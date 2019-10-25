Bergoglio’s contempt for Christ the King on display – again!

It is being widely reported that Jorge Bergoglio (or “Francis” as he is known and adored by enemies of the Church worldwide) has announced that the infamous Pachamommies have been rescued from the Tiber and will be brought to St. Peter’s Basilica for the Synod’s closing this Sunday.

That’s right, this Sunday, the Feast of Christ the King on the traditional (aka Catholic) liturgical calendar.

Is the timing merely coincidental, or has Providence seen to it that the contrast between the one true Faith and the paganesque nonsense presently taking place in Rome will be made so crystal clear that even a child will be able to see it?

Whatever the case may be, I am making available here an article (PDF) that was published in The Catholic Inquisitor last October, The Social Kingship of Christ: A doctrine no longer recognized. (You may also click the image of Christ the King above to access the article.)

If I may say, it brings into even sharper focus still the grave effrontery that is taking place before our very eyes as this man claiming to be the Vicar of Christ leads the innocent to believe that God can be worthily worshipped in false eco-religions.

Following is a brief excerpt from the article, which seems most apropos:

He [Pope Pius XI in Quas Primas] is telling us that the Eternal Word – the second Person of the Blessed Trinity – He through whom all things were made, has always possessed Kingly authority.

But to the God-man Jesus Christ, to the anointed one of God, has it been given. As such, it is right to recognize that Kingship belongs to Jesus Christ in His sacred humanity, “as man, in the strict and proper sense.”

How does this understanding impact the way in which the Church thinks of her mission and the way in which she addresses the world? Or at least we might ask how it should affect the way in which the Church addresses the world?

For one thing, this knowledge should move us to make it known that those who deliberately withhold honor and worship from Jesus Christ cannot properly honor and worship God, in truth, as is every man’s duty according to the first demand of justice …

So it is that the one true Church of Christ cannot content herself with simply encouraging non-Catholics to persist in a religion that simply acknowledges a Supreme Being. Much less can she do the same when it comes to the Muslims and the Jews who explicitly deny Christ the King.

If you are so inclined, please share the article widely, most especially with those friends and family members who have fallen prey to the conciliar church’s lies concerning the Kingship of Our Lord.