The latest wildfire news item to blaze a trail through Catholic media circles concerns the notification sent to Nancy Pelosi by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone barring her from Holy Communion until such time as she repents of her support for abortion. As expected, tradservatives …
I recently had an interesting, and cordial, exchange on Facebook with a theologian who is presently one of the English-speaking world’s most popular Catholic commentators. Though our conversation was public, naming him isn’t necessary; it is his opinion to which I’d like to …
By: Randy Engel A National Write-In Campaign to Refocus the U.S. Supreme Court’s Attention on the Unborn Child From: U.S. Coalition for Life, Export, PA To: Prolife Americans of All Ages, Creeds, and Racial/Ethnic Backgrounds Date: From May 15, 2022 – Until the Rejection …
And Jesus coming, spoke to them, saying: All power is given to me in heaven and in earth. Going therefore, teach ye all nations; baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. Teaching them …
As readers are most certainly aware, a U.S. Supreme Court draft was leaked to the media several days ago indicating that the High Court is about to overturn Roe v. Wade. If indeed the Court so rules, abortion will not immediately be made …
As I write, I am still patiently awaiting clarification from the SSPX concerning its treatment of Der Homokardinal Marx’s “attack” on the Wojtylan Catechism: Specifically, did they really intend to defend that wretched book as “nothing other than the teaching of the Church, dogmatic and …
By: Randy Engel “When a doctor does go wrong, he is the first of criminals. He has the nerve and he has the knowledge.” – Sherlock Holmes, ‘The Speckled Band’ Introduction On July 14, 1949, The New England Journal of Medicine published a historic warning to American physicians …
As expected, my previous post criticizing the article published by the Society of St. Pius X on Homokardinal Marx received no small amount of knee-jerk pushback from some of its staunchest defenders. Here, I am referring to those who immediately rush to put …
In aftermath of the Reinhard Marx scandal, a number of conciliar commentators, both likely and unlikely, zeroed in on the homokardinal’s disparaging remarks concerning the 1992 Catechism of the Catholic Church. A staff-written article at Bergoglian News Agency (dba Catholic News Agency) ran under …
The tradservative world was all abuzz last week over comments made by Cardinal Reinhard Marx in a recent interview with the German publication, Stern. When asked about “how homosexual, queer, or trans people are to be accommodated in Catholic teaching,” Marx replied: The value of love …