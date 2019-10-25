Bergoglio’s contempt for Christ the King on display – again!

It is being widely reported that Jorge Bergoglio (or “Francis” as he is known and adored by enemies of the Church worldwide) has announced that the infamous Pachamommies have been rescued from the Tiber and will be brought to St. Peter’s Basilica for the Synod’s closing this Sunday.
That’s right, this Sunday, the Feast of Christ the King on the traditional (aka Catholic) liturgical calendar.
Is the timing merely coincidental, or has Providence seen to it that the contrast between the one true Faith and the paganesque nonsense presently taking place in Rome will be made so crystal clear that even a child will be able to see it?
Whatever the case may be, I am making available here an article (PDF) that was published in The Catholic Inquisitor last October, The Social Kingship of Christ: A doctrine no longer recognized. (You may also click the image of Christ the King above to access the article.)
If I may say, it brings into even sharper focus still the grave effrontery that is taking place before our very eyes as this man claiming to be the Vicar of Christ leads the innocent to believe that God can be worthily worshipped in false eco-religions.
Following is a brief excerpt from the article, which seems most apropos:
He [Pope Pius XI in Quas Primas] is telling us that the Eternal Word – the second Person of the Blessed Trinity – He through whom all things were made, has always possessed Kingly authority.
But to the God-man Jesus Christ, to the anointed one of God, has it been given. As such, it is right to recognize that Kingship belongs to Jesus Christ in His sacred humanity, “as man, in the strict and proper sense.”
How does this understanding impact the way in which the Church thinks of her mission and the way in which she addresses the world? Or at least we might ask how it should affect the way in which the Church addresses the world?
For one thing, this knowledge should move us to make it known that those who deliberately withhold honor and worship from Jesus Christ cannot properly honor and worship God, in truth, as is every man’s duty according to the first demand of justice …
So it is that the one true Church of Christ cannot content herself with simply encouraging non-Catholics to persist in a religion that simply acknowledges a Supreme Being. Much less can she do the same when it comes to the Muslims and the Jews who explicitly deny Christ the King.
If you are so inclined, please share the article widely, most especially with those friends and family members who have fallen prey to the conciliar church’s lies concerning the Kingship of Our Lord.
This foul man is truly sickening.
True. False Francis is a duplicitous, subversive, destructive, vile creature.
Our Lord Jesus, He Is King. He Is The Holy Teacher, The Giver Of Life.
Oops, didn’t stay drowned! Italian police fished them out of the Tiber.
I thought this might happen. They didn’t follow the exact instructions: Break up and burn the idols.
“Their graven things thou shalt burn with fire … Destroy all the places in which the nations, that you shall possess, worshipped their gods upon high mountains, and hills, and under every shady tree: Overthrow their altars, and break down their statues, burn their groves with fire, and break their idols in pieces: destroy their names out of those places”. (Deuteronomy 7:25, 12:2-3)
Bergoglio “as a Bishop of the diocese” asks forgiveness from the persons who were offended by this (in other words, he declares his allegiance and gives the power of forgiveness to those to whom he really bows).
Well said Claire. Thanks for the quote too.
Archbishop Lefebvre defends the Faith
Quotes from 1986 declaration against Assisi
Made by Archbishop Lefebvre and Bishop de Castro Mayer
…”Rome has asked us if we have the intention of proclaiming our rupture with the Vatican on the occasion of the Congress of Assisi.
We think that the question should rather be the following: Do you believe and do you have the intention of proclaiming that the Congress of Assisi consummates the rupture of the Roman authorities with the Catholic Church?
For this is the question which preoccupies those who still remain Catholic.
Indeed, it is clear that since the Second Vatican Council, the Pope and the Bishops are making more and more of a clear departure from their predecessors.
Everything that had been put into place by the Church in past centuries to defend the Faith, and everything that was done by the missionaries to spread it, even to the point of martyrdom, henceforth is considered to be a fault which the Church must confess and ask pardon for…”
“Adopting the liberal religion of Protestantism and of the Revolution, the naturalistic principles of J.J. Rousseau, the atheistic liberties of the Declaration of the Rights of Man, the principle of human dignity no longer having any relation with truth and moral dignity, the Roman authorities turn their backs on their predecessors and break with the Catholic Church, and they put themselves at the service of the destroyers of Christianity and of the universal Kingdom of Our Lord Jesus Christ.
The present acts of John Paul II and the national episcopates illustrates, year by year, this radical change in the conception of the Faith, the Church, the priesthood, the world, and salvation by grace.
The high point of this rupture with the previous Magisterium of the Church took place at Assisi, after the visit to the synagogue. The public sin against the one, true God, against the Incarnate Word, and His Church, makes us shudder with horror. John Paul II encourages the false religions to pray to their false gods—an immeasurable, unprecedented scandal.
We might recall here our Declaration of November 21, 1974, which remains more relevant than ever.
For us, remaining indefectibly attached to the Catholic and Roman Church of all times, we are obliged to take note that this Modernist and liberal religion of modern and conciliar Rome is always distancing itself more and more from us, who profess the Catholic Faith of the eleven Popes who condemned this false religion.”
…”This denial of the whole past of the Church by these two Popes and the bishops who imitate them is an inconceivable impiety for those who remain Catholic in fidelity to twenty centuries of the same Faith.
Thus we consider as null everything inspired by this spirit of denial of the past: all the post-conciliar reforms, and all the acts of Rome accomplished in this impiety.
We count on the grace of God and the support of the Virgin Most Faithful, all the martyrs, all the Popes right up to the Council, and all the holy Founders and Foundresses of contemplative and missionary orders, to come to our aid in the renewal of the Church through an integral fidelity to Tradition.”
Interesting.
Dear Maryiloveher,
Thank you again for posting quotes of Archbishop Lefebvre—always a light in this present darkness.
But, would you kindly add the source to these his quotes? Not that there is any hint of reserve, only that I would very much like to delve further into his prophetic words.
God bless you.
Thank you Fleur de Lis,
Someone kindly gave all of their old SSPX publications to me. I don’t know if those are still available. If you search Archbishop Lefebvre sermons or Archbishop Lefebvre 1986 declaration against Asissi, you should go right to various online sources. The SSPX has many of his sermons online. If you understand French you can find recordings of the Archbishop, I believe, on La Porte Latine, the SSPX French website. I highly recommend that site for research and learning even if you have to read via translation.
“The high point of this rupture with the previous Magisterium of the Church took place at Assisi, after the visit to the synagogue. The public sin against the one, true God, against the Incarnate Word, and His Church, makes us shudder with horror. John Paul II encourages the false religions to pray to their false gods—an immeasurable, unprecedented scandal.”
John Paul the GREAT! (destroyer).
Good Saturday morning mothermostforgiving,
Do not forget the reality that Lefebvre was an apostate, a definitive wolf in sheep’s clothing, whom our Blessed Lord Jesus the Christ Himself warned us would come, as Lefebvre assented freely to the false church of Antichrist, as he assented to the, “(destroyer)”, for one, as you properly classify him. He objectively died outside the Catholic Church where there is no salvation, deFide. He was a true charlatan, who held absolute contradiction in his will, as freely, as objectively evidenced in his assent to the false vicars. This truth is objectively irrefutable. Enough with the apostate Lefebvre. He could not both hold the divine and Catholic Faith and not hold the divine and Catholic Faith, at the same time, and under the same respect of what the true as divine and Catholic Faith actually is, as offered in the Universal and Ordinary Magisterium. Amen. Lucifer always masquerades as an angle of light. God bless and keep you. In caritas.
From the quote above, it appears to me he did not accept that “false Church of antichrist” at all. Quite the opposite. The whole quote is condemnation.
Hello Aqua,
Simple questions. Who did Lefebvre objectively assent to as Pope? And, did he sign any, as any or all, of the false council documents? These questions are of course rhetorical, as the objective reality itself speaks, which condemns Lefebvre objectively. Amen. It is utter contradiction to suggest that one can both hold and not hold the divine and Catholic Faith at the same time. That is what the wolf Lefebvre attempted, as objectively, to do, which is absurd, as in it cannot have being in reality as it is. I pray this helps. In caritas.
For that matter the man said it himself:
“To whatever extent Pope, Bishops, priests, or the faithful adhere to this new church, they separate themselves from the Catholic Church.” (Archbishop Lefebvre, Reflections on his suspension a divinis, July 29, 1976)
In Caritas:
Quote:
“We might recall here our Declaration of November 21, 1974, which remains more relevant than ever.
For us, remaining indefectibly attached to the Catholic and Roman Church of all times, we are obliged to take note that this Modernist and liberal religion of modern and conciliar Rome is always distancing itself more and more from us, who profess the Catholic Faith of the eleven Popes who condemned this false religion.”
…”This denial of the whole past of the Church by these two Popes and the bishops who imitate them is an inconceivable impiety for those who remain Catholic in fidelity to twenty centuries of the same Faith.
Thus we consider as null everything inspired by this spirit of denial of the past: all the post-conciliar reforms, and all the acts of Rome accomplished in this impiety.
We count on the grace of God and the support of the Virgin Most Faithful, all the martyrs, all the Popes right up to the Council, and all the holy Founders and Foundresses of contemplative and missionary orders, to come to our aid in the renewal of the Church through an integral fidelity to Tradition.”
End Quote.
That very clearly answers your question. Amen.
Diabolical hogwash, In Caritas. Really, do spare us your “amens,” blessings, doxologies, and all the rest of your incessant virtue signaling. You’re the wolf in sheep’s clothing. A few of us here see through your act.
Thank you, Alphonsus Jr., for saying that. Someone needed to. This madness has gone on long enough and In Caritas is convincing others on this forum that there are no bishops, priests nor sacraments – nothing! So, sit home and pray, then die without the sacraments – good plan. It’s reckless and irresponsible and he needs to be kindly asked to leave. There is enough confusion in the Church right now without this kind of diabolical influence on a site where people come to learn the truth, not be lead to hell by an armchair theologian.
I’m afraid you will have to refute what he said to be able to call it “diabolical hogwash”.
You can’t just make a claim like that out of thin air without first backing it up with proof.
He also believed that people may be saved in other “religions”.
Bishop Marcel Lefebvre, Against the Heresies, Pages 217-218: “This is then what Pius IX said and what he condemned. It is necessary to understand the formulation that was so often employed by the Fathers of the Church: ‘Outside the Church there is no salvation.’ When we say that, it is incorrectly believed that we think that all the Protestants, all the Moslems, all the Buddhists, all those who do not publicly belong to the Catholic Church go to hell. Now, I repeat, it is possible for someone to be saved in these religions, but they are saved by the Church, and so the formulation is true: Extra Ecclesiam Nulla Salus. This must be preached.”
Don’t ask me, I haven’t the slightest clue what the hell he’s talking about.
Dear Maryiloveher, Do you believe that the current SSPX is distancing themselves from Archbishop Lefebvre even though they quote him occasionally. Sometimes I wonder if the New (and NOT improved) SSPX is being financed by the NO “church”.
All their mailings always include a plea for donations. Do you have any thoughts on this. Thank you and God bless you.
Christ Is King.
False Francis is a duplicitous mutt.
Bergoglio is “In Your Face” anti-Catholic. Anyone who cannot see this is blind. Christ the King have mercy on us.
The contrast between the true faith that we, please God, will never abandon, and this demonic entity and his pagan festivals is so crystal clear at this point, it is growing harder to say these thing mislead the faithful. It should be obvious, and God gave us clear instructions in Galatians 1:8-9. Fence sitters can sit no more.
What truly saddens me is most of the people I love most in the world are either Protestants or have no idea at all what is happening.
Bergolio is a man under demonic influence. His glee at the torment of faithful Catholics and his mockery of Christ and the faith cannot be interpreted any other way. Only a man in this state would do these things.
I am stunned that in the face of these unprecedented sacrileges, there is not one who speaks contra. There are public acts of apostasy from the Pope on down. Pagans worship with their Wicca trinkets and chants in our holiest sites, backs and butts presented to our Blessed Lord. Idols are adored in the Vatican Garden, “Pope” presiding, “Pope” blessed by Shaman witchcraft spells and incantations.
Silence. SSPX – silent; not a word (publicly, commensurate to the blasphemy) of condemnation. FSSP, ICCK, Dominicans, all Bishops and Cardinals (except Muëller), silent.
I am now questioning all my base assumptions. I cannot participate in such a Church as this. I do not see alternatives, so I am broadening my scope.
Can anyone please explain briefly the logic behind the Seat Is Vacant position? How can I know the Seat first became vacant? Was it Roncalli? If so, what happened that made his election invalid. Why have all subsequent elections been likewise invalid? What is needed to get our Valid Pope back on his God-given Throne.
And then, in addition, what do those who hold this position do for Mass and the Sacraments?
Take it easy. I’m as frustrated as you are with the silence of the SSPX. I don’t know what binds them but the priests seem scared. They know the truth, but are being asked obedience to their Society and the heirarchy obviously doesn’t want them to speak. This is obviously problematic, but it does not invalidate their sacraments. They are simple mission priests and we must be simple pilgrims, keeping the faith and passing it on to our children. God does not ask us to be theologians, only his faithful children. If you haven’t already, I strongly suggest making the total consecration to the Immaculate Heart according to St. Louis de Montfort, and keep up those rosaries. Our Lady is the key to your peace in this crisis.
May God bless you.
That is all very good, wise advice. Well taken. Many thanks.
“A Mission Society. We are pilgrims, passing on the Faith”. I can see that as an essential element of the Society. I respect that, and will remember.
Still, the Faith is built on the Cornerstone. The Cornerstone is seriously cracked. We cannot be silent or accepting about that. It is up to us all, especially the most orthodox and obedient among us, to come to Her aid in this hour of need. We must all, Priests included (especially Priests), be able to adapt to the times we live in. Our *first* obedience is to Jesus Christ, our Blessed Mother, Holy Mother Church and if orders from Superiors conflict we must be prepared to disobey one on behalf of the Other.
EG: it is invalid to force a Priest to accept an antipope as Pope. It is invalid to force a Priest to place a Pachamama statue on the Holy Altar. It is invalid to force a Priest to advise penitents in Confession they can receive Holy Eucharist while in a sodomitic relationship. Etc. If these things are being forced upon a Priest’s flock, and they are being spiritually harmed by them, it is invalid to force a Priest to be silent and allow his flock to go to hell because of invalid orders from his Superior. Even a Missionary Society is bound to Christ first; to their Superior under Christ second.
That is my addition to what you say, all of which I agree with and appreciate.
Fr. Demaris, Professor of Theology, Lyon, France, tells us during the French Revolution all that we are to do, TODAY. May his precious soul rest in peace:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4qezpN2T5fs
I should have said if you have trouble with the link above, search “Youtube Fr Demaris letter they have taken away my Lord”.
Thanks for that.
Might I suggest you begin by reading “Cum ex Apostolatus Officio” by Pope Paul IV, for an ex cathedra teaching from a Pope on heresy; specifically regarding prelates holding any office within the Catholic Church. Also “Satis Cognitum” by Pope Leo XIII is very important.
Pope Pius XII, Mystici Corporis Christi (# 23), June 29, 1943:
“For not every sin, however grave it may be, is such as of its own nature to sever a man from the Body of the Church, as does schism or heresy or apostasy.”
Also:
St. Robert Bellarmine, Cardinal and Doctor of the Church, De Romano Pontifice, II, 30:
“A pope who is a manifest heretic automatically (per se) ceases to be pope and head, just as he ceases automatically to be a Christian and a member of the Church. Wherefore, he can be judged and punished by the Church. This is the teaching of all the ancient Fathers who teach that manifest heretics immediately lose all jurisdiction.”
In reality, you can’t even use the term “heretical pope”, it’s an absurd contradiction unto itself. It’s stupid. It’s mutually exclusive. The term is sometimes used for explanatory purposes only, by the theologians. But most believed that a validly elected Pope could never become a heretic in the first place; if he in fact become one after election, then it was because he was invalidly elected in the first place.
Sedevacante is not a position that anyone “chooses”, it’s rather something that’s in reality, forced upon you. Also, don’t let anyone plaster the label “sedevacantist” on anyone else, for recognizing that a heretic or apostate is claiming to be “pope”, when that person is merely applying Church teachings and Her judgments to reality. That’s just being plain Catholic, and applying your faith. Forget about the clans.
#forgetaboutthestupidclans
This is the “how” part you can begin with, to start to realize that the seat is indeed vacant. The “why” part requires a bit more study into the history of the Church in the last century and before. It takes time and effort.
Hope this helps for a start.
The above was answering Aqua, I’m sorry it was misplaced.
Perhaps it’s was Providentially “misplaced”. Excellent, James O.
james_o: To summarize (paraphrase) your statement: the Popes from Roncalli on were validly elected, but then *lost* their Munus due to “manifest heresy” (Conciliarism?). True?
Too bad Fatima was ignored. 1960 has come and gone. This is our punishment.
We all know that This is our House. The brood of vipers has made our buildings their den. They have Infiltrated, coiled round The Mass, set their fangs into Lucia etc, etc.
We know all this. It is time to submerge into deeper waters of our faith. This is where we need to be now. With our Rosary and other powerful sacramentals. We always have The Faith. It is our choice as we await Her Triumph.
…”‘Tis a pageant to keep us in false gaze”.
So, how DO we determine who is a valid bishop/priest in this mass of confusion? I thought I had found one back in the year 2000. He turned out to be a total fraud (and foul-mouthed, womanizing monster, as well). I cannot say that there are no valid bishops/priests left in the world, but I also cannot say that there ARE some.
If there are any, and I am of the mind that there are and this is my well-thought out logical opinion*, they are those who by the Grace of God and once enlightened to what was actually taking place never for a moment assented to any of the false Popes and fled. They would be approximately 85 years old and UP by now and are very hidden. They didn’t go off and create any illigitimate groups or sects of their own making. We know many priests left after Vatican II, so they would be some tiny portion of those men. It was the PUBLIC Masses/worship of God which ceased, because logic tells us that non-apostate priests still living could still say valid and licit private Masses.
Now when each and every one has died, or even if as of today they have all died, then Scripture tells us that St. John has not yet died. Where exactly he is we don’t know but he was to remain. He was also of course a Bishop, one of the 12 Apostles. He is also a key figure in the apparitions at Knock, and there’s an interesting connection there to LaSalette.
With a true and valid Pope, you can have full confidence. Without a true and valid Pope, there is no way to be sure. “Strike the shepherd and the sheep will be scattered”.
Well said! Without a true Pope we cannot be sure is we should all stay home like IC or if it is ok to seek out a valid priest who professes the Catholic Faith. Welcome to the end times.
It is certain that one cannot possibly go wrong by following the commands of Holy Mother Church (i.e. Christ) via the infallible Magisterial documents of her last true Pope, vs. making it up along the way to suit ourselves.
I do appreciate you, Tom A, as you’ve always been very respectful.
It is certain that one cannot possibly go wrong by following the commands of Holy Mother Church (i.e. Christ) via the infallible Magisterial documents of her last true Pope, vs. making it up along the way to suit ourselves.
I do appreciate you, Tom A, as you’ve always been very respectful, even when you may disagree.
I’m afraid that isn’t what’s meant here, because we are forbidden to take questionable Sacraments. We cannot take Sacraments according to their “probability”.
Because of the lack of Papal jurisdiction, and the obvious break of Apostolic Succession, both the Priesthood and the Sacraments are highly questionable.
We cannot know without a true and valid Pope, who is the center of power and unity in the Church.
That’s right, James. The true Church teaches that the Faith always, ALWAYS comes before Sacraments, and a doubtful Sacrament is NO Sacrament. Yes, I’d rather DIE without Sacraments then partake in doubtful, invalid and/or illicit Sacraments and commit Sacrilege.
People can growl and hiss and run crying to Louie about it all they want. I.DON’T.CARE. Get behind me, Satan. You’ve already lost this war.
Faith comes first, which is to say truth comes first, which is simply to say, love of God comes first.
Roncalli opened the door.
Montini made sure Satan’s laws got on the books at Vatican II.
Wojtyla put those laws into practical use so as to ensure the downfall of the Church.
Bergoglio is the provocateur, the monster unleashed to empty the churches.
And they WILL be emptied.
I note your use of last names.
Was Roncalli invalidly elected? Was the “Seat Vacant”, starting with him? If so, how? I am very interested in a concise explanation of how the Seat became vacant to start, (if you know). Is this a thing that can be clearly seen and objectively judged, or is it largely conjecture and supposition based on observation?
White smoke for Siri, ergo Siri was rightfully elected. Then black smoke (uh oh). Then white smoke for freemason Roncalli, ergo scam.
I believe that neither Roncalli was a valid pope nor any of his successors. It would be sinful for me to say otherwise.
Is there anything more for Roncalli? (I have read a little about the Siri situation).
What are the reasons the other Popes were invalid?
Never before in the 2000-year history of Holy Mother Church had any pope ever contradicted previous Church teaching on faith and morals. ALL of the VII “popes,” by their pronouncements and by their refusal to point out the contradictions contained in the 16 documents of VII, rendered them heretics and automatically banished from Holy Office—if they ever were valid occupants of that Office in the first place. This one fact will give anyone who is faithful to the entire corpus of pre-Vatican II Church teaching a glaring realization that what we are dealing with here are NOT popes of the Catholic Church but, rather, enemies of the Church. For a Catholic—a true Catholic—it’s a no-brainer. If you deny that there are blatant contradictions contained in the 16 docs, such as universal salvation, the inclusion of non-Catholic cults into the Body of Christ, and many others, then it can only be because of one of two things: either you have not bothered to study both that which the Church has always taught as well as the 16 docs (and are therefore ignorant), or you DO know both perennial Church teaching and the content of the 16 VII docs and choose to deny that there are contradictions therein. Only God can judge your level of honesty here. And He will.
So, to summarize (paraphrase) what you are saying, like I did with james_o above: Roncalli was invalidly elected. The others were validly elected but lost their Munus due to the manifest heresy of accepting the contradictions to Dogma and Doctrine of the 16 documents of V II.
Is that a fair summary of what you believe to be true about all of the titular Popes from Roncalli to Francis?
@Aqua
I have a response to your original query from earlier, but it’s still pending moderation for some reason.
Sorry. Been looking for it. Still pending, I guess.
