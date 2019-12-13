Bergoglio Reveals: Reverend Ms. Lesbo coming soon

In his homily for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Jorge Bergoglio (stage name,”Francis”) made news by saying of the Blessed Virgin, “She never introduced herself as co-redemptrix. No. Disciple,”

He went on to provide the headline that seems to be getting the most play this morning when he labeled efforts to dogmatically define Mary as Co-Redemptrix “nonsense,” or otherwise translated from the Spanish as “foolishness.”

This from the man who treats all dogma as if it precisely that! Not that Jorge puts any stock in such things, but…

The title “Co-Redemtprix” was first employed by the Holy See in reference to Our Lady during the reign of Pope St. Pius X. She was directly invoked under this title by Pope Pius XI, first in 1933, and again in 1935. Even the Great Ecumenist, John Paul II, did so.

All of that said, what seems to have flown under the radar thus far are Francis’ comments concerning the role of women in the Church as made known in the video above. He said:

When we look for the role of women in the Church, we can look at functionality, because women have roles to fulfill in the Church, but that gets us halfway. Women in the Church go beyond, thanks to this Marian principle, which materializes the Church, and transforms her into Holy Mother Church.

Think about what you just read… Jorge is saying that women already, that is to say, they presently have roles to fulfill in the Church; e.g., they occupy positions of power in certain Vatican Congregations, in dioceses and in parishes around the world.

But that, according to Francis, isn’t nearly enough; it gets us only halfway toward the goal that he has in mind.

Does anyone care to speculate on what that role for women might entail?

If you guessed Holy Orders, you just might be on to something!

As I reported in October, Vatican News quoted Bishop Wilmar Santin, O.CARM., of Itaituba, Brazil, who confirmed that women are already in diaconate formation.

The words spoken from the lips of the Heretic-in-Chief yesterday serve as further confirmation that female ordination is indeed coming; it’s just a matter of when (provided, of course, that God does not intervene ahead of time).

There are some who claim that a “pope” approving of female ordination will be proof positive that he is an anti-pope. I highly suspect, however, that if and when the day comes that Francis does so, most of them will resort to handwringing and falling back on the tired old excuse, “We must wait for a holy pope to tell us!”

In any case, take it to the bank, folks, Reverend Deacon Ms. Lesbo will be playing at a Novus Ordo parish near you sooner rather than later.