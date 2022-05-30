UPDATE: SSPX and the Wojtylan Catechism Louie Blog Post As expected, my previous post criticizing the article published by the Society of St. Pius X on Homokardinal Marx received no small amount of knee-jerk pushback from some of its staunchest defenders. Here, I am referring to those who immediately rush to put … Read More...

Bishop Strickland: Homokardinal has left the building! Louie Blog Post The tradservative world was all abuzz last week over comments made by Cardinal Reinhard Marx in a recent interview with the German publication, Stern. When asked about “how homosexual, queer, or trans people are to be accommodated in Catholic teaching,” Marx replied: The value of love … Read More...