the best translation is what Jesus told the Apostles in the Gospels: “Pray that you may not be put to the test” in an appropriate translation from the original Greek?
Does not the current English translation of the Pater Noster have its roots in the heretical Book of Common Prayer?
And lead us not into chastisement.
But deliver us from Francis.
Amen.